BET
Ga. Prosecutors Say Death Of Brianna Grier, Who Fell Out Of Patrol Car, Was Not A Crime
A Georgia district attorney declined to charge officers in the death of Brianna Marie Grier, saying her death in July was a tragedy but not a crime. The Union-Recorder of Milledgeville reported on Monday (Oct. 17) that Ocmulgee County Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III arrived at that conclusion after reviewing a police use of force report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
wfxg.com
Carjacking, chase, ends with vehicle crash and arrest
(AUGUSTA, GA) - A carjacking turned chase ended in a crash and arrest in Augusta Wednesday night. Around 9:44PM, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to a call that a woman was pulled out of her car on the 2100 block of Ellis Street, while in her driveway. While taking the report, deputies say they observed the victim's vehicle drive by them.
WRDW-TV
Man accused of arson and attempted murder in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with arson and aggravated assault on Oct. 18. According to authorities, Charles Allen Thompson, 59, was arrested and charged with arson in the second-degree, and two counts of assault and attempted murder at their residence located in the 900 block of Orange Street in North Augusta.
WRDW-TV
Man arrested after police pursuit in stolen vehicle
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Augusta man was arrested and charged after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle. Robert Lamarca, 35, is charged with fleeing/ attempting to elude, carjacking-strongarm, state court bench warrant, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended or revoked, according to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office inmate bookings.
Columbia County Schools investigating two separate threat incidents
Columbia County Schools are investigating two separate incidents involving students and threats that happened Thursday.
WRDW-TV
Deputies seek pair of suspects in Augusta armed robbery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects for an armed robbery that happened on Oct. 6. B&J Motors called dispatchers after their employee had been robbed at gunpoint when two robbers. Dispatch responded to a call at 3080 Deans Bridge Road in reference...
wgac.com
Richmond County Infant’s Death Suspicious
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says his office is investigating the suspicious death of an infant last night. Six-month-old Samson Scott was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS after being found unresponsive at his home in the 1900 block of Watkins Street. Scott was pronounced at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday. An autopsy has been scheduled. No other information has been released yet.
WRDW-TV
One dead in single car crash in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT) -One person has died following a car crash late Thursday night in Aiken County. According to South Carolina State troopers, the crash happened at 11:05pm on Glenwood Drive just 2 miles south of Aiken. Troopers say a person driving an unknown 4 door Sudan on the right side...
wgac.com
Parents Notified of Incidents at Two Columbia County Schools Today
Columbia County School officials say incidents are under investigation at two Columbia County Schools today. At Greenbrier High School, a student reportedly made a phone call during class, requesting a firearm from an unidentified person. No threat was made, but officials say, “we are investigating the inappropriate action. No firearms have been located on campus and it is not believed the student has access to a firearm.” The student’s parents and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were notified.
wfxg.com
New information in drowning death of 2-year-old Justus Hyman
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sheriff Richard Roundtree has shared new details in the drowning death of Justus Hyman, a 2-year-old boy who allegedly fell into a pool Sunday and later died. Hyman's mother, Domonique Murray, 36 of Hephzibah, was arrested and charged in connection to the incident. In a statement...
WRDW-TV
Roaches, drugs, danger: Documents offer insights on latest baby death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Augusta parents were arrested for the second time in two years over a baby’s suspicious death that’s being blamed on neglect. Samson Scott, 6 months old, was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday at Augusta University Medical Center. He was the brother of Travis Scott, who died on Feb. 13, 2021, after his parents Tyrone Scott and Salena Tyler were accused of repeatedly turning off the ventilator of the boy who’d been born premature.
WRDW-TV
Heavy office presence located on Wrightsboro Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday night, a heavy officer presence was seen on Wrightsboro Road at Craig Street. We had a News 12 crew on the scene. On the scene, two vehicles had heavy damage. The cause of the damage is unknown. We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with...
wgac.com
Shooting Monday in Richmond County Under Investigation
One person was shot Monday evening in Richmond County. The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the 2000 block of Dudley Drive at 5:30 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. Investigators say one male was shot at least one time and is undergoing treatment at Augusta...
wfxg.com
Aumond community expresses concerns for safety following nearby shootings
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - C ONTROVERSY OVER AN OBSERVATION TOWER PLACED AT A LOCAL APARTMENT COMPLEX HAS BEEN BREWING OVER THE PAST WEEK.AT MONDAY'S aUGUSTA COMMISSION MEETING, THAT MEASURE IMPLEMENTED TO COMBAT VIOLENT CRIME WAS DISCUSSED AT GREAT LENGTHS. AUMOND HEIGHTS RESIDENTS CAME BEFORE THE COMMISSION TO EXPRESS CONCERNS,...
WRDW-TV
Burke County manager responds to audit of sheriff’s office
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM is digging deeper into a financial audit of the Burke County sheriff’s use of grant funds. The agency sent us the receipts in a 167-page document detailing how Sheriff Alfonzo Williams used money from a credit card leaders say is not authorized. We...
Neighbors and commissioners clash over apartment complex security platform
It's no longer in use, but some neighbors say a security platform at Fox Trace Apartments needs to be.
wgac.com
Local Motorcycle Gang Member Sentenced for Trafficking Methamphetamine
A local member of a violent motorcycle gang has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. Fifty-year-old Robert Lewis Coney Jr. of North Augusta, and co-defendant Donnie Lee Curtis of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, were arrested during a drug deal last year in the parking lot of a Grovetown motel.
WRDW-TV
Deputies target gang members as shootings flare again in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is blaming gangs for much of a recent uptick in deadly shootings. We checked in with the agency on Tuesday after three people were shot dead in three days in Augusta, the latest victims in a surge of deadly violence that’s claimed nearly 50 lives since spring on both sides of the Savannah River.
wgac.com
Another Shooting in Richmond County Claims Another Life
An Augusta man was shot and killed in the 3000 block of Washington Road, not far from Starbucks, late last night. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says 32-year-old Reginald Eugene Johnson of Boy Scout Road was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at the scene just before midnight.
WRDW-TV
One man injured in shooting at Dogwood Terrace
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting incident on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive at Dogwood Terrace. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 5:32 p.m. Monday. Officials say one man was shot at least once and transported...
