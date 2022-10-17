ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

NC Association of Counties Gets Broadband Initiative Charged Up

The North Carolina Association of County Commissioners (NCACC) brings the state’s counties together to conduct widespread initiatives that are mutually beneficial. Recently, one top priority for the organization has been to bring better broadband internet service to underserved communities in counties across the state. The Guilford County Board of...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Ballot For Nov. 8 Election Not As Long As It Looks

Thursday, Oct. 20 is the first day of early voting. Those who want to quit worrying about the election can vote Thursday or Friday, Oct. 21 and get that out of the way. All 15 early voting sites in Guilford County will be closed on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 but reopen on Monday, Oct. 24.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Letters To The Editor: Oct. 19, 2022

School Board Chair And Vice Chair Respond To Linda Welborn’s Letter. Linda Welborn’s recent letter to the editor has some facts wrong. She and her “New Direction” co-conspirators are too willing to resort to misinformation and should be called the “No Direction” slate. Linda...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

A Moment Of Sanity At City Council Meeting On Tuesday

For a fleeting moment, it appeared that sanity would prevail at the Greensboro City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber – but the moment passed. Four people spoke against allocating the $777,000 in homeless prevention funds to the same old nonprofit organizations that...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Council To Allocate More Money For Housing The Homeless

The Greensboro City Council is scheduled to hold its one business meeting of the month on Tuesday, Oct. 18 beginning at 5 p.m. in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber. There is no public comment period at this meeting, but people are allowed to speak on any item on the agenda with the exception of consent agenda items.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

More People To Be Notified Of Rezoning Requests

The Greensboro City Council took action, if not to end, to at least ameliorate one of the constant complaints about rezoning cases, at the Tuesday, Oct. 18 meeting. If a rezoning or an annexation and original zoning request has opposition, the opponents often complain of lack of notice about the zoning request.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Bailey Village is east Greensboro’s latest housing option

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — More housing options are on the way to east Greensboro. Leaders say the new apartment complex “Bailey Village” could be a starting point for a transformation for the area they’re calling “Downtown East.” “We want to give the idea that when you go under that underpass on East Market Street, that’s […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Residents concerned as trash piles up at Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Trash troubles at a Greensboro apartment complex have persisted for weeks. It’s a complaint people share with us more often these days. A FOX8 viewer emailed us about garbage overflowing the dumpster at Foxfire Village off West Vandalia Road. People who live there said the problem stinks. “I have seen the trash […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

One student injured after three fights at Eastern Guilford High School

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — One student is injured after three fights broke out Tuesday at Eastern Guilford High School, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said one fight involved four female students. According to GCSO, the fight started on a school bus on the way to school and continued as students arrived. A school resource officer broke up the fight and GCSO said no use of force was used. A female student did complain of an injury and was taken to a local hospital.
GIBSONVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina sues toxic foam manufacturers over contamination at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has filed a new lawsuit targeting the companies that make a fire suppressant foam containing toxic chemicals that have contaminated Piedmont Triad International Airport. The attorney general has also filed a lawsuit connected to contamination at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

U.S. 52 S. closed temporarily

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. 52 S. in Winston-Salem is closed on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Starting at 9:00 a.m. the right lane of U.S. 52 S. between E. Hanes Mill Road and Patterson Avenue will be closed due to maintenance. The lane is expected...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

