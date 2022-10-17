ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help identifying suspect in home invasion

DETROIT – Police want help identifying a suspect in a home invasion in Detroit. The incident happened at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 18) in the 18900 block of Snowden Street. Police said the suspect broke into a home, stole miscellaneous items and then fled on foot. Nobody was home at the time of the incident.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Sheriff: 18-year-old among suspects in child predator sting

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old man was among six people arrested in a child sex predator sting. The cases stem from a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) investigation. Sheriff Chris Swanson took to social media overnight to give an update on the charges of the men accused of seeking sex with underage kids.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Shooting spree suspect pleads no contest to felony charges in Jackson County

JACKSON, MI – A man accused in a 2020 shooting spree has pleaded no contest to multiple felony charges. At a court hearing Oct. 18, Samuel Boyer, 25, pleaded nolo contendre -- a Latin term for a “no contest” plea where the accused does not admit any guilt -- to single counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and armed robbery, according to court records. Two additional felony firearm charges were dismissed as a condition of Boyer’s plea.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Arrest made in death of 17-year-old found on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -  Police say arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl found dead last week on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores.In an update on Wednesday, Michigan State Police say authorities executed two search warrants in Southfield as part of the investigation. MSP says the "suspect(s) were taken into custody" but did not release any further details on the arrest. The teen's body was found at about 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of I-94 and Eight Mile Road. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound and was identified as a Detroit resident.On Friday, police were investigating whether the teen was shot in the area where she was found or somewhere else. In an update on Monday, police say they believe the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. that morning when they received a call about shots fired.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 248-584-5740 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
The Oakland Press

Accused killer of father and son, Keith and Dylan Stamper, enters plea on reduced charges

Trial has been canceled for the accused killer of a South Lyon teen and his father who were gunned down in December 2020 during a purported robbery of marijuana. Less than a week before his scheduled trial, set to begin Oct. 24 in Oakland County Circuit Court, Fadi Jesus Zeineh, 21, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Dylan Stamper, 17, and Keith Stamper, 43. Zeineh had initially been charged with first-degree murder but those charges were dismissed as the second-degree murder charges were added.
SOUTH LYON, MI
The Flint Journal

Gang member pleads guilty to murder of rival, 13-year-old bystander

DETROIT – A Detroit gang member pleaded guilty in federal court this week to two murders, including the death of a 13-year-old bystander, officials said. Edwin Mills, 32, of Detroit, a member of the “6 Mile Chedda Grove” street gang pleaded guilty on Wednesday as part of a racketeering conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. He is the 11th and final member of the gang to be convicted. Under his plea agreement, Mills faces 25 years in prison; his sentencing hearing is scheduled for February.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Victims’ family reacts to arrest in Saginaw triple homicide

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - For months, Sandra Escareno and her family have painstakingly watched the man they believe killed their loved ones walk around their neighborhood. “He would come by, he would pass by, you know, because his mom lives down the street,” says Escareno. But they say his...
SAGINAW, MI
The Ann Arbor News

1 inmate killed at Macomb County prison, another stabbed multiple times

LENOX TOWNSHIP, MI -- The Michigan Department of Corrections is trying to determine how an inmate was killed Tuesday at the Macomb Correctional Facility and if it is connected to another stabbing that also took place at the prison. According to WDIV-Detroit, an inmate at the prison stabbed another inmate multiple times Tuesday morning as they were leaving the chow hall.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

44-year-old Detroit man charged in murder of roommate

(CBS DETROIT) - A 44-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the homicide of his 43-year-old roommate, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.Corey Stacey Canty has been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder in the homicide of John Boble, also of Detroit.Police say at about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 10, officers were dispatched to a home in the 5040 block of Fairview Street for a well-being check.When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim inside the home, unresponsive and not breathing.Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.Allegedly, on Oct. 8, Canty killed Boble with blunt force trauma. He was arrested on Oct. 10.Officials say he was arraigned and remanded to jail on Oct. 12.His probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 26, and his preliminary examination is set for Nov. 2.
DETROIT, MI
