FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
Kings Island announces new themed area with 2 new rides coming in 2023
MASON, Ohio — Kings Island is bringing a new themed area with two new rides to the amusement park in 2023. The park announced the new themed area called Adventure Port will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone. It will feature two new family rides, enhanced theming...
PHOTOS: Kings Island reveals plans for new themed area with 2 new rides
MASON, Ohio — Kings Island is bringing a new themed area with two new rides to the amusement park in 2023. The park announced the new themed area called Adventure Port will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone. It will feature two new family rides, enhanced theming...
WLWT 5
Alabama Fish Bar reopens weeks after truck crashes into storefront
CINCINNATI — A popular eatery in Over-the-Rhine is back open after a truck slammed into the storefront earlier this month. It happened on Oct. 4 when a black pickup truck crashed into the storefront of Alabama Fish Bar, located at 1601 Main Street, near the intersection of Liberty. Sgt....
WLWT 5
A new restaurant, 'Five on Vine,' is making its way downtown this winter
CINCINNATI — A new restaurant is expected to open this winter in Downtown OTR. Five on Vine, an American cuisine-styled restaurant, will be located at 1342 Vine St., formerly home to the Mercer OTR. Owner Anthony Sitek plans for the restaurant to showcase the impact of local produce and...
WLWT 5
WLWT News 5 anchor Steven Albritton joining morning show as co-anchor
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Thursday that WLWT News 5 Anchor Steven Albritton is bringing his expertise and experience to mornings, joining Kelly Rippin and Randi Rico on WLWT News 5 Today weekday mornings from 4:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. beginning Thursday Oct. 27. Albritton has been...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired at Pinetree Street and Queen City Avenue in South Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired at Pinetree Street and Queen City Avenue in South Fairmount. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building, injuries on Reading Road in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash into a building, injuries on Reading Road in Roselawn. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on River Road in Sayler Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on River Road in Sayler Park. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a fire on Springwood Drive in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Reports of a fire on Springwood Drive in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
A crash is causing delays along I-75 near downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along soutbound I-75 at 2nd Street near downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are on scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near downtown Cincinnati, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Illinois Avenue in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Illinois Avenue in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Chief: Investigation underway following fire at west side business
CINCINNATI — An investigation is underway following a fire at a business on Cincinnati's west side, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. District 2 Fire Chief Thomas Parker tells WLWT that crews were dispatched to the 800 block of...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Forest Avenue in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Forest Avenue in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
New airline coming to CVG next year with flights to two popular destinations
HEBRON, Ky. — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a new airline. Cincinnati travelers will now have another option when planning their next vacation. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport announced its newest airline will be Breeze Airways. Breeze Airways was launched in May of 2021 by...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Robb Avenue in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Robb Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Youth football coach gunned down after practice remembered as mentor to kids
CINCINNATI — A youth football coach was gunned down in front of his team as they were leaving the fieldfrom practice in College Hill on Tuesday night. Jermaine Knox, 37, was known as “Coach Maine” in the community. He died at the scene in the 1700 block of Larch Avenue.
WLWT 5
Hundreds gather at vigil for youth football coach killed leaving practice
CINCINNATI — Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday,remembering a youth football coach that was gunned down in front of his team. Jermaine Knox, 37, was a pillar in the College Hill community. Those who knew him best would call him "Coach Maine" or "King Maine." He was the beloved coach...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Shady Lane in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Shady Lane in North Bend. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video...
