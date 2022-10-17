Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kentuckytoday.com
UK NOTEBOOK: Cats picked to win SEC, Toppin hurt
LEXINGTON, Ky., (KT) — Kentucky is favored as the team to beat in the Southeastern Conference. The Wildcats, ranked No, 4 in the Associated Press preseason men’s basketball poll released earlier this week, received the nod to capture their 50th regular-season title during SEC Media Days in Birmingham on Tuesday.
aseaofblue.com
Calipari hinting at a potential DJ Wagner commitment?
John Calipari and his staff are currently trying to add the final pieces to the 2023 recruiting class. After a huge commitment from 5-star center Aaron Bradshaw, one player remains on the board that is already quite popular among the Big Blue Nation. DJ Wagner, had long been seen as...
Kentucky Potentially Facing Minor Injury Issues Ahead of Regular Season
Kentucky men's basketball will open its season in 19 days, taking on the Howard Bison inside Rupp Arena on Nov. 7. On Wednesday, head coach John Calipari spoke at SEC Media Days, addressing reporters and discussing his upcoming 14th season as skipper of the Wildcats. Kentucky will play ...
aseaofblue.com
Thursday Headlines: Basketball Injuries Edition
It’s been a rough couple days of practice for John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats, as Calipari told the media yesterday that Kentucky had to practice with just seven players earlier this week. Of course, Oscar Tshiebwe is recovering from a knee procedure that took place recently, which will keep...
atozsports.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops speaks on upcoming matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols have a matchup with UT-Martin on Saturday in Neyland Stadium so the matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats on October 29 isn’t on their mind quite yet. Kentucky, however, has a bye this weekend, which means they’re already thinking about the Vols. On Tuesday, Wildcats head...
fox56news.com
Stoops: ‘Doesn’t take a genius’ to see Tennessee, Hendon Hooker clicking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky football team is using its bye week to rest up, analyze its strengths and weaknesses, and get ready for its next opponent: Tennessee. When head coach Mark Stoops was asked on Tuesday about what he saw out of the Volunteers in last Saturday’s win over Alabama, he chuckled and said “you saw it, didn’t you? Pretty good, pretty good.”
JuTahn McClain Emerging as Complimentary Option to Chris Rodriguez in Kentucky Offense
Before the start of the season, Kentucky was expected to have one of the deepest running back rooms in the nation. When healthy, it appeared that offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello would have a quartet of capable backs to pick and choose from, mixing each one into a deep playbook that ...
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky AP High School Football Poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
WLKY.com
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky State University says it needs help to fix ‘atrocious’ facilities conditions
Leaders at Kentucky State University say they may need more help from state lawmakers to address dire facilities conditions. Officials at the historically Black university told lawmakers they’re trying to dig the school out of a financial mess, but leaky roofs, bugs and broken flooring are sending prospective students “running away.”
Biden: $74 million investment to create union jobs in Ky.
The Biden administration has announced a $74, 252,680 investment to create "good-paying" union jobs and reclaim abandoned mine lands (AML) in Kentucky.
Police searching for missing Casey County man
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Kentucky State Police said Dennis Keith Davis, 37, was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and was last seen at his Casey County home.
WKYT 27
Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re 35 years and older, chances are you’ve either heard of or visited a downtown Richmond bar in your college days known as the Family Dog. It’s been closed for 22 years. But for one night only on Friday night, the iconic “Dog” will be open for EKU’s homecoming festivities so that alums can reminisce and laugh about the good old days.
clayconews.com
FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY
LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
wpsdlocal6.com
State to officially acknowledge lynchings on historic Frankfort bridge, issue apologies to families
FRANKFORT, KY — This weekend in Frankfort, city officials will formally apologize to families of victims lynched at Frankfort's historic Singing Bridge. The event is being hosted by a Frankfort-based nonprofit organization called Focus on Race Relations, who aim to encourage open and honest conversations about race. The FORR...
fox56news.com
Car damaged in Lexington shooting, no injuries reported
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were on the scene of a reported shooting on Wednesday. At 11:20 p.m., police were called to the 1500 block of Parkers Mill Road after shots were fired. At the scene, the police told FOX 56 they met with an individual who said he confronted two men looking into his vehicle.
WKYT 27
Lexington officer injured in crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say an officer was injured Tuesday night in a crash. The officer was sitting at a red light at Athens Boonesboro Rd. and Aphids Way when their squad car was hit. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. The officer and the driver of the...
fox56news.com
1 killed in Frankfort crash that completely shut a road down
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has identified the 83-year-old woman as Ruth Mayes of Frankfort. Mayes was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m. by the coroner’s office. At 6:02 a.m. on Thursday, Frankfort police responded to a crash on Wilkinson Boulevard and Fair...
Eastern Progress
Every dog has its day: former students, employees remember The Family Dog
When asked about their time at Eastern Kentucky University, alumni always bring up one thing: The Family Dog, a bar located on Richmond’s Water Street. Before gaining the name The Family Dog, it opened in the 1940’s as Specks. Located on Water Street, Specks was the place to be.
WKYT 27
Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for two men they say shot at someone overnight. Officers were called to Parkers Mill Road, off Versailles Road, around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. A man told police he confronted two people who were looking into his vehicle, when one of them started...
FanSided
292K+
Followers
554K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0