FOX8 News

Man found dead outside mobile home after fire in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a mobile home erupted in fire on Hasty School Road in Thomasville, according to Thomasville Fire and Rescue. At 12:32 a.m. Thursday, the Thomasville and Hasty fire and rescue teams responded to a fire at a mobile home on the 600 block of Hasty School Road. […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired into home in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Williamson Drive around 10 p.m. to find the home had been damaged from gun shots. No one was injured from the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Dramatic video shows burning car on NC 62 in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department shared dramatic video of a car burning on N.C. 62 on Tuesday morning. “Engine 201 and Squad 250’s crew extinguishing a passenger vehicle fire after a vehicle accident on NC HWY 62 the other morning,” the post said. “Nice work to all crews!” The crash happened before […]
ARCHDALE, NC
FOX8 News

Road rage in High Point ends in shots fired, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are investigating a shooting following an apparent road rage confrontation on Thursday night. Investigators say the shooting occurred on Eastchester Drive. The shooting took place after an apparent road rage confrontation with shots being fired at a vehicle, according to police. There is no further information at […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Residents concerned as trash piles up at Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Trash troubles at a Greensboro apartment complex have persisted for weeks. It’s a complaint people share with us more often these days. A FOX8 viewer emailed us about garbage overflowing the dumpster at Foxfire Village off West Vandalia Road. People who live there said the problem stinks. “I have seen the trash […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Chemical plant fire in Graham prompt hazmat crews

GRAHAM, N.C. — Hazmat crews are at the scene of a business fire in Graham Monday night, according to fire officials. It happened at Indulor America located at 932 East Elm Street Graham around 5:58 p.m. An automatic fire alarm went off as employees left the building, prompting crews to head to the scene.
GRAHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

U.S. 52 S. closed temporarily

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. 52 S. in Winston-Salem is closed on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Starting at 9:00 a.m. the right lane of U.S. 52 S. between E. Hanes Mill Road and Patterson Avenue will be closed due to maintenance. The lane is expected...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman killed when bullet fired from apartment below her

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Deputies charged a man with murder after they said he fired a gun toward the ceiling of his apartment, hitting a woman in the unit above him. It happened at an apartment complex on Hawk Ridge Drive in Clemmons. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said they found a woman dead in her third-floor apartment.
CLEMMONS, NC
WDBJ7.com

Fatal Martinsville fire deemed accidental

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire that killed one person in Martinsville October 14 has been deemed accidental, according to the Fire Marshal division of Martinsville Fire & EMS. The name of the victim has not been released. Burn patterns and other evidence indicate the house fire on Forest Street...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

When your boss asks you to buy gift cards for work....

GREENSBORO, N.C. — ‘Amazon’ or "Bank of your choice", we've all seen the scam texts. Someone pretending to be the company and trying to get us to click a link. The new text scam going around is from your boss and the scammer even spells their name correctly! A co-worker here at WFMY News 2 got this text.
GREENSBORO, NC
