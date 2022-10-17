Read full article on original website
NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News
Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Kevin Durant’s 5-word reaction to Zion Williamson dominating Nets
In a message that will make New Orleans Pelicans fans happy, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant admits Zion Williamson doesn’t look like someone coming from a long injury layoff. Williamson played in his first NBA regular season game after missing the whole 2021-22 season due to a foot injury,...
Warriors’ Stephen Curry sends Anthony Davis into shadow realm with nasty fake and finish
It was business as usual for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as they opened their season with a casual walloping of the Los Angeles Lakers at home Tuesday night. The Warriors scored a 123-109 victory over LeBron James and company, and they did that in style from start to finish. Speaking of which, here is Curry just toying with Anthony Davis’ defense in the fourth quarter.
Stephen Curry drops truth bomb about future in Golden State
For the past several years, Stephen Curry has been the face of the Golden State Warriors. The 34-year-old has spent all 14 of his years in the NBA with the Warriors and his current contract that he signed in the 2021 off-season will carry him through the 2025-26 season. He...
Sixers’ Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on heated fight with Marcus Smart
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid admits he himself was surprised to end up in a dust-up with both Boston Celtics stars Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown. For those who missed it, Embiid got involved in a heated altercation with the two Celtics early in the third quarter of their season opener. It all started when the Sixers superstar battled the Celtics’ defensive anchor for the rebound, but as Embiid got the ball, Smart’s arm got entangled on his.
Suns star Devin Booker tips hat to Warriors after Damion Lee’s epic game-winner vs. Mavs
Damion Lee stole headlines for the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night as the 29-year-old shooting guard knocked down an epic game-winner against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs actually had control of this game in the first half, only for the Suns to mount a mind-blowing comeback after the break.
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Heat must make to Suns
As the NBA season gets underway, one of the last unsettled bit of business from the offseason is the pending Jae Crowder trade. The Phoenix Suns and the 10-year NBA veteran have mutually decided to part ways. The only thing left to do is to find the right trade partner. Rumors have Crowder being interested in several Eastern Conference destinations, with the Miami Heat at or near the top of his list. The only problem is, with the Heat’s current contract situation, there aren’t a ton of options for a trade. That said, there is still a path to get a deal done, so here is the perfect Heat-Suns trade that will get Crowder from the desert to South Beach.
Jaden Ivey excites in Pistons debut but another rookie resets a franchise record
The Detroit Pistons played like a well-oiled machine in their 2022-23 season opener Wednesday night, thanks in large part to their young studs who showed out right in their very first taste of the NBA regular season. In the Pistons’ 113-109 win over the visiting Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey scored 19 points with three rebounds and four assists, while also shooting 8-of-15 from the field in 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren came off the bench and chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in only 22 minutes of play.
Christian McCaffrey shocking 49ers trade rumors should fire up San Fran fans
As the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline looms, one Pro Bowl running back has been the topic of great speculation and discussion. In a recent article on The Athletic, Senior Columnist Tim Kawakami discussed the possibility that the San Francisco 49ers could be a logical landing spot for running back Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers.
Rudy Gobert spits on his haters with record-setting Timberwolves debut
When the Minnesota Timberwolves sold the farm to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz in the past offseason, the move was met with plenty of criticisms. After all, why would they give up that much for a player that hasn’t even helped his previous team get close to the championship, let alone contend for it?
NBA Twitter puts Sixers star Joel Embiid on blast over putrid showing vs. Bucks
It’s just been two games but already, things are looking bleak for the Philadelphia 76ers. This is after the Sixers suffered their second straight loss on Thursday night. This time around, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks who handed Philly another disappointing loss, 90-88. Joel Embiid did...
WATCH: Knicks’ Derrick Rose goes full Shohei Ohtani with epic fastball right at Grizzlies C Steven Adams’ head
New York Knicks veteran Derrick Rose has been through so much in what has been a very colorful NBA career. The way he has been able to evolve his game now that he’s in the twilight of his career is truly a marvelous feat. As it turns out, D-Rose’s remarkable evolution has now taken to a different level.
‘He was trying to butter me up’: Brandon Ingram calls out Kevin Durant after Pelicans win vs. Nets
New Orleans Pelicans scoring machine Brandon Ingram has always been compared with Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Both are lengthy bucket-getters who can be unstoppable when they get it going. Before Wednesday night’s showdown between the Pelicans and the Nets, Durant even heaped some praises at Brandon Ingram, though, the latter was not really buying […] The post ‘He was trying to butter me up’: Brandon Ingram calls out Kevin Durant after Pelicans win vs. Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors
LeBron James didn’t waste any time implicitly calling out the Los Angeles Lakers’ front office. Minutes after the Lakers shot 10-of-4o from three-point range in an ultimately non-competitive 123-109 season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, LeBron — who effortless dropped 31 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists on 12-of-25 shooting […] The post LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul George wants a review of Damion Lee’s game-winner
The Phoenix Suns pulled off an incredible comeback to open their 2022-23 season against the Dallas Mavericks. Damion Lee hit a tough midrange jumper with 9.7 seconds left on the clock, and after Luka Doncic missed a potential game-winning three, the Suns walked away with the win despite trailing by as many as 22 points […] The post Paul George wants a review of Damion Lee’s game-winner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You’re going to regret that’: Stephen A Smith flabbergasted by JJ Redick’s hot take on Kevin Durant, Nets
At this point, it would be safe to say that former 15-year veteran turned ESPN analyst JJ Redick isn’t a very big fan of Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Redick did acknowledge that this team has immense talent on its roster, but still, this wasn’t enough to convince him that the Nets are legitimate […] The post ‘You’re going to regret that’: Stephen A Smith flabbergasted by JJ Redick’s hot take on Kevin Durant, Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook did what the Lakers want vs. Clippers — besides have a career-worst offensive game
The Los Angeles Lakers want Russell Westbrook to come off the bench be an elite role player by tightening the screws on defense and putting forth equal effort on both ends, regardless if he’s on or off the ball. They also need him to take, and ideally make, open shots.
Myles Turner injury update will leave Pacers fans shaking their heads, again
When Indiana Pacers GM Chad Buchanan said last September that Myles Turner will be with the team on opening night, he certainly didn’t expect that the big man will just be watching from the bench. Unfortunately, that is exactly the case after the team ruled out the big man due to injury. UPDATE: Myles Turner’s […] The post Myles Turner injury update will leave Pacers fans shaking their heads, again appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ Jordan Poole feeds Draymond Green for layin, Twitter reacts to high-five
The Golden State Warriors have had a very tumultuous couple of weeks following the Draymond Green punch of teammate Jordan Poole. Many were wondering how the two would co-exist after the incident. The Warriors insisted they would move past it, but that’s easier said than done. Well, chalk it up to something else the Warriors […] The post Warriors’ Jordan Poole feeds Draymond Green for layin, Twitter reacts to high-five appeared first on ClutchPoints.
