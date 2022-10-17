ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
‘Creed III’ Trailer: Another Round With Adonis Creed

Creed III is the third installment in the Rocky spinoff franchise, and the first movie directed by its star, Michael B. Jordan, who takes over the helm of the franchise from Creed’s Ryan Coogler (who is still involved as a producer and co-writer) and Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr. (who is off directing a new Transformers movie). This latest movie is set several years after the previous installments and sees a well-established Adonis Creed (Johnson) facing a new challenger in the form of a man from his past, played by Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors.
