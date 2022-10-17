Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 major freeway closures in Metro Detroit this weekend: Where, what to know
Three major freeways in Metro Detroit will have closures this weekend, Oct. 21 through Oct. 24. I-75: Northbound I-75 closed from 8 Mile Road to I-375, from Saturday at 7 a.m. through Sunday at 5 p.m. I-94: Eastbound I-94 closed from US-12 (Michigan Ave) to Cecil Street, from Friday at...
MDOT begins another major highway rebuild, this time on Interstate 696
The Michigan Department of Transportation recently started preparing Interstate 696 between Evergreen Road and Interstate 275 for a rebuild. The project, slated to end in 2024, is the third major highway project MDOT is doing in metro Detroit. MDOT is in the middle of major projects on I-275 and Interstate 96, as well.
Ann Arbor still investigating cause of mysterious bump in roadway
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is still investigating to determine the cause of a mysterious bump in a roadway that required closing the street for emergency repairs last week. Part of Glen Avenue next to a hotel construction site near downtown and the University of Michigan medical campus somehow heaved upward by an estimated 18 to 24 inches Thursday, Oct. 13, causing the street to crack.
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
Ypsilanti officials look to avoid becoming ‘weed city’ amid marijuana retail saturation
YPSILANTI, MI - Some Ypsilanti officials think the city is oversaturated with marijuana retail developments and are exploring ways to limit new dispensaries from packing into the municipality of just over four square miles. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, elected City Council members put their heads together with the city’s Planning...
Car Group Racing Around Area Roads Draws Mixed Reactions
It is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on Huron River Drive. On almost every weekend of this summer and of last summer, mostly mornings, there was a “rally” of some 12 to 18 cars and motorbikes going well more than twice the speed limit of 35 mph on various stretches of the Drive. This is obviously an organized affair and must involve some advanced scouting to look out for any of the all too infrequent police patrol cars. (Complaints to the Washtenaw Co. Sheriff’s Dept. have drawn the tepid response, “Not enough personnel.”) I think this might be a good matter for The Sun Times News to investigate.
Westbound I-696 closing in Oakland County this weekend: What drivers should know
Westbound lanes of I-696 will be closed this weekend in Oakland County as crews work to repair pavement and widen the shoulder. Beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275. The closure includes all on and off ramps. Eastbound I-696 will remain open.
I-94, U.S. 127 lanes closing for construction in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Parts of U.S. 127 and I-94 are reducing to one lane in Jackson County. A single-lane closure is planned for each direction of U.S. 127 from Springport Road to Parnall Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, and Thursday, Oct. 20, for maintenance, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
East Grand River Closed In Downtown Howell This Weekend
A portion of Grand River in downtown Howell will be completely closed this weekend and motorists should anticipate delays if traveling in the area. The City advises that East Grand River will be closed from Michigan Avenue to Catrell Drive to allow for the installation of a new water main.
News In Brief: Andrews Departing Saline Main Street, Bazick Leaving Saline Police Department
Holli Andrews is leaving Saline Main Street. Andrews has been the executive director of Saline's private, non-profit downtown revitalization organization since February of 2018 - making her the longest serving executive director in the 10-year history of the organization. Not counting interim directors, Andrews is the fourth person to hold the executive director job for Main Street.
More pickleball courts coming to Ann Arbor parks due to popular demand
ANN ARBOR, MI — More pickleball courts are coming to Ann Arbor parks in the next year and beyond. The next two city parks expected to see pickleball striping added to existing tennis courts are Allmendinger and Sylvan parks, said Adam Fercho, city park planner.
Washtenaw County leaders advance $4.79M Saline courthouse expansion with solar field
SALINE, MI - Inside the 14A-4 District Court building on North Maple Road in Saline a vacuum cleaner is stored in the jury room, files burst off shelves and the sole courtroom is often filled to the brim, court officials say. Since 2020, they’ve requested an expansion of the courthouse,...
Survey shows Ann Arbor parents believe school is less safe, inviting than before COVID-19
ANN ARBOR, MI - An annual climate survey found that Ann Arbor Public Schools families, staff members and students believe the overall quality of school in the district is high. But those quality ratings decreased, year-over-year.
Ann Arbor police, fire departments clap back at Michigan vs. Michigan State night game announcement with meme
ANN ARBOR – It all started with a retweet. The Ann Arbor Police Department retweeted on Thursday an image of a seemingly exhausted Ben Affleck getting some air with a cigarette in hand with the caption: “Ann Arbor police department when they heard the MSU/UM game was going to be a night game.”
Eastbound I-96 closed in Detroit after person shot on the freeway: MSP
According to Michigan State Police, eastbound I-96 will remain shut down at E. Outer Drive in Detroit while troopers conduct an investigation into a non-fatal shooting.
Howell area residents could see water disturbances as hydrants are flushed
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Water in Howell could be a little murky over the next few weeks. The city will begin fire hydrant flushing and winterization Monday. Residents are warned they may experience rusty water in the area during this period. Anyone who experiences discoloration or rust particles in their...
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
Road near I-94 closing in Jackson County starting this week
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson County road near I-94 is closing for this week for construction. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing Blake Road near I-94 to install a storm sewer, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The road is a main route to Jackson College’s Maher Campus, and traffic is being detoured through Dettman and Seymour roads.
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
Suspension bridge through the tree tops could attract more visitors to an MSU hidden gem
There’s a hidden gem of nature in Michigan and people drive right past it without realizing what it is. Hidden Lake Gardens is in Lenawee County about ten miles west of the small town of Tecumseh. The director of the gardens says this place has been around as far back as 1926, but not that many people are aware of it.
