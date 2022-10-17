Read full article on original website
Commissioner Alan Perdue And Board Put Focus On School Safety This Week
Especially with the number of recent scary fights in the Guilford County’s school system, Guilford County Commissioner Alan Perdue wanted to call attention to the need for greater school safety and honor the men and women who are helping provide it. To that end, on Thursday, Oct.20, the board...
Data Shows Greensboro Has Worst Housing Shortage In State
The housing shortage, particularly the shortage in affordable homes, is a topic frequently discussed by the Greensboro City Council. According to an article in The Hill, the Greensboro-High Point market is doing worse at providing single-family homes than the peer cities in North Carolina covered by the study, but much better than cities in other parts of the country.
Downtown Greensboro Has A Plethora Of Holiday Activities
Downtown Greensboro Inc. has a host of events to celebrate the holiday season in downtown Greensboro. The increasingly popular Festival of Lights is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2, officially from 5:30 to 9 p.m., but many folks have been known to linger long after the event has officially ended. The Festival of Lights will include the community singalong, the lighting of the community tree in Center City Park, carolers, acoustic performances, a laser show and, of course, Santa.
Search Intensifies For Local Man Who’s Been Missing For A Month
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department has been looking for a missing person for weeks now and is asking for the public’s help locating the man who often wears an orange baseball hat. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department put out a press release stating that...
