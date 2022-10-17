ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

M25 Dartford Crossing closed for second day as protest continues

The Queen Elizabeth II Bridge remains closed for a second day as a protest continues to disrupt M25 traffic. Police received reports of Just Stop Oil supporters scaling the bridge's masts at the Dartford Crossing at 03:50 BST on Monday. National Highways said there had been six miles (10km) of...
BBC

Stoke-on-Trent horses treated after anti-freeze found in water

Anti-freeze was discovered in drinking water for horses in a suspected attempted poisoning, the RSPCA said. The owner of the two horses became suspicious when the animals became reluctant to drink the water which was said to have "a green tinge". Experts tested samples taken from their field in Stoke-on-Trent...
BBC

More than 160 staff contact Nottingham maternity review

More than 160 staff have contacted a review team that is examining failings at maternity units run by a Nottingham hospital trust. The review was opened on 1 September by Donna Ockenden, who previously led an inquiry into the maternity scandal at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust. She will examine...
BBC

Mystery of missing Birmingham glacial boulders

Help is being sought to track down missing, ancient boulders that once caused a public stir. Known as erratic boulders, the giant rocks - visible across Birmingham parks - were once the subject of fervour about their origin. People 100 years ago were so excited by the stones, they would...
BBC

Devon and Cornwall reservoirs less than 30% full

Reservoir levels in Devon and Cornwall are "exceptionally low" said South West Water (SWW). The firm has urged customers to cut back use of water after overall capacity dropped to less than 30% full. Roadford reservoir in west Devon is at 35% full while Wimbleball on Exmoor is at 19%...
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
Tyla

Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out

When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
Upworthy

Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham

This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
ohmymag.co.uk

Sunken ship in River Thames has enough explosives to cause a Tsunami

When we imagine a shipwreck, one of the first thoughts that might come to our minds is the famous Titanic. Although one of the most popular ships to sink, it was not the only one. Numerous ships from cargo ships to wartime ships were sunken during the 1900s. Some harbored treasures, while some had remains of the unfortunate who were not able to escape their sinking fate. This ship, however, might have one of the most dangerous contents, that would devastate everything in its proximity.
Daily Mail

Tear down this wall! Flood-ravaged families' anger over barrier built to protect the Flemington Racecourse as their homes are inundated with water

A community's anger is growing over a wall built to protect an iconic Australian racecourse from floods but which they claim redirected surging water towards their homes. Residents along the Maribyrnong River in Melbourne's inner north-west have called for the bluestone wall, built around the Flemington Racecourse, to be pulled down.

