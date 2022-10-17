Read full article on original website
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Shares Update on Abuse Situation
Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa AKA Amouranth has provided an update on the abuse situation with her husband. For those who aren't aware of the situation, Amouranth went live over the weekend and was in distress. The streamer revealed she had been married for a number of years, something that was not previously public knowledge, and was in an abusive relationship. Amouranth returned to Twitch on Monday night to share an update saying she is now safe and that she is happy to be "free."
Bleach Cosplay Highlights Orihime's Anime Return
Bleach is finally back for its anime to properly adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Orihime Inoue's big return to the medium by highlighting her hilarious intro look! Fans have been waiting to see Bleach's anime to come back with new episodes for over a decade at this point, and fans have been looking forward to seeing all of their fan favorites from that original anime back in action. But there's much more anticipation for the core four cast of fighters above all else.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
Nintendo Switch Stealth Release Ruined By Inferior Port
Today, Nintendo Switch users were surprised to see that Alan Wake Remastered was given a stealth release by Epic Games. The game is currently available on the eShop with a 20% discount, making it $23.99. Unfortunately, there might have been a reason that the port was dropped with little fanfare: it seems the game has a few problems on Switch. On social media, many Switch users are reporting that the game looks noticeably worse than the version that launched on Xbox 360 all the way back in 2010. For a version that's supposed to be "remastered," that's quite disappointing!
Xbox October Update Adds Some Handy New Console Features
The team at Xbox has rolled out a new console update, and users can expect a handful of new quality-of-life features. The biggest of these now allows users to control the TV's volume from the console itself. Essentially, this works through the HDMI cable, and users can now find a "TV Volume" option listed in the Audio & Music section. It's a simple little addition, but the idea is that it makes it easier for players to adjust the volume quick without having to look for the TV remote.
Pokemon Go Making Big Map, Spawn Rate Changes
It seems big changes are in the works for Pokemon Go over "the next few weeks." According to Niantic, the game's map will be getting a refresh in the visual department for the first time in three years. This means that the game will reflect real-world changes, such as newly constructed bridges and buildings, and the removal of things that are now out-of-date. More importantly, the game will also have changes made to the way Pokemon spawn; for players in rural areas, this will mean greater access to Pokemon than the game has previously offered.
