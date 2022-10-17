SC education officials say new school report cards show students rebounding academically in some aspects

Read full article on original website
Meet the candidate: Joe Cunningham (D) for SC Governor
Meet the candidate: Joe Cunningham (D) for SC Governor. Meet the candidate: Joe Cunningham (D) for SC Governor. High School Standouts: T.L. Hanna defense, special …. The Jackets comeback win over Hillcrest was sparked by both units. Man shot, killed by deputies after carjacking, standoff …. Man shot, killed by...
How to treat Fibromyalgia
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Recently, there was a big manhunt in Union County for an escaped inmate. He was being held on charges for stealing a vehicle and several traffic violations. READ MORE: https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/7news-exclusive-escaped-inmate-leaves-behind-verbal-hit-list/. 7 Upstate men arrested for child sex crimes. Seven men from Oconee County were arrested...
Biggyby Coffee coming soon to Red Bank and Lexington
Lexington, SC 10/13/2022 (Paul Kirby) – A new boutique drive-thru coffee experience is coming to Red Bank and a short time later to the Lexington area of the county. Biggby Coffee is an all drive-thru experience that serves high-quality coffees, smoothies, and other specialty drinks, as well as some food items. These will include foods that will pair with a good cup of coffee. Things like bagels, cookies, breakfast sandwiches, and muffins are just a few of the foods that will be on the menu.
Clemson Univ. unveils map to locate food pantries across S.C.
CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) - For a lot of people, a trip to the grocery store is just another part of their routine. For others, however, it's not an option. READ MORE: https://www.wspa.com/news/clemson-univ-unveils-map-to-locate-food-pantries-across-s-c/ Clemson Univ. unveils map to locate food pantries …. CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) - For a lot of people,...
S.C. absentee voting ongoing, early voting to begin Monday
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A man was shot and killed by Pickens County deputies Wednesday evening. MORE: https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/officer-involved-shooting-reported-in-pickens-co/ #7Health Over-the-counter Hearing Aids. Dr. Cedrek McFadden joins 7NEWS anchor Amy Wood on 7NEWS at 4. Wednesday Evening Forecast. Another cold night with a gradual warming trend on its way. DHEC...
High school students attend Midway Physics Day at the SC State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Tuesday, The University of South Carolina and the South Carolina State Fair invited high schools to come out for a Midway Physics Day. USC students gave physic demonstrations to teach high school students about the push and pull forces on the rides. Organizers say these events can lead students to pursue a career in physics.
Missing Upstate woman to be featured on national show
The case of a missing Upstate woman is getting national attention.
Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to help at the Department of Juvenile Justice on Broad River Rd. Officials said an incident was underway and multiple agencies responded. A spokesperson for the DJJ confirmed one staff member had been injured in the incident. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Fresh produce boxes now available to students, staff at four local colleges and universities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5. FoodShare South Carolina launched the new program Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
NTSB releases preliminary report on September plane crash at Lake Hartwell
The National Transportation Safety Board this week released its preliminary findings in the investigation into the September plane crash at Lake Hartwell that killed Todd Carrell. NTSB releases preliminary report on September plane …. The National Transportation Safety Board this week released its preliminary findings in the investigation into the...
The colorful South Carolina State Fair was once black and white.
This time of year, South Carolinians love the fun, food and games of the South Carolina State Fair. The air is full of sounds, smells and bright colors. But there was a time when the predominant colors of the fair were just black and white. Those were the days of segregation. For nearly 80 years, African Americans had their own fair, first called the Colored, or Negro, State Fair, and eventually the Palmetto State Fair.
New online tool locates food pantries for those in need in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences (CBSHS) at Clemson University has partnered with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Environmental Affairs to create a new online resource for those families facing food insecurity. The Food Access Map can be used to...
Forest Acres approves purchase of part of Richland Mall
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Possible new development at the Richland Mall in Forest Acres might be making progress soon. Forest Acres City Council voted a plan on Tuesday to approve the partial purchase of the mall. "I think we've got a plan for this concrete dinosaur that's been plaguing our...
South Carolina schools receive $3.1 million from USDA for school meal programs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USDA signed a cooperative agreement with South Carolina to provide funding for school meal programs. The $3.1 million is part of a cooperative agreement between the USDA and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture in the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program. The program purchases and distributes local and regional foods and beverages for school children through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
Midlands Technical College offers free tuition
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — This year, Midlands Technical College is offering students free tuition and zero fees for their spring 2023 semester using some of the 25 million dollars split between the 16 technical colleges in South Carolina from the Workforce Scholarships For the Future program. Zyrianne Colon is...
SC Department of Revenue: File by today to get 2021 rebate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re an extension filer who wants your state tax rebate before the year ends time is running out. The South Carolina Department of Revenue says the deadline is today if you want the rebate before December 31. If you file after today you won’t...
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
Lowcountry Boil: The South’s Most Debated Dish
"Seriously, dude. Who the hell puts crab in a Lowcountry boil?!" I'm sitting on the back deck of the Pour House in Charleston, SC, eavesdropping as the guys in front of me get into it. Onion, no onion. Beer, no beer. Good-humor insults of one's upbringing ensue. The thing is,...
DJJ: Disturbance led to youth damaging cars, property with hammers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice says multiple youth at the facility assaulted a staff member and damaged property with hammers during a disturbance Tuesday morning. The agency said the incident began around 9 a.m. Tuesday at SCDJJ's Broad River Road Complex. Executive Director Eden...
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including two in South Carolina.
