Look: Veteran NASCAR Driver Is Furious With Bubba Wallace
NASCAR veteran Joey Logano is no fan of Bubba Wallace's retaliation against Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend. Hopping on SiriusXM NASCAR radio, Logano gave his take on the incident, saying "there's no room" for what Wallace did. Bubba got squeezed ... the retaliation is not...
NASCAR: Joey Logano Worried Bubba Wallace Could Have Cost Kyle Larson ‘His Life’ at South Point 400
Looking back on the Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson incident, Joey Logano did not make light of the NASCAR retaliation. The winner of the South Point 400 has been around a while now and he didn’t like what he saw. A couple of days after the fact, Logano was reflecting on the race.
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Punishment News
NASCAR has announced a punishment for Bubba Wallace following the crash during Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace has been suspended one race for "intentionally crashing" Kyle Larson during the South Point 400.. The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Good. Legitimately...
NASCAR Official Explains Bubba Wallace Punishment Decision
NASCAR has suspended Bubba Wallace from the next Cup Series Championship race after intentionally hitting Kyle Larson's car last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Following the decision, NASCAR chief operation officer Steve O'Donnell explained their rationale during an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. O'Donnell called the decision "specific to...
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wild Car News
Earlier this week, the NASCAR world was surprised by some news from Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary driver found an animal in the engine of one of the JRM teams racecars over the weekend. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.
Bubba Wallace’s Replacement Revealed for Homestead-Miami Speedway Amid Suspension
NASCAR has handed Bubba Wallace a one-race suspension and that means that another driver will step up and fill his seat at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The suspension comes after Wallace appeared to deliberately wreck Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After NASCAR reviewed the data, the organization came to its conclusion.
Cole Custer Is Caught in the Middle of an Ownership Disagreement That Will Determine His Future
Stewart-Haas Racing's owners are split on whether to return Cole Custer to the No. 41 Ford in 2023. The post Cole Custer Is Caught in the Middle of an Ownership Disagreement That Will Determine His Future appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bubba Wallace's Teammate Reveals If He Apologized After Race
Christopher Bell said Bubba Wallace apologized for his retaliatory hit on Kyle Larson, whose car sputtered into Bell and took the Toyota driver out of Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Per Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press, Bell said Wallace spoke to him later that day. "We actually...
NASCAR team set for big announcement in October 2022
NASCAR is nearing the end of the 2022 season as silly season starts to ramp up. Which organization is ready for an announcement and who might be the driver?
NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Crew Discovered a Stowaway in Their Hauler, and the Twitter Response Was Pure Gold
A possum hitched a ride with JR Motorsports from Las Vegas to North Carolina, and Twitter had a field day after Dale Earnhardt Jr. uploaded a photo. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Crew Discovered a Stowaway in Their Hauler, and the Twitter Response Was Pure Gold appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Top RVs To Rent For Attending A NASCAR Race
One of the most popular reasons for renting an RV on RVshare is attending a NASCAR race. If you’re lucky enough to get tickets to park your rig in the infield of a track like Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega, or Daytona, you’ve got what can only be described as better-than-front-row-seats.
NASCAR Friday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series drivers are scheduled to practice and qualify Friday to open the NASCAR weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida. The Truck practice/qualifying session is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Xfinity drivers will practice and qualify beginning at 6:05 p.m. ET (USA Network). Cup qualifying and...
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas crash
Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward. Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday's incident at Las Vegas and...
NASCAR Cup Series Odds, Favorites for Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
What a week it has been in NASCAR already – let’s take a look at the odds and favorites for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This track is fun because you only get to race here once a year. The excitement around the Round of 8 makes it even better.
NASCAR Truck Series: Homestead Preview, Predictions, and How to Watch
NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series heads into its penultimate race at Homestead-Miami Speedway with seven drivers still with championship hopes. Talladega gave us a first-time winner in Matt DiBenedetto and seven playoff drivers still fighting to get a chance to race for the championship. Ty Majeski has been locked...
Racing on TV, October 19-23
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
AUTO RACING: Logano’s in and awaiting 3 fellow contenders
Site: Homestead, Florida. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:05 a.m., and qualifying, 10:50 a.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m. (NBC). Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway. Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles. Last year: William Byron won after starting 31st. Last race: Joey Logano became the first driver to secure a spot in the championship finale,...
Richard Petty Dominated the Daytona 500 Like No One Has or Ever Will
Throughout the 63-year history of the Daytona 500, there have been a handful of drivers who really stand out for their records at the iconic NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway. Bobby Allison, Dale Jarrett, Jeff Gordon, and Denny Hamlin each won the Daytona 500 three times. Cale Yarborough racked up four Daytona 500 wins over the course of his career.
