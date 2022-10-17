Read full article on original website
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundated
The Seminole County in Florida historically floods. However, its residents continue to stay, and recently, Hurricane Ian left over 400 homes inundated. A campground is shown flooded in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida.Sean Rayford / AFP.
fox35orlando.com
Why cold front over Florida is having negative impact on St. Johns River flooding
SANFORD, Fla. - While some are rejoicing the cool fall-like temperatures, the wind coming in from the North, bringing in this cooler weather, is having a negative impact on the St. Johns River. In the United States, the St. Johns River is one of the few rivers that run from...
WESH
New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 19, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
click orlando
Rocky Water Brew Fest returns to Brevard County. Here’s what to expect
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Rocky Water Brew Fest is coming to Melbourne for its 8th year and will be partnering with Intercoastal Brewing Company and the Eau Gallie Rotary Club. This event will take place on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Eau Gallie Art District and will feature beer tasting and a variety of food trucks available throughout the square.
veronews.com
Dental Restoration Expands for Members of The Source Through Dignity Smiles Program in Brevard and Indian River County
Just over a year ago, Anthony Zorbaugh Executive Director of The Source, a Christian Outreach Ministry that serves the poor and homeless in Indian River County, teamed up with an ardent supporter of the organization. Dr. Thomas J. Balshi, a Board Certified Prosthodontist (now retired) and Founder of Pi Dental Center (Prosthodontics Intermedica) at the The Institute for Facial Esthetics in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. In conversation, Zorbaugh shared his concerns over members who have dental needs. “Many of our members have dental issues that affect their appearance and ultimately can deter them from getting a job,” Zorbaugh shared while reaching out to Dr. Balshi for his professional advice.
WESH
Study: Orlando drivers almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes driving down Colonial, it feels like you hit one red light after another, but a new study says you’re almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light in Orlando. That is part of what this study found looking at 101 areas...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
City of Palm Bay to Host Job Fair on Oct 26
BREVARD COUNTY — The City of Palm Bay is hosting a Job Fair in partnership with CareerSource Brevard on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Palm Bay Council Chambers, located at 120 Malabar Road, Palm Bay. Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes, and, according to Councilman and Assistant City Manager Kenny Johnson, “will have the opportunity to speak directly with hiring managers and gather information on open positions to see if they meet the minimum requirements and potentially apply on-site if desired.” Palm Bay, which is both the largest city in Brevard County by land mass and the most populous, is looking to hire employees in many of its departments, including Human Resources, Parks and Facilities, Police, Procurement, Public Works, Recreation, and Utilities. Department representatives will be on site for the job fair to discuss openings with attendees.
Breeze Airways™ Announces Service from Cincinnati and Vero Beach, Adds New Routes Nationally from 13 Existing Cities
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman , is adding new routes from 15 cities, coast to coast, including two new destinations: Cincinnati, OH; and Vero Beach, FL. Breeze now offers 99 nonstop routes between 33 cities in 19 states. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005470/en/ Breeze Airways is adding 19 routes from Cincinnati, OH, Vero Beach, FL, and 13 existing Breeze markets. (Photo: Business Wire)
WESH
Community remembers 2 women struck, killed by vehicle in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old teacher and her 26-year-old friend were hit and killed by a pickup truck when its driver lost control. Rikki Grace was walking with her friend, Megan Grace, Tuesday night just after 7 p.m. down by the water on Front Street near downtown Melbourne.
Complaints, calls for action growing in traffic-laden Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Jan Cornish is a few years removed from her teenage escapades, but still places a curfew on herself that would make any adolescent shudder. “I know better than to leave before 10 and to stay out past 2:30,” she said, without a trace of humor on her face.
10-Ft. Alligator Spotted on a Florida Beach
The animal reportedly emerged from the ocean, sunned itself and then went back into the water A large alligator was spotted on a Florida beach on Friday, sunning itself before heading back into the ocean. The animal was reportedly around 10-ft. long, according to Kyle Hussey, who saw and photographed the animal as it swam to shore from the ocean at Melbourne Beach. After laying on the beach for about 10 minutes, the alligator went back to the ocean. The National Ocean Service said alligators typically aren't found in the...
WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Thursday from Florida’s Space Coast. The launch happened at 10:30 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch was in support of SpaceX’s Starlink mission. Starlink is SpaceX’s constellation of networked satellites that is designed...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Brevard County Crime Report Week of 10-21-2022
Jaylen Nona L. Dared Thomas, of Rockledge, unlawfully carrying concealed firearm, aggravated assault – shooting into or throwing deadly missile into dwelling, vehicle, or building, discharging firearm in public, driving while license suspended or revoked. Maurqice Rashon Thomas, of Cocoa, contributing to the delinquency of child, interfering with custody...
click orlando
RESULTS 2022: Breaking down Brevard County’s ballot issues
ORLANDO, Fla. – Brevard County voters will find themselves dealing with a long list of issues and amendments on their November ballot. The county is asking voters to decide on a property tax increase to give a raise to staff at Brevard Public Schools. [RESULTS 2022: VOTER GUIDE: What...
850wftl.com
Tornado warning issued for Indian River County
(INDIAN RIVER COUNTY)–A tornado warning has been issued for Indian River County until 7:15 p.m. The warning was issued by The National Weather Service in Melbourne. The warning has been issued for Northeastern St. Lucie County in east central Florida… Southeastern Indian River County in east central Florida..
cw34.com
EF-0 tornado hits neighborhood in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said a tornado touchdown on Monday night. And the National Weather Service confirmed it on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said the damage can be seen on 23rd Street SW in Vero Beach. Branches were torn off trees...
Bay News 9
Some Good Samaritan Society residents told flood damaged units won't be repaired
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents in almost half the neighborhoods of a senior living community in Osceola County are learning their flood-damaged homes won’t be repaired. "Unsafe” units in almost six Kissimmee Village neighborhoods won’t be repaired, according to Good Samaritan Society. “I could almost cry because...
Brevard Zoo announces winning Thanksgiving-themed names for turkey chicks
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo received more than 1,100 casserole-themed name ideas for its Osceola turkey chicks. The chicks’ parents’ names are Green Bean Casserole and Giblet, so the zoo wanted to stick to the potluck theme for their babies. The winning names were announced...
WPTV
Possible tornado touches down in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service will assess whether a tornado touched down Monday evening in Indian River County, causing damage to several homes. Indian River County Fire Rescue crews and deputies responded to the scene near the 400 block of 23rd Street Southwest. Officials said...
