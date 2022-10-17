Columbia County School officials say incidents are under investigation at two Columbia County Schools today. At Greenbrier High School, a student reportedly made a phone call during class, requesting a firearm from an unidentified person. No threat was made, but officials say, “we are investigating the inappropriate action. No firearms have been located on campus and it is not believed the student has access to a firearm.” The student’s parents and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were notified.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO