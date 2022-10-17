Read full article on original website
BBC
M25 Dartford Crossing closed for second day as protest continues
The Queen Elizabeth II Bridge remains closed for a second day as a protest continues to disrupt M25 traffic. Police received reports of Just Stop Oil supporters scaling the bridge's masts at the Dartford Crossing at 03:50 BST on Monday. National Highways said there had been six miles (10km) of...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent horses treated after anti-freeze found in water
Anti-freeze was discovered in drinking water for horses in a suspected attempted poisoning, the RSPCA said. The owner of the two horses became suspicious when the animals became reluctant to drink the water which was said to have "a green tinge". Experts tested samples taken from their field in Stoke-on-Trent...
BBC
More than 160 staff contact Nottingham maternity review
More than 160 staff have contacted a review team that is examining failings at maternity units run by a Nottingham hospital trust. The review was opened on 1 September by Donna Ockenden, who previously led an inquiry into the maternity scandal at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust. She will examine...
BBC
Mystery of missing Birmingham glacial boulders
Help is being sought to track down missing, ancient boulders that once caused a public stir. Known as erratic boulders, the giant rocks - visible across Birmingham parks - were once the subject of fervour about their origin. People 100 years ago were so excited by the stones, they would...
BBC
Devon and Cornwall reservoirs less than 30% full
Reservoir levels in Devon and Cornwall are "exceptionally low" said South West Water (SWW). The firm has urged customers to cut back use of water after overall capacity dropped to less than 30% full. Roadford reservoir in west Devon is at 35% full while Wimbleball on Exmoor is at 19%...
New Covid symptom strikes first as latest wave threatens ‘devastating’ winter
THE most common Covid symptoms plaguing Brits have changed, experts have warned. It comes as a spike in cases has led some experts to warn the UK is on the brink of a "devastating" new wave this winter. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 72 per cent since last...
buckinghamshirelive.com
New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun
Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out
When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
Skeleton DNA Proves That The People Who Called Themselves English Originated From Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA was "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." As a result, archeologists and researchers believe these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Shocking scans show cancer patient’s tumours ‘disappear after taking class B drugs’
A WOMAN'S cancerous tumour appeared to vanish after taking illegal party drugs, scientists claim. Medics have said the drugs could have an important role to play in cancer treatment in the future. The unnamed 49-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in September 2018. Scans, revealed it had spread...
Psychiatrist ‘unable to sleep’ after seeing material viewed by Molly Russell
Expert tells London inquest material 14-year-old viewed online would ‘certainly’ have affected her
Beautiful face of medieval woman found in Scottish priory is brought back to life 700 years after her death using 3D digital reconstruction
Scientists have ingeniously built a 3D digital reconstruction of a 'beautiful' 14th century woman and a cleric with a cleft palate - both of whom will talk to visitors at a book festival about life at Scotland's 'cradle of Christianity'. The unknown woman, who died in her 20s and was...
ohmymag.co.uk
Sunken ship in River Thames has enough explosives to cause a Tsunami
When we imagine a shipwreck, one of the first thoughts that might come to our minds is the famous Titanic. Although one of the most popular ships to sink, it was not the only one. Numerous ships from cargo ships to wartime ships were sunken during the 1900s. Some harbored treasures, while some had remains of the unfortunate who were not able to escape their sinking fate. This ship, however, might have one of the most dangerous contents, that would devastate everything in its proximity.
Cocaine galore! Walker discovers £90m of Class A drug in black sacks washed up on a Welsh beach
A suspected £90million haul of cocaine was found on a beach in West Wales yesterday. Around 30 black bags, each containing 30 packages of what appeared to be 1kg bricks of the Class A drug, were discovered by a member of the public on an early-morning walk. The project...
A 98-year-old was mistakenly sent a water bill showing she had consumed the equivalent of one million cups of tea in 6 months
A leak caused the smart meter readings to rise, but Thames Water didn't take action for months, the elderly woman's son told the BBC.
Terrifying pic reveals aftermath of ‘impossible’ lightning strike on easyJet plane’s WING forcing emergency landing
A TERRIFYING image has revealed the aftermath of an “impossible” lightning strike which forced an easyJet plane into an emergency landing. The image shows the damage inflicted by a thunderous bolt which struck the aircraft’s wing as it was passing over Italy on Sunday. It forced the...
Urgent warning to anyone who smokes over heightened risk as weather changes
SMOKING significantly increases the chances of developing several deadly illnesses, a new study has revealed. US researcher have discovered those who smoke cigarettes are 48 per cent more likely to develop respiratory illnesses like Covid, than those who don't smoke. Similarly, those who light up are 12 per cent more...
Mystery of how an urn containing the ashes of a man who was cremated in South Australia ended up on a Queensland beach
A mum on her morning beach walk picking up litter was shocked to find an urn containing the ashes of a man who died in 2014 more than 2,000km away. Chantal Clarke, 55, said she discovered George Esztergomy's urn in Broadwater, on the Gold Coast, in the wet sand near her home on Tuesday.
Tear down this wall! Flood-ravaged families' anger over barrier built to protect the Flemington Racecourse as their homes are inundated with water
A community's anger is growing over a wall built to protect an iconic Australian racecourse from floods but which they claim redirected surging water towards their homes. Residents along the Maribyrnong River in Melbourne's inner north-west have called for the bluestone wall, built around the Flemington Racecourse, to be pulled down.
