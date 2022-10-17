911 caller gave specific details in hoax call about shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School, police report says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police rushed to Myrtle Beach Middle School on Oct. 5 after a man called 911 and said multiple children had been shot and that a suspect was still in the building, according to a police report.

The report of an active shooter turned out to be hoax, one of multiple “swatting” incidents that occurred at about the same time across Horry County and South Carolina, authorities said. Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to emergency services to try to provoke a response by a large number of armed police officers.

Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High School, Wilson High School in Florence and schools in the Beaufort, Charleston and Columbia areas received similar calls, which remain under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The call to Myrtle Beach Middle School came in at about 9:30 a.m., with a male caller saying that the suspect was wearing a black shirt and blue pants, the police report said.

A school-resource officer in the building at the time was not aware of any incident, the report said. However, the school was quickly locked down until officers could make sure there was no threat.

“There was no shooter on scene and it was determined that the call was a hoax,” the report said.

There were no injuries reported at any of the schools.

