Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Alabama Fish Bar reopens weeks after truck crashes into storefront

CINCINNATI — A popular eatery in Over-the-Rhine is back open after a truck slammed into the storefront earlier this month. It happened on Oct. 4 when a black pickup truck crashed into the storefront of Alabama Fish Bar, located at 1601 Main Street, near the intersection of Liberty.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

WLWT News 5 anchor Steven Albritton joining morning show as co-anchor

CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Thursday that WLWT News 5 Anchor Steven Albritton is bringing his expertise and experience to mornings, joining Kelly Rippin and Randi Rico on WLWT News 5 Today weekday mornings from 4:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. beginning Thursday Oct. 27.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injury on River Road in Sayler Park

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on River Road in Sayler Park.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a fire on Springwood Drive in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Reports of a fire on Springwood Drive in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
WLWT 5

A crash is causing delays along I-75 near downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along soutbound I-75 at 2nd Street near downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are on scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near downtown Cincinnati, Tuesday afternoon.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Illinois Avenue in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Illinois Avenue in Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Chief: Investigation underway following fire at west side business

CINCINNATI — An investigation is underway following a fire at a business on Cincinnati's west side, Thursday evening. District 2 Fire Chief Thomas Parker tells WLWT that crews were dispatched to the 800 block of
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Forest Avenue in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Forest Avenue in Avondale.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Robb Avenue in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Robb Avenue in Cheviot.
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Shady Lane in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Shady Lane in North Bend.
NORTH BEND, OH

