arlnow.com
Falls Church restaurants to hold crawl fundraiser for Four Courts staff
The Falls Church restaurant community is coming together to raise money for the employees of Ireland’s Four Courts. The Courthouse mainstay was heavily damaged on Aug. 12 when a rideshare driver, who was apparently suffering a medical emergency, slammed into the front of the pub during a Friday happy hour. Three people were seriously injured and a raging fire sparked by the crash charred much of the interior.
arlnow.com
Ghin Na Ree Thai currently closed, sold to a “new family”
Ghin Na Ree Thai is currently closed at the Lee Harrison Shopping Center, having been sold to a “new family.”. The two-decade-old Thai food restaurant near the Yorktown neighborhood shut down within the past few days, with both its website and phone message announcing its closure. “Thank you for...
Fairfax County property owners could face fine for invasive bamboo starting in 2023
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A new ordinance in Fairfax County will go into effect at the beginning of 2023 that requires property owners to maintain invasive grass, or they will face a fine. The running bamboo ordinance will start on Jan. 1, 2023. Running bamboo is a fast-growing, invasive...
WJLA
'We have grave concerns': Battle brewing over how to best widen Route 15 in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s only a 6.5-mile drive up Route 15 from the city of Leesburg north to the quaint Village of Lucketts, but this bucolic stretch of road lined with produce stands, antique shops, and burgeoning subdivisions stands at the center of a bitter battle pitting conservationists, residents, and business owners over how each prioritizes progress.
theburn.com
Exclusive: Duck Donuts headed to Loudoun County
Red alert. This is not a drill. Duck Donuts has signed a lease for its first location in Loudoun County. And the folks in South Riding are the lucky ones who will be neighbors to the new store. The Burn has learned that the uber-popular doughnut chain will be taking...
WTOP
Virginia restaurant community holds fundraiser to support pub after fiery crash
The Falls Church, Virginia, restaurant community is coming together to support Ireland’s Four Courts restaurant and pub after a fiery August crash that left 15 people injured. The Crawl for the Courts fundraiser to support the rebuilding of the restaurant and its employees is being supported by six neighboring...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Approve Massive One Loudoun Plans
Loudoun County supervisors have approved plans to more than double the number of homes at One Loudoun. Previously the development was approved for up to 1,267 residential units, including detaches homes, townhouses and apartments, along with up to 34,000 square feet of childcare facilities, a 110,000 square foot assisted-living facility, and up to 4.1 million square feet of nonresidential uses.
alxnow.com
Alexandria’s City Hall just got an F rating, and renovation is years away
Alexandria’s City Hall just got an F rating in a new facility report, and long-awaited renovations are still years away. Redevelopment of the aging site got shelved when the pandemic struck in 2020. The design phase for the $70 million project will get underway next year, as will a public engagement process to renovate the landscaping, plaza and garage structure at Market Square.
bethesdamagazine.com
A D.C. star chef to open two restaurants in Bethesda in early 2023
On a Tuesday this past spring, chef Mike Friedman—Mikey to his friends—is in the kitchen of his Olney home. The room is spacious, ordered and pristine, with white cabinetry, white quartz countertops, and gray and white marble tile backsplashes. Multiple windows fill the space with light. Friedman stands...
theburn.com
Dolce & Ciabatta to open new location in Leesburg next week
The long awaited opening of the second Dolce & Ciabatta location in Leesburg has officially been announced. The new bakery and restaurant will open next Thursday, October 27. The popular bakery has taken over the farmer Cici’s Pizza spot in the Fort Evans Plaza II shopping center. That’s at the intersection in Fort Evans Rod NE and Battlefield Parkway NE.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: Should Arlington’s vacuum leaf collection start earlier?
Arlington’s annual vacuum leaf collection service will begin on Nov. 14 this year, the county announced yesterday. That’s nearly a week after last year’s start date of Nov. 8. Arlington County crews will make two passes through neighborhoods, hoovering up leaves left curbside. Some neighborhoods won’t get...
theburn.com
Raising Cane’s aiming for December opening in Loudoun County
One of the most eagerly awaiting new businesses coming to Loudoun County — and Northern Virginia as a whole — has to be the pending arrival of Raising Cane’s. The chicken tender and chicken sandwich chain is opening its first location in the DC region in Sterling.
popville.com
Notes from your Neighbors – Trash Can edition
Today’s Rental for the location and it’s on the third floor. This rental is located at 1423 R Street, NW near 14th. The Craigslist ad says: “$2,100 / 1br – LOGAN/DUPONT CIRCLE – Sunny 1 bedroom on 3rd floor (Logan/Dupont East) Dear PoPville, Gym. “What...
arlnow.com
JBG Smith files plans to turn RiverHouse parking lots into 1,668 homes
(Updated at 4:25 p.m.) Sixty-some years ago, developers paved paradise in Pentagon City and put up parking lots to serve residents of the RiverHouse apartment complex. And after a few stops and starts, property owner JBG Smith is poised to reach its longtime goal of redeveloping the vast parking expanse along S. Joyce Street, which at this point is only partially utilized by residents. Today (Monday), the developer officially filed its plans to turn parking into apartments with ground floor retail, condos, townhouses and senior living facilities.
sungazette.news
Supervisors OK rezoning for 460-unit complex in Tysons
Fairfax County supervisors on Oct. 11 unanimously approved a rezoning to permit construction of “Somos at Tysons LLC” a 460-unit project that will consist almost entirely of affordable dwellings. SCG Development Partners LLC will build the project on 4 acres at 1750 Old Meadow Road, just southeast of...
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Reston, VA
Nestled among the trees and hills of Northern Virginia, Reston in Fairfax County is a beautiful town that offers plenty of things to do for tourists and residents alike. From its charming downtown district to the many parks and trails that wind their way through the area, there’s something for everyone in Reston.
gmufourthestate.com
FALL EATS IN FAIRFAX
As fall approaches in Northern Virginia, what better to cozy into the holiday season than some festive treats to enjoy? Restaurants, coffee shops and stores in the Fairfax area are getting into the spirit this week by bringing back fall favorites to the menu and hosting fall-themed events. For those whose palettes are spooked by pumpkin spice, beware.
northernvirginiamag.com
Andy’s Pizza Opens New Location in Old Town Alexandria
Grab a free slice at the New York–style shop this Wednesday to celebrate its grand opening in Old Town. Alexandria residents, rejoice! You no longer have to cross the Potomac or I-66 to get your Andy’s Pizza fix: the New York–style pizza shop has just opened a new location in Old Town.
FedEx Truck Searched After Reports Of 'Suspicious Package' Placed Near US Department Of Energy
A Montgomery County road is closed as officers investigate reports of a suspicious package at the entrance of the U.S. Department of Energy Campus, reports 7News DC. Germantown Road is closed between Crystal Rock Drive and I-270, including ramps 15A and 15B as a FedEx truck is searched, the outlet continues.
