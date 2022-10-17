ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

‘Who Is You?’: Darrell Brooks Tries to Trip Up Waukesha Parade Witness During Awkward Cross-Examination

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Comments / 11

Reyna Flores.
3d ago

this whole thing is just making the courts look silly he should have never been allowed to represent himself only crazy people want to represent themselves

Reply
16
Phil A. Mignon
3d ago

It's unfortunate that Wisconsin doesn't have the death penalty...

Reply
23
Lois Vertz
3d ago

put him in jail for life he will do it again just watch

Reply(1)
13
 

