Read full article on original website
Related
seattleschools.org
Spirit Wear
Calling all Beaver fans… Our school spirit wear is now available for purchase! Featuring the new beaver logo–voted on by students and staff last Spring. We have a variety of merchandise for both kids and adults to choose from. Act fast – the deadline to order is November...
seattleschools.org
AP Exam Registration & Payment
Seattle Public School (SPS) students who wish to take AP (Advanced Placement) exams at their high school must register to take the exam(s) by the district-wide AP Registration & Payment:. Deadline – November 4, 2022. Fee – $107 per exam via SchoolPay on the family SOURCE account. Students...
Comments / 0