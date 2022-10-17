Read full article on original website
newmexicopbs.org
Navajo Nation Presidential Candidates, NM Attorney General Race & Missing in New Mexico Day
This week on New Mexico in Focus, correspondent Antonia Gonzales begins the show’s series of candidate conversations featuring leading contenders for Governor, Congress, and Navajo Nation President. Current Navajo President Jonathan Nez tells Antonia that his leadership can help carry his tribe through the end of the pandemic. But challenger Dr. Buu Nygren says it’s past time to open the tribe back up and to move on from the crisis.
New Mexico governor appoints new Union County Commissioner
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced two appointments to vacant county commission seats, including one in Union County. Frankie J. Aragon was appointed to the Union County Commission, according to the governor’s Wednesday announcement. Previously, he was noted to have served as the Union County assessor […]
Senator resigns from New Mexico’s legislature
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Outspoken state Senator Jacob Candelaria has resigned from office. The independent lawmaker from Albuquerque submitted his resignation letter to the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday. Candelaria was elected to state senate three times as Democrat but changed his party affiliation to “declined to state” last December over disagreements with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham […]
Former New Mexico CYFD case workers getting big settlement in whistleblower lawsuit
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico will be paying a big chunk of change to two former New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department caseworkers who claim they were forced to quit their jobs after blowing the whistle on a case they say was mishandled. That case ended up getting national attention when […]
krwg.org
Republicans mobilize voters to retain New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District
The mobilization efforts for Republicans in New Mexico’s second Congressional District are in full swing, with Congresswoman Yvette Herrell’s campaign spending over $2.5 million since January of 2021, according to Federal Election Commission. In September, the GOP opened Hispanic outreach centers sponsored by the Republican National Committee. According...
krwg.org
Judge's ruling puts restrictions on New Mexico Civil Guard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Civil Guard has been barred from publicly acting as a military unit without authorization or assuming the role of law enforcement by using organized force at public protests or gatherings. The Albuquerque Journal reported Tuesday that District Court Judge Elaine Lujan also has banned such activity by the group’s directors, officers, agents, employees, members and any of their successor organizations and members. A lawsuit alleged members of the New Mexico Civil Guard violated state law by exercising or attempting to exercise the functions of a peace officer without authority and have organized and operated as a military unit without having been called to military service by the governor, according to the Journal.
Hobbs News-Sun
Voters to decide 6 ballot issues
Getting past the political races on next month’s General Election ballot, voters find six important questions to answer. Ballots include three proposed amendments to the New Mexico Constitution and three general obligation bond issues, regardless of the voter’s Lea County address because they are issues for the whole state.
Behind the Story: New Mexico’s medically fragile waiver program sued
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A KRQE News 13 investigation sheds light on a recent federal lawsuit filed against the state of New Mexico over allegations that its medically fragile waiver program is falling short. An Albuquerque family is among those who say their daughter isn’t getting the medical help the state program has promised. In the […]
rrobserver.com
Political sparks fly over run-up to murder case in Roswell
A screenshot of a television ad that highlighted the case of Christopher Beltran and blamed Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for his early release before he went on to kill his ex-girlfriend in 2021. (Used with permission of the Republican Governors’ Association) During this week’s gubernatorial debate, a Roswell murder...
Fact Check: Ronchetti cites Governor’s misconduct allegations
*Editor’s Note: This article originally stated that payments to an Atlanta-based law firm representing Hallinan began in 2021. They actually began in 2020. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A recent television ad from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti highlights sexual misconduct allegations against his Democratic opponent, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. The allegations first emerged in 2019, but […]
krwg.org
Report shows a significant decrease in teacher vacancies compared to last year
The number of teacher vacancies in New Mexico has seen a significant decrease compared to last year, according to a report by New Mexico State University’s Southwest Outreach Academic Research Evaluation and Policy Center, or SOAR. Scott Brocato spoke with Rachel Boren, the director of SOAR, about the report’s findings.
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues New Mexico voters care about the most
As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
krwg.org
Could Democrats lose control of the Oregon governor's office?
For four decades, Democrats have had a tight grip on the governor’s office in Oregon. But the seat may soon slip from their grasp as Republican candidate Christine Drazan has a viable path to victory. Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks learns more about the tight governor’s race from Lauren...
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: Peanut crop in New Mexico
In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd travels to the far eastern part of the state to look at the peanut industry. He explains why the variety of peanuts grown near Portales are perfect for natural peanut butters. Watch the video in the player above for more.
undark.org
In New Mexico, Unraveling the Plight of the Pinyon Jay
A nasal, laughing bird call echoed through the Ortiz Mountains in northern New Mexico this September. A couple of pinyon jays chattered loudly as they flew over the piñon pine and juniper woodlands that sweep across the foothills. “They have really fun calls,” said Peggy Darr, then the resource management specialist with Santa Fe County’s Open Space, Trails, and Parks Program. “They’re a very hard bird not to love.”
New Mexico braces for confrontational poll watchers
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top elections regulator said Wednesday that precautions are being taken to guard against the possibility of deliberate disruptions by party-appointed poll challengers and watchers in the ongoing general election. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said at a news briefing that she is aware of efforts to recruit poll challengers by people who believe the election process is rigged and may want to interfere. “Maybe they feel like at the end of the day, even if they ultimately get removed, that they’ve been able to slow down the process, cause folks to get discouraged,” Toulouse Oliver said. “As long as a challenger is following the rules and not obstructing the election process and not interposing challenges in bad faith, they can stay there the entire process. But when we start seeing this other behavior, that’s when they have to go.” At the same time, Toulouse Oliver has encouraged people with concerns about the integrity of elections to volunteer and work at the polls under oath. She said hundreds of new poll workers have responded.
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
krwg.org
New head of EPA office of environmental justice says they're putting civil rights into agency's DNA
Activists in Florida say that communities of color are not receiving the aid they need in the wake of Hurricane Ian — claims that are backed up by studies showing that historically, Black households have received less federal aid following disasters. And that type of injustice is not limited...
nmag.gov
AG Balderas Announces Additional Guilty Verdicts in Case of Española Woman Accused of Voter Fraud
ALBUQUERQUE — Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that a Rio Arriba County jury convicted Laura Seeds of two fourth degree felonies and one misdemeanor. The charges were in relation to her actions in the 2018 Española municipal election of engaging in intimidating conduct during a municipal election, coercing a voter, and disturbing polling places. Jurors returned their verdict in the same afternoon they began deliberating. Sentencing will be set at a later date.
New Mexico governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former...
