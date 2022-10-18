Job: Meteorologist

ABC 7 Chicago/WLS-TV, the ABC-owned station in Chicago, is looking for a meteorologist to join Chicago's #1 news team. The ideal candidate should have a strong on-air presence and know how to turn weather data into a relevant, engaging story for our viewers. Candidates must have experience and excel at covering severe weather on all platforms. We are looking for a meteorologist who knows how to connect with viewers and who strives to present an innovative weathercast. You must be comfortable with the very latest in weather tools and technology. Expect to report on major weather events and weather trends from the field.

Candidates must be willing to work any day, any shift. We are looking for someone who wants to be involved in the community, is passionate about their work and enjoys being part of a team.

-Forecast weather conditions for the Chicago area

-Prepare relevant weather maps and innovative graphics to communicate the weather forecast and expected impacts

-Present the forecast during live newscasts and recordings for digital platforms

-Clearly communicate life-saving information to people during dangerous weather events

-Report on major weather events and the impact of our changing climate

-Skilled in analyzing weather observations and live radar to identify important atmospheric features

-Skilled in utilizing computer model data to produce an accurate forecast

-Possesses a knowledge of atmospheric dynamics

-Proficient in producing graphics through IBM's Max software

A minimum 3 years of experience broadcasting in a medium or large TV market.

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

Bachelor of Science Degree in Meteorology or associated geoscience

This position is covered under the Company's collective bargaining agreement with AFTRA.

Flex Type On-Site

- This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10029160 or use the link:

Reporting Location: Chicago, IL

This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations.

WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.