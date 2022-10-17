Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole Celebrate 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole dedicated their daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to the church in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, the Masked Singer host revealed on Instagram Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole are celebrating a special milestone in their daughter's life. The Masked Singer host, 42, shared photos on Instagram late Sunday reflecting on a beautiful day with part of his family as he and the model dedicated daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to their church. "Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!"...
She’s All Grown Up! Meet ‘90 Day Fiance’ Couple Tiffany and Ronald’s Daughter Carley Cutest Photos
TLC fans were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé stars Tiffany Franco and her estranged husband Ronald Smith’s rollercoaster relationship during season 1 of the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After a whirlwind romance, the pair found themselves married and welcoming a daughter named Carley only seven months later.
Toya Johnson & Robert ‘Red’ Rushed Down The Aisle In Beautiful Cabo San Lucas Ceremony: ‘Finally Got My Fairy-Tale Ending’
Congratulations are in order for Toya Johnson and Robert “Red” Rushing as they tied the knot Saturday night in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. The beautiful couple said their “I do’s” amongst family and friends and shortly after the ceremony Toya took to Instagram to share photos from her big day. She captioned one of the photos, “Finally got my fairy-tale ending.”
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
Shakira fans upset after the Recording Academy calls JLo the most influential Latin entertainer of all time
The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring Jennifer Lopez. In the process, they sparked a debate on social media about whether or not she or Shakira is really the most influential Latina of all time. The Grammy’s website wrote...
‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Dean Hashim and Rigin Bado Welcome Baby No. 2
It’s a girl! 90 Day Fiancé stars Dean Hashim and girlfriend Rigin Bado have welcomed their second child together. “Our Baby Girl Mikayla IS HERE!” Dean captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, October 16. In the clip, he was seen cradling their new daughter as a slew of balloons flooded the video.
Toya Johnson rocks handmade wedding dress from Black bridal couture brand
Antonia “Toya” Johnson recently tied the knot with former athlete and sports manager Robert “Red” Rushing. The couple met in 2016 through mutual friends and began dating in 2017. They welcomed a baby girl into the world in February of 2018. The couple became engaged in November of 2019 which aired on VH1’s “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle.”
Gerard Piqué might make his dreams of having three children come true with Clara Chía
Things are apparently going great for Gerard Piqué, despite the public backlash he has faced since his split from Shakira and his romance with Clara Chía . While the soccer player is already a father of two, he has reportedly shared his desire to procreate again- this time with...
musictimes.com
Beyoncé, Cardi B Friendship: Singer’s Heartwarming Birthday Gift for Rapper Revealed
Cardi B recently celebrated her birthday and aside from her fans, there were also big celebrities who sent their well wishes to the rapper including Beyoncé; what did the pop star give the rapper for her celebration?. Taking to her official Instagram account, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker shared a...
bravotv.com
Gia Giudice Just Gave Luis "Louie" Ruelas the Best Compliment
Teresa Giudice's daughter expressed her gratitude for her stepfather at BravoCon 2022. Family drama where? There was nothing but love amongst the Giudice clan at BravoCon 2022's family-themed panel on Sunday, October 16, where The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice, Gia Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas shared just how strong their bond has become.
Pregnant Michelle Williams’ Baby Bump Album Ahead of 3rd Child: Photos
Bumping along! Michelle Williams showed off her baby bump ahead of welcoming her third child. The Greatest Showman actress, 42, was spotted out and about in New York City on Sunday, October 16. She styled her growing belly in a chic trench coat over black leggings and loafers. She topped off the look with a […]
See Chase Chrisley Pop the Question to Girlfriend Emmy in Growing Up Chrisley Preview
Watch: Chase Chrisley Pops the Question to GF Emmy (Sort of) Chase Chrisley is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Emmy Medders. In E! News' sneak peek at Growing Up Chrisley's Oct. 19 episode, the reality star takes his girlfriend out for a date night in Nashville to ask an important question...only it's not the one you might think.
netflixjunkie.com
Where Are ‘The Watcher’ Couple Now? Here’s What Happened to Derek and Maria Broaddus
In this rapidly growing world of OTT, Netflix has chosen true crime documentaries as its weapon of choice. While there is variety in the content on every OTT platform, Netflix is focusing on making brilliantly horrifying true crime documentaries to continue its reign as the OTT Mughal. And boy, is it doing the trick. Adding to its intriguing catalog of true crime documentaries and drama series is The Watcher. The series revolves around the true events that took place with Derek and Maria Broaddus right after they moved into the new house.
Kelly Rowland Says Beyoncé's Mom Scolded Her Over 'Bad Parenting Moment'
The singer laughed while saying Tina Knowles asked: "Why the hell you do something like that?"
90 Day Fiancé: Angela Slams Michael for Loving Car 'More Than He Loves Me' After Destructive Altercation
In Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela expressed remorse for smashing Michael’s car but wished he cared more about their marriage It's not looking good for Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? After last week's confrontation, it appeared their marriage was over. But on this week's episode, Angela seemed to be giving it one last try. "Last night, I was feeling all he's put me through in the past few months," Angela told the cameras. "I got it out ...
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Take Son Legendary Love on His First Trip to Pumpkin Patch: Photos
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi were all smiles as they enjoyed a gorgeous fall day with son Legendary Love, 3 months Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi are enjoying a first for son Legendary Love. On Monday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared photos of the two taking their 3-month-old son to his very first pumpkin patch. Tiesi has an arm around Cannon, 42, in the set of family photos, while he smiles widely holding Legendary and a pumpkin in his lap. "Legendary takes the pumpkin patch 🎃🧡," Tiesi captioned the sweet shots. The Wild...
The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrate Halloween with their kids: See pics
The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their over-the-top celebration and their love for Halloween! The famous family are always having fun with their themed parties, and spooky season was no exception, as they organized a big celebration for their kids over the weekend. Khloé Kardashian is sharing some of the...
msn.com
Dancing With The Stars Fans React To One Celebrity Leaving Season 31 Early
Warning! The following contains spoilers for Dancing With The Stars Season 31's "Most Memorable Year" episode. Read at your own risk!. Dancing With The Stars was already having an emotional night as contestants recalled their most memorable years, but the final performance really took the cake. It was then that the audience learned from actress Selma Blair that her doctors advised she leave the competition due to some of the injuries she'd sustained from performing as a result of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Blair and her pro partner Sasha Farber pulled out of the competition, but not before performing one more dance. Viewers, of course, had a lot of thoughts on the decision and shared their support for Blair en masse after the episode.
msn.com
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wants to make a romantic comedy
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex would like to produce a romantic comedy one day. The royal, who played Rachel Zane on the TV legal drama Suits for seven years, retired from acting following her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017. But while Meghan has no plans to act again, she is...
Comments / 0