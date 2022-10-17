ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Police investigating Lauderhill shooting that left two dead

Two men died from gunshot wounds in a Lauderhill parking lot Wednesday night, police say. Authorities have not yet identified a motive or suspects. Witnesses saw others involved in the shooting drive off in a vehicle before Lauderhill police arrived at the scene, according to Major Michael Santiago, a spokesperson for the Lauderhill police department. The two men were found “suffering from ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
cbs12.com

New funding to help solve Palm Beach County cold cases

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New funding will help to solve unsolved murders in Palm Beach County. Congresswoman Lois Frankel and Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg announced Thursday a new Department of Justice award for Palm Beach County law enforcement to fund DNA collection to help investigate cold cases in Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Sheriff: Man struck and killed by shipping container, witnesses say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating the death of a man after witnesses say he was struck by a shipping container on Thursday night. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said just after 8:30 p.m., dispatch received a call about an unresponsive man at Port Everglades. At the scene, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue found the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after 2 men shot, killed in Lauderhill

Lauderhill, Fla. – Police are investigating a double shooting that ended with two men being killed in Lauderhill Wednesday night. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. near the 5000 block of Blueberry Court. Authorities said Lauderhill police arrived on the scene and encountered two men suffering from apparent...
LAUDERHILL, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Body Found On North Broward Street, Cops Seeks Tips

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips concerning a body found on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. This is the statement issued by the agency Thursday morning: “A man was found unresponsive in the roadway and died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

‘Ain't Nobody Gonna Mess With My Homeboy': Fort Lauderdale Gunman Arrested After Two Men Killed

Two men were shot dead and a crowd of witnesses scattered when a 29-year-old man opened fire in a picnic table pavilion in Fort Lauderdale, police said. Keith Allen Owens was identified by three of those witnesses as the gunman who fired up to six shots at another man suspected of beating up Owens' friend. A second man was also hit and he died after running about 200 feet from the pavilion, investigators said.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy