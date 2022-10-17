ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HometownLife.com

MDOT begins another major highway rebuild, this time on Interstate 696

The Michigan Department of Transportation recently started preparing Interstate 696 between Evergreen Road and Interstate 275 for a rebuild. The project, slated to end in 2024, is the third major highway project MDOT is doing in metro Detroit. MDOT is in the middle of major projects on I-275 and Interstate 96, as well.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor still investigating cause of mysterious bump in roadway

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is still investigating to determine the cause of a mysterious bump in a roadway that required closing the street for emergency repairs last week. Part of Glen Avenue next to a hotel construction site near downtown and the University of Michigan medical campus somehow heaved upward by an estimated 18 to 24 inches Thursday, Oct. 13, causing the street to crack.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
GRAND BLANC, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Car Group Racing Around Area Roads Draws Mixed Reactions

It is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on Huron River Drive. On almost every weekend of this summer and of last summer, mostly mornings, there was a “rally” of some 12 to 18 cars and motorbikes going well more than twice the speed limit of 35 mph on various stretches of the Drive. This is obviously an organized affair and must involve some advanced scouting to look out for any of the all too infrequent police patrol cars. (Complaints to the Washtenaw Co. Sheriff’s Dept. have drawn the tepid response, “Not enough personnel.”) I think this might be a good matter for The Sun Times News to investigate.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

East Grand River Closed In Downtown Howell This Weekend

A portion of Grand River in downtown Howell will be completely closed this weekend and motorists should anticipate delays if traveling in the area. The City advises that East Grand River will be closed from Michigan Avenue to Catrell Drive to allow for the installation of a new water main.
HOWELL, MI
thesalinepost.com

News In Brief: Andrews Departing Saline Main Street, Bazick Leaving Saline Police Department

Holli Andrews is leaving Saline Main Street. Andrews has been the executive director of Saline's private, non-profit downtown revitalization organization since February of 2018 - making her the longest serving executive director in the 10-year history of the organization. Not counting interim directors, Andrews is the fourth person to hold the executive director job for Main Street.
SALINE, MI
CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Road near I-94 closing in Jackson County starting this week

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson County road near I-94 is closing for this week for construction. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing Blake Road near I-94 to install a storm sewer, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The road is a main route to Jackson College’s Maher Campus, and traffic is being detoured through Dettman and Seymour roads.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

