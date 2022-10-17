ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

CT native Aaron Civale starting for Cleveland vs. Yankees in Game 5 of ALDS: What you need to know

By Christine Butterfield
 3 days ago
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Donaldson, Yankees drop game two to Houston Astros

Josh Donaldson’s struggles at the plate continue as the New York Yankees drop the second game of the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros on Thursday night, 3-2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Yankees’ loss extends the Astros lead in the series to 2-0 as the series heads to New York for game three.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA

