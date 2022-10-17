My thing is he admitted that he was wrong and sorry, so my thing is give him time in prison . What about the murderers that run , hide and lie, what about the robbery murders , the car jacking murderers, murdering for no reason at all, those are the ones you should give a capital punishment to, like for instance the death chamber, y'all folks that's part of the law to make it work are all mixed up in y'all decision making, something wrong here. At least he admitted his wrongness , he deserves time. Please do better with these murderers system. Y'all work our poor good policemen to death, they need a break to. So if y'all do better prosecuting, the Policemen can do their jobs strong and at ease .
The verdict was in and a life sentence was given. Let these human god's find someone else to kill. Besides these blood thirsty heathens have killed enough innocent people as is the pandemic had nothing to do with them putting their cash together and presenting it. Read their faces indeed. Come on people they use the internet all the time with prisoners in jail and case being heard... what does a mask have to do with a clear verdict.
In my opinion this was not premeditated by any stretch of the imagination. To take this young mans life will not benefit anyone. Living with what he done will be punishment far harsher that death. Who among us is without mistakes great and small. I believe in the death penalty, but not here.
