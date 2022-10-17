Read full article on original website
Times News
Halloween events
Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. on all four Saturdays. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
Times News
Smaller Andreas parade kicks off
The theme for the 71st annual Halloween Parade in Andreas should be “The Show Must Go On.”. The parade was almost canceled after it was determined they needed a permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Then earlier in the day Wednesday, all schools in the Tamaqua School District were put on lockdown due to a threat to the schools.
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 20, 2014
Members of the Shoemaker-Haydt American Legion Auxiliary Unit 314, Lehighton, honored its presidents, past and present, during a recent dinner held at the post home. Among those recognized at the event for their service in heading the auxiliary were LaRue Fritz (1988 and 1989), Jean Rice (1954 and 2005), Deborah DeCindio (2014 and 2015) and Gladys Balliet (1998 and 2002).
What's up this weekend? October 21-23
What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 21-23 ...
sauconsource.com
Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown
A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
Times News
Walnutport celebrates its heritage with annual festival
Residents of and visitors to Walnutport enjoyed a nice autumn Sunday at the Walnutport Canal Association Festival. “This is our 43rd year holding this festival,” Jeanne Boehrer, festival event coordinator, said. “This year we have 45 crafters, 14 food groups, the Lehigh County and Luzerne County Seeing Eye Puppy Club, an old-fashioned calliope. There is fun and entertainment here for everyone.”
cohaitungchi.com
Five Great Central PA Hikes to do This Season
Escaping to the great outdoors is one of the best ways to make the most of your summer. Columbia & Montour Counties and the surrounding region is known far and wide for its outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking, kayaking, tubing, fishing, boating, hunting, and more. For the trail lovers out there, we’ve decided to come up with a short list of our five favorite area hikes to complete this summer or fall in the peaceful Central Pennsylvania region.
thevalleyledger.com
Lehigh Valley HVAC business buys office/warehouse in Pen Argyl for Expansion
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Mohammed Yaseen of Forks Township, has purchased a property at 80 Savorcool Avenue in Pen Argyl, and plans to move his business, Lehigh HVAC LLC, in Easton that he co-owns with his brother-in-law Waqas Ahamd. They closed on the 6,000-square-foot property, which had been formally used by Tru Colors Restoration, earlier this month.
Wind Creek announces trio of shows for spring 2023
It’s hard to believe it’s late enough in 2022 that concert announcements are already deep into 2023, but that’s certainly the reality at a heavily booked Wind Creek Event Center. On Tuesday, the Bethlehem venue announced a slew of shows set for the upcoming spring: Kenny Wayne...
Bethlehem Township commissioner dies unexpectedly during 7th year on board
Bethlehem Township Commissioner Malissa K. Davis, a mother and grandmother, has died at age 78. The two-time cancer survivor died unexpectedly on Friday, according to her obituary. Davis, a Democrat, was serving her seventh year on the five-member board of commissioners. She first won election in 2015 and was elected...
Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
State awards grant for Craft Beverage Trail in Schuylkill County
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — While Pottsville is home to America's oldest brewery, Yuengling is not the only brewery bringing business to Schuylkill County. Just down the street is Pilger Ruh Brewing on North Centre Street which has been helping grow beer tourism for the past two years. “Prior to opening,...
Times News
Northern Lehigh 2022 homecoming festivities
Northern Lehigh High School’s 2022 homecoming court, from left, are Danielle Dougherty, Caitlin Kirk, Zoe Hathaway, Kendall Snyder, Jordyn Hemingway, Aicha Salih, Kaylee Wilk and Bianca Carrion. Back, from left, Bryce LoPinto, Seth Adams, Izaiah Ramos, Austin Smyth, A.J. Jimenez, John Abidelli, Nick Frame and Ethan Karpowich. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Fire police unavailable for D & L race
The Walnutport mayor said that because of a conflict the borough will not be able to provide fire police for the Nov. 6 D & L half marathon. The 13.1 mile race along the Lehigh River crosses borough streets. In August, borough council granted permission for Discover Lehigh Valley to...
Times News
‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua
A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
Times News
Community turns out for West End cancer walk
More than 150 members of the community joined in the 19th Annual West End Pink Light Walk at Chestnuthill Township Park on Tuesday night. Kathie Maltez, who has been leading the efforts for several years, said, “I am just the organizer and it really takes an army of volunteers to have a successful event.”
Times News
Palmerton seeks grants to upgrade kitchen
Palmerton Area School District announced Tuesday it applied for two food service grants that, if successful, would fund two new pieces of equipment for its kitchens. Business Manager Ryan Kish said the applications, submitted last week, are for a new roll-through refrigerator at Parkside Education Center and a new oven at S.S. Palmer Elementary.
susqcoindy.com
Bid awarded for SR 29 replacement project
Commissioner Alan Hall provided an update on the State Route 29 full depth reclamation project at the Sept. 28 meeting of the county commissioners. Hall said the proposed project was estimated to cost about $25 million; but the bid has been awarded – coming in at about $22 million and is scheduled to begin in the spring of next year. The project calls for a full depth reclamation of the road from the New York state line to the Wyoming County line.
abc27.com
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms
Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
