The Guardian

White House weighs up national security reviews into Elon Musk ventures

The White House is considering whether to subject some of Elon Musk’s business ventures to national security reviews, including his proposed acquisition of Twitter and his satellite internet company Starlink, according to a report. Bloomberg wrote on Friday that Biden administration officials are concerned by the Tesla chief executive’s...

