ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Skokie stores on Touhy Avenue hit by multiple burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Skokie are trying to identify four suspects who went to a lot of effort for two cold drinks overnight.That's because they caused a lot of damage by shattering the front window with a brick.Police said it appears they went to the back of a Mobil gas station on Touhy to steal cigarettes.They couldn't get past the checkout counter, so they took two pops and left.About ten blocks from there, in the 6100 block of West Touhy there was more broken glass as thieves hit a smoke shop.Surveillance cameras captured the moment. The suspects threw something through the window and ran into the store.They got away with a safe. It's not known how much money was inside.It's also not known if the two burglaries are related.
SKOKIE, IL
cwbchicago.com

Amazon driver robbed in Lakeview

Chicago police say a group of men robbed an Amazon delivery driver in Lakeview on Wednesday morning, but no arrests have been made. The 23-year-old driver was returning to his delivery vehicle when a black Jeep Cherokee pulled up behind him in the 3400 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 11:50 a.m., a police spokesperson said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows gunmen hanging out of car window while shooting at paramedics

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows what looks like a scene out of a movie: two paramedics duck as shots are fired just feet in front of their ambulance. The intense video was taken in Chicago's Jackson Park neighborhood. The incident happened a few weeks ago, but what played out is the repeated illustration of the recklessness and disregard for life from the many who carry illegal guns. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, gunshots came from shooters hanging out of the back window of a sedan driving near 67th and South Shore. Those rounds went off right in front of the two...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday

CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Cash register stolen through drive-thru window on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A driver broke the drive-thru service window of a restaurant and stole the cash register drawer early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood. The male drove a minivan up to the window of a restaurant around 4 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He broke the service window and took the cash register drawer before fleeing the scene, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman was taking out garbage when she was shot on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot late Thursday while she was throwing out garbage in the Fuller Park neighborhood.At 5:12 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was taking out in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue when she realized she had been shot, police said.She got in her car and ended up in the parking lot of Petey's Gyros at 47th and Wells streets, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two couples robbed at gunpoint minutes apart on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Four people were robbed at gunpoint less than an hour apart Tuesday night on Chicago's Near West Side. The first robbery happened around 9:23 p.m. in the first block of North Green Street, police said. A 36-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were walking outside when two gunmen...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man

Crest Hill Police Department is once again releasing clear photos of a suspect in an alleged theft of a local grocery store. Police hope the public can identify the suspect. The theft happened on October 14th at the Super Mercados El Guero at 1520 Theodore Street in Crest Hill. The...
CREST HILL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy