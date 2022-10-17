Read full article on original website
Ballot For Nov. 8 Election Not As Long As It Looks
Thursday, Oct. 20 is the first day of early voting. Those who want to quit worrying about the election can vote Thursday or Friday, Oct. 21 and get that out of the way. All 15 early voting sites in Guilford County will be closed on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 but reopen on Monday, Oct. 24.
NC Association of Counties Gets Broadband Initiative Charged Up
The North Carolina Association of County Commissioners (NCACC) brings the state’s counties together to conduct widespread initiatives that are mutually beneficial. Recently, one top priority for the organization has been to bring better broadband internet service to underserved communities in counties across the state. The Guilford County Board of...
A Moment Of Sanity At City Council Meeting On Tuesday
For a fleeting moment, it appeared that sanity would prevail at the Greensboro City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber – but the moment passed. Four people spoke against allocating the $777,000 in homeless prevention funds to the same old nonprofit organizations that...
More People To Be Notified Of Rezoning Requests
The Greensboro City Council took action, if not to end, to at least ameliorate one of the constant complaints about rezoning cases, at the Tuesday, Oct. 18 meeting. If a rezoning or an annexation and original zoning request has opposition, the opponents often complain of lack of notice about the zoning request.
Why You’ll Be Seeing Green In November
Guilford County officials are hoping that Greensboro and other parts of the county will be turning green in November. With Veterans Day coming up on Friday, Nov. 11, Guilford County government – and many other county governments across the country – plan to honor veterans, and county officials are encouraging residents to do the same.
Guilford County residents make their voices heard as one-stop early voting gets underway
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — On the Southside of Greensboro, Brown Recreation center had a constant flow of voters in and out early Thursday morning. This location is just one of 15 early voting sites in Guilford County. You've got until Saturday Nov. 5th if you want to cast your...
County Calls Halloween Meeting To Discuss Drug Money
It’s been a long time coming, but Guilford County is just about ready to start spending the funds it’s receiving as part of a giant nationwide lawsuit against drug companies and other outlets which contributed to the major opioid epidemic that’s done so much damage locally and nationally.
City Council To Allocate More Money For Housing The Homeless
The Greensboro City Council is scheduled to hold its one business meeting of the month on Tuesday, Oct. 18 beginning at 5 p.m. in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber. There is no public comment period at this meeting, but people are allowed to speak on any item on the agenda with the exception of consent agenda items.
North Carolina House 59th District race: Sherrie Young vs. Jon Hardister and where they stand on the issues
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It’s the political veteran versus the newcomer in the race to represent Guilford County’s 59th House District. Democrat Sherrie Young is making her first run for office, challenging incumbent Republican Jon Hardister, who has held the seat for a decade. Incumbents are hard...
High Point homeless shelter preparing 'Pallet Shelters' to house residents for winter
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Cooler temperatures are inconvenient for most but it's downright dangerous for people who are homeless. Tiny homes could be a solution, but not the ones you might see online. Temporary homeless shelters are coming to the Triad and they're even smaller. Greensboro and High Point...
New Guilford County superintendent comes full circle by leading school system where it all started for her
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — She was a paleontologist in a dinosaur play. “We were on this very stage, in this very place,” Dr. Whitney Oakley told me as we walked near the front of the cafeteria/assembly room at the Doris Henderson Newcomers School in Greensboro. The performance she recalled happened many years ago. But […]
Bailey Village is east Greensboro’s latest housing option
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — More housing options are on the way to east Greensboro. Leaders say the new apartment complex “Bailey Village” could be a starting point for a transformation for the area they’re calling “Downtown East.” “We want to give the idea that when you go under that underpass on East Market Street, that’s […]
Suspect in killing of 2 North Carolina teens appears in court
Cameras and reporters were not allowed in the hearing, since the suspect is a juvenile.
Arrest made in national theft ring
Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman last week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
Should a man convicted of murder in High Point be paroled? North Carolina wants to know
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – A man convicted in Guilford County of killing his brother-in-law for cash, a crime that became the subject of a true-crime TV episode, could be the next inmate released from prison in North Carolina. But this time the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been announcing […]
Gov. Cooper: $30M for electric school buses
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — More electric school buses are rolling out to Triad school districts. They will be paid for by a settlement with Volkswagen over misleading vehicle emission reports. Guilford, Surry, and Yadkin counties will each get an electric school bus similar to what Randolph County got last...
Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
Route 122 wreck resulted in fatality
A two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality occurred Wednesday in the 3900 block of Booker T. Washington Highway (Route 122) in Franklin County, according to the Virginia State Police. At 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Virginia State Police was investigating the incident, which was reported to be a head-on crash.
Group of students lying about ‘armed intruder’ at Davidson County school caused lockdown, district says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Students allegedly lied to a staff member at a Triad school about a threat on campus, causing a lockdown. The Davidson County School District says that on Wednesday, “a group of students made a false statement to a staff member that there was an armed intruder on our campus.” Law […]
Hartsfield campaigning hard for DA, getting voters to the polls is key
After serving the citizens of Forsyth County for 20 years as a district court judge, on the same day she announced her retirement, Denise Hartsfield announced that she would be running for Forsyth County District Attorney. Earlier this week The Chronicle caught up with Hartsfield while on the campaign trail to discuss her decision to run, her plans if elected and much more.
