FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Case delayed for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, burning her body
WASHTNEAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man accused in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend briefly appeared in court again Thursday morning after a one-week adjournment only to adjourn the case again. Junius Dawan Caver briefly appeared in court again Thursday, Oct. 20, for a probable cause conference hearing which...
Coworkers of slain Flint Family Dollar security guard recall fatal shooting
FLINT, MI – Bianca Davis was a cashier at the Flint Family Dollar when a young man walked up to her and asked, “where the man was that got into it with a woman.”. She said she didn’t know what he was talking about, and the man walked off. A little while later, another man entered the store and began yelling about a man who hit his wife.
Boy, 15, hailed as hero for disarming mom during barricaded shooter situation
DETROIT – A 15-year-old boy is being lauded as a hero after he disarmed his mother during a barricaded shooter situation at their home on Wednesday, Oct. 19, authorities said. Detroit police officers were called to a residence on the 7700 block of Artesian for reports of a domestic...
DPD: Standoff with woman who reportedly stabbed boyfriend ends peacefully
Detroit police say a barricaded situation at a home Wednesday has ended peacefully after more than eight hours.
Detroit police want help identifying suspect in home invasion
DETROIT – Police want help identifying a suspect in a home invasion in Detroit. The incident happened at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 18) in the 18900 block of Snowden Street. Police said the suspect broke into a home, stole miscellaneous items and then fled on foot. Nobody was home at the time of the incident.
WATCH: Camera captures home invasion suspect in Detroit backyard. Can you ID him?
Police are hoping a tip from the public will help them to identify a suspect caught on camera, just before he broke into a Detroit home and robbed the place.
Sheriff: 18-year-old among suspects in child predator sting
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old man was among six people arrested in a child sex predator sting. The cases stem from a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) investigation. Sheriff Chris Swanson took to social media overnight to give an update on the charges of the men accused of seeking sex with underage kids.
Shooting spree suspect pleads no contest to felony charges in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – A man accused in a 2020 shooting spree has pleaded no contest to multiple felony charges. At a court hearing Oct. 18, Samuel Boyer, 25, pleaded nolo contendre -- a Latin term for a “no contest” plea where the accused does not admit any guilt -- to single counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and armed robbery, according to court records. Two additional felony firearm charges were dismissed as a condition of Boyer’s plea.
Police: Arrest made in death of 17-year-old found on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl found dead last week on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores.In an update on Wednesday, Michigan State Police say authorities executed two search warrants in Southfield as part of the investigation. MSP says the "suspect(s) were taken into custody" but did not release any further details on the arrest. The teen's body was found at about 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of I-94 and Eight Mile Road. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound and was identified as a Detroit resident.On Friday, police were investigating whether the teen was shot in the area where she was found or somewhere else. In an update on Monday, police say they believe the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. that morning when they received a call about shots fired.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 248-584-5740 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up.
Victim manages to get picture of suspect's Pontiac after 'unprovoked' drive-by shooting Downriver, police asking for tips
The search is on for the driver of a car involved in a Downriver drive-by shooting last month. Taylor police are asking for tips from the public in identifying the driver of a silver Pontiac G5 or G6, suspected in a shooting on Sept. 27.
Accused killer of father and son, Keith and Dylan Stamper, enters plea on reduced charges
Trial has been canceled for the accused killer of a South Lyon teen and his father who were gunned down in December 2020 during a purported robbery of marijuana. Less than a week before his scheduled trial, set to begin Oct. 24 in Oakland County Circuit Court, Fadi Jesus Zeineh, 21, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Dylan Stamper, 17, and Keith Stamper, 43. Zeineh had initially been charged with first-degree murder but those charges were dismissed as the second-degree murder charges were added.
Case delayed for father accused of killing infant daughter in 1982 due to lack of cooperation
ANN ARBOR, MI – The case against a father accused of killing his infant child in the summer of 1982 is delayed as the man has been refusing to participate in the criminal justice process for his own defense. Isiah Williams did not appear in court Thursday, Oct. 20,...
WATCH: Detroit police release new footage of suspects who opened fire on off-duty officer while he sat in his car with his girlfriend
The search continues for a group of young men suspected of opening fire on an off-duty Detroit police officer last week. Authorities have renewed their pleas for tips in the case, releasing new surveillance video of the suspects at a gas station.
Jim Matthews' killer said he planned horrific attack — Case file reveals new details of events leading up to murder of WWJ news anchor
A police case file has revealed new details about the brutal murder of WWJ Newsradio 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews, and the attack on his family in their Macomb County home.
Gang member pleads guilty to murder of rival, 13-year-old bystander
DETROIT – A Detroit gang member pleaded guilty in federal court this week to two murders, including the death of a 13-year-old bystander, officials said. Edwin Mills, 32, of Detroit, a member of the “6 Mile Chedda Grove” street gang pleaded guilty on Wednesday as part of a racketeering conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. He is the 11th and final member of the gang to be convicted. Under his plea agreement, Mills faces 25 years in prison; his sentencing hearing is scheduled for February.
Victims’ family reacts to arrest in Saginaw triple homicide
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - For months, Sandra Escareno and her family have painstakingly watched the man they believe killed their loved ones walk around their neighborhood. “He would come by, he would pass by, you know, because his mom lives down the street,” says Escareno. But they say his...
1 inmate killed at Macomb County prison, another stabbed multiple times
LENOX TOWNSHIP, MI -- The Michigan Department of Corrections is trying to determine how an inmate was killed Tuesday at the Macomb Correctional Facility and if it is connected to another stabbing that also took place at the prison. According to WDIV-Detroit, an inmate at the prison stabbed another inmate multiple times Tuesday morning as they were leaving the chow hall.
Accused Saginaw gang member gets probation for pulling gun on teen who wore wrong color
SAGINAW, MI — An accused Saginaw gang member has received a probationary sentence for pointing a gun at a teen who wore the wrong colors. However, as he was a parolee when he committed his latest offense, he still has some prison time in his future. Saginaw County Circuit...
WANTED: Police looking for Genesee County man considered armed and dangerous
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Police are looking for a man in the Genesee County area wanted on several felonies. Demario Dontrell Allen is wanted on the following charges:. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for info leading to an arrest. Call 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) to leave...
44-year-old Detroit man charged in murder of roommate
(CBS DETROIT) - A 44-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the homicide of his 43-year-old roommate, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.Corey Stacey Canty has been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder in the homicide of John Boble, also of Detroit.Police say at about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 10, officers were dispatched to a home in the 5040 block of Fairview Street for a well-being check.When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim inside the home, unresponsive and not breathing.Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.Allegedly, on Oct. 8, Canty killed Boble with blunt force trauma. He was arrested on Oct. 10.Officials say he was arraigned and remanded to jail on Oct. 12.His probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 26, and his preliminary examination is set for Nov. 2.
