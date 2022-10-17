Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man found dead outside mobile home after fire in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a mobile home erupted in fire on Hasty School Road in Thomasville, according to Thomasville Fire and Rescue. At 12:32 a.m. Thursday, the Thomasville and Hasty fire and rescue teams responded to a fire at a mobile home on the 600 block of Hasty School Road. […]
Shots fired into home in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Williamson Drive around 10 p.m. to find the home had been damaged from gun shots. No one was injured from the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information...
Greensboro woman almost robbed after getting help with a flat tire on US-29
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's something that's happened to all of us... You get a flat tire while you're driving, and you have to pull over to change the tire. One Greensboro woman, Taneshawa Holt, did just that Tuesday night and ended up finding herself in a scary situation. “I...
WCNC
What stinks? How to get the funky, musty smell out of your car
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Is there a funky smell in your car, especially when the air conditioner or heater is on? If it smells musty—say, like a sweaty sock—the car care experts at Consumer Reports have some easy ways to defunk your car’s air. "What you’re probably...
'We've experienced a lot of tragedy' | Greensboro Fire Department to honor fallen firefighters
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department is holding a historical memorial service to honor its fallen firefighters. Deputy Chief Dwayne Church says while the department has experienced a lot of exciting things, they've also experienced a lot of tragedy. Most recently, the department lost former Greensboro Fire Chief...
Friendly Avenue to temporarily close, will take effect Oct. 24
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of Friendly Avenue is set to close on Monday, Oct. 24 in Greensboro, according to city officials. Officials said a block of Friendly Avenue between Elm Street and Davie Street will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday for a crane to be set up.
Dramatic video shows burning car on NC 62 in Archdale
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department shared dramatic video of a car burning on N.C. 62 on Tuesday morning. “Engine 201 and Squad 250’s crew extinguishing a passenger vehicle fire after a vehicle accident on NC HWY 62 the other morning,” the post said. “Nice work to all crews!” The crash happened before […]
Road rage in High Point ends in shots fired, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are investigating a shooting following an apparent road rage confrontation on Thursday night. Investigators say the shooting occurred on Eastchester Drive. The shooting took place after an apparent road rage confrontation with shots being fired at a vehicle, according to police. There is no further information at […]
Residents concerned as trash piles up at Greensboro apartment complex
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Trash troubles at a Greensboro apartment complex have persisted for weeks. It’s a complaint people share with us more often these days. A FOX8 viewer emailed us about garbage overflowing the dumpster at Foxfire Village off West Vandalia Road. People who live there said the problem stinks. “I have seen the trash […]
wfmynews2.com
7 people left without a home, dog dies in Winston-Salem apartment fire
Winston-Salem firefighters responded to the fire Saturday afternoon. Every unit was damaged.
5 teens skip school, set trash can on fire causing fire at park in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. — Five teens who are accused of skipping school set a picnic shelter and trash can on fire at a park in Graham. Firefighters with the Graham Fire Department responded to Bill Cooke Park on Townbranch Road just last week. Fire crews discovered someone had set a...
Chemical plant fire in Graham prompt hazmat crews
GRAHAM, N.C. — Hazmat crews are at the scene of a business fire in Graham Monday night, according to fire officials. It happened at Indulor America located at 932 East Elm Street Graham around 5:58 p.m. An automatic fire alarm went off as employees left the building, prompting crews to head to the scene.
U.S. 52 S. closed temporarily
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. 52 S. in Winston-Salem is closed on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Starting at 9:00 a.m. the right lane of U.S. 52 S. between E. Hanes Mill Road and Patterson Avenue will be closed due to maintenance. The lane is expected...
Dog dead, 7 people displaced after apartment fire in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire on June Avenue in Winston-Salem Sunday has left seven people displaced and a pet dead. Social media video shows the fire at an apartment complex. A spokesperson with Winston-Salem Fire said no one was injured, but a dog died. Officials said two-and-a-half units were...
3 accused of locking 9-year-old in ‘dog lot’ overnight in Lexington, sheriff’s office says
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested after they were accused of locking a child in a “dog lot,” according to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons. “I’ve been in law enforcement 36 years. This is the first time I’ve seen something quite this significant to be honest with you,” Simmons said during a […]
Woman killed when bullet fired from apartment below her
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Deputies charged a man with murder after they said he fired a gun toward the ceiling of his apartment, hitting a woman in the unit above him. It happened at an apartment complex on Hawk Ridge Drive in Clemmons. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said they found a woman dead in her third-floor apartment.
Checking your car for flood damage | 2 Wants to Know
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maybe you're in the market for a new used car. You're getting ready to head to a dealer and find your new way to get around. Experts said you need to be careful. Some reports might hide flood damage. Hurricane Ian swept cars away across the...
WDBJ7.com
Fatal Martinsville fire deemed accidental
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire that killed one person in Martinsville October 14 has been deemed accidental, according to the Fire Marshal division of Martinsville Fire & EMS. The name of the victim has not been released. Burn patterns and other evidence indicate the house fire on Forest Street...
Davidson Co. boy locked inside dog cage, parents facing charges
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Parents who locked their child in an animal cage Wednesday night are facing charges, police said. Davidson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 9-year-old boy was locked inside a dog cage overnight at a home on Cress Road in Lexington. Deputies got the child out...
When your boss asks you to buy gift cards for work....
GREENSBORO, N.C. — ‘Amazon’ or "Bank of your choice", we've all seen the scam texts. Someone pretending to be the company and trying to get us to click a link. The new text scam going around is from your boss and the scammer even spells their name correctly! A co-worker here at WFMY News 2 got this text.
