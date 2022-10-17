ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

911 caller gave specific details in hoax call about shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School, police report says

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UAi4m_0icVKwtW00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police rushed to Myrtle Beach Middle School on Oct. 5 after a man called 911 and said multiple children had been shot and that a suspect was still in the building, according to a police report.

The report of an active shooter turned out to be hoax, one of multiple “swatting” incidents that occurred at about the same time across Horry County and South Carolina, authorities said. Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to emergency services to try to provoke a response by a large number of armed police officers.

Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High School, Wilson High School in Florence and schools in the Beaufort, Charleston and Columbia areas received similar calls, which remain under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The call to Myrtle Beach Middle School came in at about 9:30 a.m., with a male caller saying that the suspect was wearing a black shirt and blue pants, the police report said.

A school-resource officer in the building at the time was not aware of any incident, the report said. However, the school was quickly locked down until officers could make sure there was no threat.

“There was no shooter on scene and it was determined that the call was a hoax,” the report said.

There were no injuries reported at any of the schools.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Horry County police searching for suspect in deadly Socastee-area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in the Socastee area last month. Devin Lee Johnson, 18, is being charged with murder stemming from the Sept. 23 death of 21-year-old Tyshawn Smalls on Bay Road. Witnesses told police they saw two sedans in the parking lot of a car wash before hearing gunshots.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Fugitive from Myrtle Beach arrested in New York

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County, New York on Thursday, according to a press release from State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3 in the Town of Rutland, New York Thursday, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

Suspect pleads guilty, sentenced in the ’09 murder of Brittanee Drexel

Georgetown, S.C. (WCIV)–The man accused of killing Brittanee Drexel pleaded guilty Wednesday in Georgetown County. Raymond Moody was arrested in May for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Drexel in 2009. Drexel, a native of Rochester, New York, disappeared in Myrtle Beach while vacationing on spring break. Moody had...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teens

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, 15-year-old Jacob Freshwater was last seen in the Cardinal Pointe area of Shallotte wearing blue jeans, a red and blue hoodie, and white tennis shoes.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Family of man once suspected in Drexel disappearance demands apology

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Another family impacted by the Brittanee Drexel case was inside the courtroom Wednesday morning during the plea hearing. Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering the 17-year-old back in April 2009 when she was in Myrtle Beach on Spring Break. RELATED COVERAGE |...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Crash involving overturned vehicle injures 2 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County in which one of the vehicles overturned, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said “extrication operations” were needed after crews were dispatched at 7:59 a.m. Thursday to the crash in the area of Highway […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Socastee shooting suspect wanted after fleeing police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect is wanted after fleeing the scene of a shooting in Socastee over the weekend. Horry County police said they responded to Socastee Boulevard in the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County in reference to the shooting. Officers spoke with the victim who...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Brittanee Drexel’s family speaks in court after Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Brittanee Drexel’s family spoke in court Wednesday after Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to murder, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct. “What gave you the right to put your hands on my daughter?” said Dawn Pleckan, Brittanee’s mother. “You are a disgrace to your parents, to your own children, to your […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:46 a.m. to the area of Green Sea Road and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea. A Nissan Sedan was traveling west...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Drexel family statements: Their words to their daughter’s killer

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It was an emotional day in the Georgetown County Courthouse as Brittanee Drexel’s family gave their victim impact statements before Raymond Moody’s sentencing.  Moody pleaded guilty to murder, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and afterward, Drexel’s family talked about the loss of the years of a young life their […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

84K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy