14news.com
Cannelton principal accused of drunk driving resigns
CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A principal for Cannelton City Schools has stepped down. On Wednesday night, the school board held an executive session. Joseph Sibbett, the now former Myers Grade School elementary principal, was arrested. He’s accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Sibbett was originally placed on suspension...
wevv.com
Police: Man calls 911 from inside Madisonville business after breaking in through window
A man was arrested on charges of burglary, public intoxication, and criminal mischief after breaking into a business in Madisonville, Kentucky early Thursday morning, according to police. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to a business on West Arch Street early Thursday morning around 4 a.m. When officers...
14news.com
VCSO: Evansville man arrested after firing AK-47 in neighborhood
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is now in jail after officials say that he fired an AK-47 in the air during an argument on Monday. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they arrived at a house on Webster Grove Court in response to a shots fired run. They located Collin Salyer, who officials say was waiting to talk with deputies.
wevv.com
Police looking for driver who hit bicyclist in Evansville
Police are searching for a driver who hit a bicyclist in Evansville then left the scene on Wednesday night. Officers with the Evansville Police Department said they were called to the area of NW 3rd Street and Bond Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after a bicyclist was hit by a black truck.
14news.com
Testimony continues for day 4 of Garner murder trial in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of the man charged with murder after a 2017 car crash left another man dead. [PREVIOUS: Day 3 wraps up for Owensboro murder re-trial]. Robert Garner is also charged with a DUI after the car they say he was driving...
14news.com
Day 3 wraps up for Owensboro murder re-trial
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the trial continued for the man charged with murder following the 2017 car crash that left another man dead. [PREVIOUS: Re-trial for Owensboro man accused of murder begins]. The prosecution continued presenting witnesses Wednesday in its case against Robert Garner, who is also charged...
14news.com
Trial for man charged with 2017 car crash murder begins
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial is underway for the man charged with murder following a 2017 car crash that left another man dead. Tuesday’s trial is actually a re-trail. It initially began back in February, but the court declared it a mistrial, citing the reason as jury tampering. Proceedings are now back.
Bluff City woman injured after fiery wreck
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) say a woman was injured after an accident involving fire and bridge ends. HCSO says on October 20, at 9:47 a.m., deputies received a call of a one vehicle collision with injury at the 16000 Block of Bluff City Road and the […]
Henderson Police identify woman fatally struck by vehicle
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On the evening of October 19, A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on South Green Street in Henderson. Witnesses to the accident stated that a woman who looked as though she was having a medical emergency was standing along the side of the road. As she attempted to […]
14news.com
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was burglarized on Monday night. According to a police report Tuesday, the burglary happened in the Parrish House that’s connected to Saint Mary’s Catholic Church on Cherry Street. The report states the caller woke up and found that several items were...
14news.com
Police looking for hit and run driver, bicyclist taken to hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist and then drove away. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at NW Third Street and Bond Street. Police say the bicycle rider was found in the middle of the road. He was taken to...
14news.com
Decades apart, brothers in blue bond over HPD nostalgia
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a story about history in the making from the Henderson Police Department. A couple weeks ago, Lt. Daniel Lehman was having lunch at Brown Bag Burgers when William Wilson came up to him. Lt. Lehman says Wilson told him he used to work for...
14news.com
Longtime HPD officer comes out of retirement to be an SRO
14news.com
Myers Grade School principal facing charges for drunk driving, police say
CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - An elementary school principal is facing charges after police say he was driving while intoxicated. According to Spencer County Jail officials, Joseph Sibbett was arrested and booked into the jail on operating while intoxicated charges. Sibbett has since bonded out. Sibbett is the principal of Myers...
104.1 WIKY
Store Manager Threatened By Ex-Employee
An Evansville Police Officer responded to a call on Tuesday at a discount retail store in the 2000 block of Weinbach Center Drive in reference to a harassment report. A former employee, who was banned from the property, came inside the store and threatened the manager after she told him to leave.
OPD: Felon arrested after trying to illegally buy handgun
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say an Owensboro man was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail after he tried to make an illegal purchase. According to OPD, detectives learned on Friday that a convicted felon tried to buy a handgun at a local firearms dealer. Investigators revealed that Kenneth W. Givens had falsified […]
14news.com
How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the early 1900s, the city of Evansville has seen massive fires in places that you might pass every day. The Mead Johnson parking lot? Try the site of a devastating inferno right after World War II. Main Street downtown? How about being burned almost completely...
14news.com
DEA hosts Halloween event to help prevent drug use
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local Law Enforcement and the Drug Enforcement Administration are working to curb drug use this Halloween. Evansville Police, the Vanderburgh Sheriff’s Office and the DEA are inviting the community to Bosse Field on October 25 for an early Halloween celebration. The safe trick-or-treating event will...
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Arrests Four Over The Weekend
Late Friday morning, 20 year old Vanessa South, and a passenger in her vehicle, 20 year old Nocona Horseworthy, both of 801 Summit Street in Carmi, were stopped on Fifth Street in Carmi. South was arrested for driving on a suspended license, Horseworthy for illegally possessing cannabis in a motor vehicle. They were both also charged with possession of stolen property. Bond for Horseworthy was set at $250. South bonded out to $250 cash plus a $20 booking fee that afternoon.
