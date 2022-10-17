Downtown Greensboro Inc. has a host of events to celebrate the holiday season in downtown Greensboro. The increasingly popular Festival of Lights is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2, officially from 5:30 to 9 p.m., but many folks have been known to linger long after the event has officially ended. The Festival of Lights will include the community singalong, the lighting of the community tree in Center City Park, carolers, acoustic performances, a laser show and, of course, Santa.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO