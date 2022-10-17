Read full article on original website
Skokie stores on Touhy Avenue hit by multiple burglaries
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Skokie are trying to identify four suspects who went to a lot of effort for two cold drinks overnight.That's because they caused a lot of damage by shattering the front window with a brick.Police said it appears they went to the back of a Mobil gas station on Touhy to steal cigarettes.They couldn't get past the checkout counter, so they took two pops and left.About ten blocks from there, in the 6100 block of West Touhy there was more broken glass as thieves hit a smoke shop.Surveillance cameras captured the moment. The suspects threw something through the window and ran into the store.They got away with a safe. It's not known how much money was inside.It's also not known if the two burglaries are related.
cwbchicago.com
Amazon driver robbed in Lakeview
Chicago police say a group of men robbed an Amazon delivery driver in Lakeview on Wednesday morning, but no arrests have been made. The 23-year-old driver was returning to his delivery vehicle when a black Jeep Cherokee pulled up behind him in the 3400 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 11:50 a.m., a police spokesperson said.
Video shows gunmen hanging out of car window while shooting at paramedics
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows what looks like a scene out of a movie: two paramedics duck as shots are fired just feet in front of their ambulance. The intense video was taken in Chicago's Jackson Park neighborhood. The incident happened a few weeks ago, but what played out is the repeated illustration of the recklessness and disregard for life from the many who carry illegal guns. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, gunshots came from shooters hanging out of the back window of a sedan driving near 67th and South Shore. Those rounds went off right in front of the two...
Shots fired after Skokie homeowner confronts would-be car thief in garage, police say
The homeowner heard a vehicle in their attached garage being started and went to investigate, where he found someone sitting in the driver's seat.
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with DUI in deadly Dan Ryan crash that sent pick-up truck flying off overpass
CHICAGO -- Bail was set at $75,000 Wednesday for a 24-year-old man accused of driving under the influence at the time of a deadly crash last spring on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Bridgeport. Brandon Lagunas faces a felony count of aggravated DUI causing death, as well as multiple lesser...
South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday
CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
Stolen Corvette involved in fiery crash after highway chase; police seeking 1 suspect
Police said they’re still looking for the second of two suspected carjackers who stole a Corvette at gunpoint in Elk Grove Village and led police on a chase that ended with a crash Tuesday on Chicago’s South Side.
fox32chicago.com
Police promise more patrols after Wrigleyville armed robberies, but not clear how many cops will be deployed
CHICAGO - Lake View business leaders were promised more police officers during a meeting Thursday afternoon about a string of armed robberies just south of Wrigley Field over the weekend. But it was unclear how many officers will be deployed and for how long. The offer falls short of a...
Cash register stolen through drive-thru window on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A driver broke the drive-thru service window of a restaurant and stole the cash register drawer early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood. The male drove a minivan up to the window of a restaurant around 4 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He broke the service window and took the cash register drawer before fleeing the scene, police said.
Woman was taking out garbage when she was shot on South Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot late Thursday while she was throwing out garbage in the Fuller Park neighborhood.At 5:12 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was taking out in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue when she realized she had been shot, police said.She got in her car and ended up in the parking lot of Petey's Gyros at 47th and Wells streets, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.
Cologne, perfume thieves lead police on high-speed chase, prosecutors say
Two Wisconsin women led police on a high-speed chase in the western suburbs Tuesday after allegedly stealing more than $1,200 in cologne and perfume from a retail store, prosecutors say.
Chicago shooting: Ford assembly plant worker fatally shot on South Side was married father of 4
Police said the married father of four was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
cwbchicago.com
THPT! THPT! THPT! THPT! Chicago police helicopter tracks down armed robbery crew after Tuesday night hold-up spree
Two men are facing charges after a Chicago police helicopter tracked their vehicle across the city on Tuesday evening following a series of armed robberies in Lincoln Park, West Town, and the West Loop. Detectives are working to link the men to a 45-minute robbery spree that began around 9:23...
Police: Armed robbers in Englewood luring victims via social media
Chicago Police have issued an alert concerning a months-long string of robberies in the Englewood neighborhood during which social media has been used to lure unsuspecting victims.
‘It’s unacceptable’: Couple celebrating birthday targeted in West Loop armed robbery spree
The robbers made off with the victim's Louis Vuitton purse, her wallet, and the male victim's cash.
VIDEO: Man stops would-be car thief by jumping on top of vehicle, clinging to roof
An attempted carjacking in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood last week was caught on camera. The footage shows an incredible effort from the car owner, who leapt onto the car and clung to its roof while a would-be car-thief attempted to drive off.
fox32chicago.com
Two couples robbed at gunpoint minutes apart on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Four people were robbed at gunpoint less than an hour apart Tuesday night on Chicago's Near West Side. The first robbery happened around 9:23 p.m. in the first block of North Green Street, police said. A 36-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were walking outside when two gunmen...
fox32chicago.com
10 people charged in fentanyl-laced drug trafficking ring on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A federal drug trafficking investigation has leas to charges against ten people for allegedly conspiring to sell at least 35 kilograms of fentanyl-laced drugs on the West Side of Chicago. During the multi-year probe, law enforcement seized more than a kilogram of narcotics, as well as 13 firearms...
wjol.com
Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man
Crest Hill Police Department is once again releasing clear photos of a suspect in an alleged theft of a local grocery store. Police hope the public can identify the suspect. The theft happened on October 14th at the Super Mercados El Guero at 1520 Theodore Street in Crest Hill. The...
New video released of suspect wanted in deadly shooting of North Side liquor store owner
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
