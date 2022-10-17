Read full article on original website
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Bills Fans Crushed That Josh Allen Doesn’t Like This ’80s Movie
Personally, I think the 1980s were the best decade for comedies. I didn't grow up in the '80s ('90s and 2000s for me), but having gone back and watched all those classics, I have appreciated them after the fact. Ghostbusters, Stripes, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Trading...
Kanye West Has Tense Interview With Chris Cuomo, Yells ‘La La La’ in Attempt to Stop Cuomo From Talking
Kanye West is still sharing his controversial ideology with any platform that is willing to give him the time of day. In his latest interview, Ye spoke with NewsNation's Chris Cuomo for a sit-down that featured some tense exchanges. Last night (Oct. 17), Kanye West joined NewsNation's CUOMO show to...
‘Creed III’ Trailer: Another Round With Adonis Creed
Creed III is the third installment in the Rocky spinoff franchise, and the first movie directed by its star, Michael B. Jordan, who takes over the helm of the franchise from Creed’s Ryan Coogler (who is still involved as a producer and co-writer) and Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr. (who is off directing a new Transformers movie). This latest movie is set several years after the previous installments and sees a well-established Adonis Creed (Johnson) facing a new challenger in the form of a man from his past, played by Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors.
