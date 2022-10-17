ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

WESH

New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 19, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Rocky Water Brew Fest returns to Brevard County. Here’s what to expect

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Rocky Water Brew Fest is coming to Melbourne for its 8th year and will be partnering with Intercoastal Brewing Company and the Eau Gallie Rotary Club. This event will take place on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Eau Gallie Art District and will feature beer tasting and a variety of food trucks available throughout the square.
MELBOURNE, FL
veronews.com

Dental Restoration Expands for Members of The Source Through Dignity Smiles Program in Brevard and Indian River County

Just over a year ago, Anthony Zorbaugh Executive Director of The Source, a Christian Outreach Ministry that serves the poor and homeless in Indian River County, teamed up with an ardent supporter of the organization. Dr. Thomas J. Balshi, a Board Certified Prosthodontist (now retired) and Founder of Pi Dental Center (Prosthodontics Intermedica) at the The Institute for Facial Esthetics in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. In conversation, Zorbaugh shared his concerns over members who have dental needs. “Many of our members have dental issues that affect their appearance and ultimately can deter them from getting a job,” Zorbaugh shared while reaching out to Dr. Balshi for his professional advice.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

City of Palm Bay to Host Job Fair on Oct 26

BREVARD COUNTY — The City of Palm Bay is hosting a Job Fair in partnership with CareerSource Brevard on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Palm Bay Council Chambers, located at 120 Malabar Road, Palm Bay. Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes, and, according to Councilman and Assistant City Manager Kenny Johnson, “will have the opportunity to speak directly with hiring managers and gather information on open positions to see if they meet the minimum requirements and potentially apply on-site if desired.” Palm Bay, which is both the largest city in Brevard County by land mass and the most populous, is looking to hire employees in many of its departments, including Human Resources, Parks and Facilities, Police, Procurement, Public Works, Recreation, and Utilities. Department representatives will be on site for the job fair to discuss openings with attendees.
PALM BAY, FL
The Associated Press

Breeze Airways™ Announces Service from Cincinnati and Vero Beach, Adds New Routes Nationally from 13 Existing Cities

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman , is adding new routes from 15 cities, coast to coast, including two new destinations: Cincinnati, OH; and Vero Beach, FL. Breeze now offers 99 nonstop routes between 33 cities in 19 states. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005470/en/ Breeze Airways is adding 19 routes from Cincinnati, OH, Vero Beach, FL, and 13 existing Breeze markets. (Photo: Business Wire)
VERO BEACH, FL
People

10-Ft. Alligator Spotted on a Florida Beach

The animal reportedly emerged from the ocean, sunned itself and then went back into the water A large alligator was spotted on a Florida beach on Friday, sunning itself before heading back into the ocean. The animal was reportedly around 10-ft. long, according to Kyle Hussey, who saw and photographed the animal as it swam to shore from the ocean at Melbourne Beach.  After laying on the beach for about 10 minutes, the alligator went back to the ocean. The National Ocean Service said alligators typically aren't found in the...
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Brevard County Crime Report Week of 10-21-2022

Jaylen Nona L. Dared Thomas, of Rockledge, unlawfully carrying concealed firearm, aggravated assault – shooting into or throwing deadly missile into dwelling, vehicle, or building, discharging firearm in public, driving while license suspended or revoked. Maurqice Rashon Thomas, of Cocoa, contributing to the delinquency of child, interfering with custody...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

RESULTS 2022: Breaking down Brevard County’s ballot issues

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brevard County voters will find themselves dealing with a long list of issues and amendments on their November ballot. The county is asking voters to decide on a property tax increase to give a raise to staff at Brevard Public Schools. [RESULTS 2022: VOTER GUIDE: What...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Tornado warning issued for Indian River County

(INDIAN RIVER COUNTY)–A tornado warning has been issued for Indian River County until 7:15 p.m. The warning was issued by The National Weather Service in Melbourne. The warning has been issued for Northeastern St. Lucie County in east central Florida… Southeastern Indian River County in east central Florida..
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

EF-0 tornado hits neighborhood in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said a tornado touchdown on Monday night. And the National Weather Service confirmed it on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said the damage can be seen on 23rd Street SW in Vero Beach. Branches were torn off trees...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Possible tornado touches down in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service will assess whether a tornado touched down Monday evening in Indian River County, causing damage to several homes. Indian River County Fire Rescue crews and deputies responded to the scene near the 400 block of 23rd Street Southwest. Officials said...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

