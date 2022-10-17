Read full article on original website
rhinotimes.com
NC Association of Counties Gets Broadband Initiative Charged Up
The North Carolina Association of County Commissioners (NCACC) brings the state’s counties together to conduct widespread initiatives that are mutually beneficial. Recently, one top priority for the organization has been to bring better broadband internet service to underserved communities in counties across the state. The Guilford County Board of...
rhinotimes.com
Ballot For Nov. 8 Election Not As Long As It Looks
Thursday, Oct. 20 is the first day of early voting. Those who want to quit worrying about the election can vote Thursday or Friday, Oct. 21 and get that out of the way. All 15 early voting sites in Guilford County will be closed on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 but reopen on Monday, Oct. 24.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Campaigning for Alamance County Sheriff: Kelly White focuses on establishing trust
Kelly White, candidate for Alamance County Sheriff. Alamance County sheriff candidate Kelly White’s goal is to improve the relationships between law enforcement and the community. He said trust between these two groups has been tested lately, specifically during the protests in 2020 in downtown Graham. He said he wants to rebuild this trust.
rhinotimes.com
Letters To The Editor: Oct. 19, 2022
School Board Chair And Vice Chair Respond To Linda Welborn’s Letter. Linda Welborn’s recent letter to the editor has some facts wrong. She and her “New Direction” co-conspirators are too willing to resort to misinformation and should be called the “No Direction” slate. Linda...
rhinotimes.com
A Moment Of Sanity At City Council Meeting On Tuesday
For a fleeting moment, it appeared that sanity would prevail at the Greensboro City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber – but the moment passed. Four people spoke against allocating the $777,000 in homeless prevention funds to the same old nonprofit organizations that...
rhinotimes.com
City Council To Allocate More Money For Housing The Homeless
The Greensboro City Council is scheduled to hold its one business meeting of the month on Tuesday, Oct. 18 beginning at 5 p.m. in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber. There is no public comment period at this meeting, but people are allowed to speak on any item on the agenda with the exception of consent agenda items.
New Guilford County superintendent comes full circle by leading school system where it all started for her
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — She was a paleontologist in a dinosaur play. “We were on this very stage, in this very place,” Dr. Whitney Oakley told me as we walked near the front of the cafeteria/assembly room at the Doris Henderson Newcomers School in Greensboro. The performance she recalled happened many years ago. But […]
Group of students lying about ‘armed intruder’ at Davidson County school caused lockdown, district says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Students allegedly lied to a staff member at a Triad school about a threat on campus, causing a lockdown. The Davidson County School District says that on Wednesday, “a group of students made a false statement to a staff member that there was an armed intruder on our campus.” Law […]
Mebane man arrested after chase in white van, passengers jumping out into field in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a chase in a white van, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted a white mini-van driving at high speed on U.S. 70 heading east near Haw River. Deputies tried to pull the van over, […]
rhinotimes.com
More People To Be Notified Of Rezoning Requests
The Greensboro City Council took action, if not to end, to at least ameliorate one of the constant complaints about rezoning cases, at the Tuesday, Oct. 18 meeting. If a rezoning or an annexation and original zoning request has opposition, the opponents often complain of lack of notice about the zoning request.
Bailey Village is east Greensboro’s latest housing option
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — More housing options are on the way to east Greensboro. Leaders say the new apartment complex “Bailey Village” could be a starting point for a transformation for the area they’re calling “Downtown East.” “We want to give the idea that when you go under that underpass on East Market Street, that’s […]
Residents concerned as trash piles up at Greensboro apartment complex
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Trash troubles at a Greensboro apartment complex have persisted for weeks. It’s a complaint people share with us more often these days. A FOX8 viewer emailed us about garbage overflowing the dumpster at Foxfire Village off West Vandalia Road. People who live there said the problem stinks. “I have seen the trash […]
Robot helps keep Forsyth County law enforcement officials safe
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Agencies across North Carolina are using tactical robots to keep officers safe when a suspect is barricaded. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is one agency that has this technology. The robot is controlled by a remote. It has a camera on it that feeds back video to a screen, so deputies […]
One student injured after three fights at Eastern Guilford High School
GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — One student is injured after three fights broke out Tuesday at Eastern Guilford High School, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said one fight involved four female students. According to GCSO, the fight started on a school bus on the way to school and continued as students arrived. A school resource officer broke up the fight and GCSO said no use of force was used. A female student did complain of an injury and was taken to a local hospital.
North Carolina sues toxic foam manufacturers over contamination at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has filed a new lawsuit targeting the companies that make a fire suppressant foam containing toxic chemicals that have contaminated Piedmont Triad International Airport. The attorney general has also filed a lawsuit connected to contamination at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air […]
Guilford County Schools show students that possibilities are endless with the CTE job fair
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today the Guilford County Schools' Career and Technical Education (CTE) program held a career event at the Greensboro Coliseum for 5th graders from all across the county. The Career and Technical Education (CTE) program aims to help students soar to greatness by giving them information about...
U.S. 52 S. closed temporarily
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. 52 S. in Winston-Salem is closed on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Starting at 9:00 a.m. the right lane of U.S. 52 S. between E. Hanes Mill Road and Patterson Avenue will be closed due to maintenance. The lane is expected...
Friendly Avenue to temporarily close, will take effect Oct. 24
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of Friendly Avenue is set to close on Monday, Oct. 24 in Greensboro, according to city officials. Officials said a block of Friendly Avenue between Elm Street and Davie Street will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday for a crane to be set up.
High Point homeless shelter preparing 'Pallet Shelters' to house residents for winter
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Cooler temperatures are inconvenient for most but it's downright dangerous for people who are homeless. Tiny homes could be a solution, but not the ones you might see online. Temporary homeless shelters are coming to the Triad and they're even smaller. Greensboro and High Point...
Should a man convicted of murder in High Point be paroled? North Carolina wants to know
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – A man convicted in Guilford County of killing his brother-in-law for cash, a crime that became the subject of a true-crime TV episode, could be the next inmate released from prison in North Carolina. But this time the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been announcing […]
