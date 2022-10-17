ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

kentuckytoday.com

UK NOTEBOOK: Cats picked to win SEC, Toppin hurt

LEXINGTON, Ky., (KT) — Kentucky is favored as the team to beat in the Southeastern Conference. The Wildcats, ranked No, 4 in the Associated Press preseason men’s basketball poll released earlier this week, received the nod to capture their 50th regular-season title during SEC Media Days in Birmingham on Tuesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Calipari hinting at a potential DJ Wagner commitment?

John Calipari and his staff are currently trying to add the final pieces to the 2023 recruiting class. After a huge commitment from 5-star center Aaron Bradshaw, one player remains on the board that is already quite popular among the Big Blue Nation. DJ Wagner, had long been seen as...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Thursday Headlines: Basketball Injuries Edition

It’s been a rough couple days of practice for John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats, as Calipari told the media yesterday that Kentucky had to practice with just seven players earlier this week. Of course, Oscar Tshiebwe is recovering from a knee procedure that took place recently, which will keep...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Stoops: ‘Doesn’t take a genius’ to see Tennessee, Hendon Hooker clicking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky football team is using its bye week to rest up, analyze its strengths and weaknesses, and get ready for its next opponent: Tennessee. When head coach Mark Stoops was asked on Tuesday about what he saw out of the Volunteers in last Saturday’s win over Alabama, he chuckled and said “you saw it, didn’t you? Pretty good, pretty good.”
LEXINGTON, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Kentucky AP High School Football Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re 35 years and older, chances are you’ve either heard of or visited a downtown Richmond bar in your college days known as the Family Dog. It’s been closed for 22 years. But for one night only on Friday night, the iconic “Dog” will be open for EKU’s homecoming festivities so that alums can reminisce and laugh about the good old days.
RICHMOND, KY
clayconews.com

FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Car damaged in Lexington shooting, no injuries reported

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were on the scene of a reported shooting on Wednesday. At 11:20 p.m., police were called to the 1500 block of Parkers Mill Road after shots were fired. At the scene, the police told FOX 56 they met with an individual who said he confronted two men looking into his vehicle.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington officer injured in crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say an officer was injured Tuesday night in a crash. The officer was sitting at a red light at Athens Boonesboro Rd. and Aphids Way when their squad car was hit. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. The officer and the driver of the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 killed in Frankfort crash that completely shut a road down

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has identified the 83-year-old woman as Ruth Mayes of Frankfort. Mayes was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m. by the coroner’s office. At 6:02 a.m. on Thursday, Frankfort police responded to a crash on Wilkinson Boulevard and Fair...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for two men they say shot at someone overnight. Officers were called to Parkers Mill Road, off Versailles Road, around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. A man told police he confronted two people who were looking into his vehicle, when one of them started...
LEXINGTON, KY
