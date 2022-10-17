ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Warriors’ Stephen Curry sends Anthony Davis into shadow realm with nasty fake and finish

It was business as usual for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as they opened their season with a casual walloping of the Los Angeles Lakers at home Tuesday night. The Warriors scored a 123-109 victory over LeBron James and company, and they did that in style from start to finish. Speaking of which, here is Curry just toying with Anthony Davis’ defense in the fourth quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stephen Curry drops truth bomb about future in Golden State

For the past several years, Stephen Curry has been the face of the Golden State Warriors. The 34-year-old has spent all 14 of his years in the NBA with the Warriors and his current contract that he signed in the 2021 off-season will carry him through the 2025-26 season. He...
Sixers’ Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on heated fight with Marcus Smart

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid admits he himself was surprised to end up in a dust-up with both Boston Celtics stars Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown. For those who missed it, Embiid got involved in a heated altercation with the two Celtics early in the third quarter of their season opener. It all started when the Sixers superstar battled the Celtics’ defensive anchor for the rebound, but as Embiid got the ball, Smart’s arm got entangled on his.
BOSTON, MA
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Heat must make to Suns

As the NBA season gets underway, one of the last unsettled bit of business from the offseason is the pending Jae Crowder trade. The Phoenix Suns and the 10-year NBA veteran have mutually decided to part ways. The only thing left to do is to find the right trade partner. Rumors have Crowder being interested in several Eastern Conference destinations, with the Miami Heat at or near the top of his list. The only problem is, with the Heat’s current contract situation, there aren’t a ton of options for a trade. That said, there is still a path to get a deal done, so here is the perfect Heat-Suns trade that will get Crowder from the desert to South Beach.
PHOENIX, AZ
Jaden Ivey excites in Pistons debut but another rookie resets a franchise record

The Detroit Pistons played like a well-oiled machine in their 2022-23 season opener Wednesday night, thanks in large part to their young studs who showed out right in their very first taste of the NBA regular season. In the Pistons’ 113-109 win over the visiting Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey scored 19 points with three rebounds and four assists, while also shooting 8-of-15 from the field in 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren came off the bench and chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in only 22 minutes of play.
DETROIT, MI
‘He was trying to butter me up’: Brandon Ingram calls out Kevin Durant after Pelicans win vs. Nets

New Orleans Pelicans scoring machine Brandon Ingram has always been compared with Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Both are lengthy bucket-getters who can be unstoppable when they get it going. Before Wednesday night’s showdown between the Pelicans and the Nets, Durant even heaped some praises at Brandon Ingram, though, the latter was not really buying […] The post ‘He was trying to butter me up’: Brandon Ingram calls out Kevin Durant after Pelicans win vs. Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors

LeBron James didn’t waste any time implicitly calling out the Los Angeles Lakers’ front office. Minutes after the Lakers shot 10-of-4o from three-point range in an ultimately non-competitive 123-109 season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, LeBron — who effortless dropped 31 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists on 12-of-25 shooting […] The post LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul George wants a review of Damion Lee’s game-winner

The Phoenix Suns pulled off an incredible comeback to open their 2022-23 season against the Dallas Mavericks. Damion Lee hit a tough midrange jumper with 9.7 seconds left on the clock, and after Luka Doncic missed a potential game-winning three, the Suns walked away with the win despite trailing by as many as 22 points […] The post Paul George wants a review of Damion Lee’s game-winner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
‘You’re going to regret that’: Stephen A Smith flabbergasted by JJ Redick’s hot take on Kevin Durant, Nets

At this point, it would be safe to say that former 15-year veteran turned ESPN analyst JJ Redick isn’t a very big fan of Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Redick did acknowledge that this team has immense talent on its roster, but still, this wasn’t enough to convince him that the Nets are legitimate […] The post ‘You’re going to regret that’: Stephen A Smith flabbergasted by JJ Redick’s hot take on Kevin Durant, Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
Myles Turner injury update will leave Pacers fans shaking their heads, again

When Indiana Pacers GM Chad Buchanan said last September that Myles Turner will be with the team on opening night, he certainly didn’t expect that the big man will just be watching from the bench. Unfortunately, that is exactly the case after the team ruled out the big man due to injury. UPDATE: Myles Turner’s […] The post Myles Turner injury update will leave Pacers fans shaking their heads, again appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Warriors’ Jordan Poole feeds Draymond Green for layin, Twitter reacts to high-five

The Golden State Warriors have had a very tumultuous couple of weeks following the Draymond Green punch of teammate Jordan Poole. Many were wondering how the two would co-exist after the incident. The Warriors insisted they would move past it, but that’s easier said than done. Well, chalk it up to something else the Warriors […] The post Warriors’ Jordan Poole feeds Draymond Green for layin, Twitter reacts to high-five appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
