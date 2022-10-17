ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

DoortySanchez
3d ago

The dude is a white Jesse Jackson. Shakes down companies that give to his community but a little extra makes it into his pocket. I'd love to see his finances

Denise A. Beilfuss
3d ago

He was not suspended. He voluntarily stepped down while there is an investigation. I don’t personally like this guy but his congregants care and that is what matters most to them. If the allegations are unfounded then those who made them should be prosecuted for this

Larry Eder
2d ago

I have never seen or heard another catholic priest like him. I was in his church ( beautiful church) years ago, this guy is a white Jesse Jackson and not a man of the cloth, very disappointing.

