It seems big changes are in the works for Pokemon Go over "the next few weeks." According to Niantic, the game's map will be getting a refresh in the visual department for the first time in three years. This means that the game will reflect real-world changes, such as newly constructed bridges and buildings, and the removal of things that are now out-of-date. More importantly, the game will also have changes made to the way Pokemon spawn; for players in rural areas, this will mean greater access to Pokemon than the game has previously offered.

16 HOURS AGO