Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
More LA voters say homelessness has gotten worse in the past couple of yearsVictorLos Angeles, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
State Calls For Revisions in City’s Housing Element
According to the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development, the City of Pasadena must revise its housing element to comply with state law. The state received the housing element for review on August 15 along with technical modifications on October 10. “The adopted element, along with technical modifications,...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Transportation Department Recognized for Its Efforts To Make A City Where You Can Live Without A Car
Despite traffic woes, many citizens are reluctant to use public transportation due to concerns over safety and convenience, a USC mobility survey found. In such a time, Pasadena’s Department of Transportation has been recognized for its efforts to make Pasadena a city where people can circulate without cars. ActiveSGV...
pasadenanow.com
NewsRap Local Features a Special Hour-Long Election Episode This Friday
Pasadena Media’s award-winning local news talk show “NewsRap Local with Justin Chapman” continues this Friday at 5 p.m. with a special hour-long election episode. During the first half hour, host Justin Chapman will facilitate a discussion with tenants’ rights activist Ryan Bell and Pasadena Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Little about local election issues including the rent control charter amendment ballot measure, the special library tax, the new dynamic of incoming City Council members, and the impact of statewide ballot measures on Pasadena.
pasadenanow.com
Assemblymember Chris Holden Presents Budget Checks for $5 Million to the Pasadena Central Library, $3 Million to Rose Bowl Stadium
Assemblymember Chris Holden presented his legislative update to the Pasadena City Council Monday, which included two local budget victories: $5 million to the Pasadena Central Library and $3 million to Rose Bowl Stadium. On June 30, the Legislature and Governor Newsom approved $5 million for the Pasadena Central Library for...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Unified for Unity
On this day Wednesday, October 19, join PUSD and wear orange on Unity Day this Wednesday, Oct. 19. Unity Day takes place during National Bullying Prevention Month to promote healthier communities through kindness, acceptance of difference, and inclusion. This is PUSD’s fourth year in a row participating in Unity Day and it also coincides with America’s Safe Schools Week Oct. 15–21.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Senior Internal Auditor Named President-Elect of the Association of Local Government Auditors
City of Pasadena Senior Internal Auditor Rebecca Takahashi is now serving as President-Elect of the Association of Local Government Auditors (ALGA) for 2022-2023. Before her election, Takahashi served ALGA as an at-large board member, committee chair, conference presenter, and contributor to ALGA’s quarterly publication. Now as President-Elect, Takahashi will be planning the program for ALGA’s annual conference in Baltimore, Maryland and online in May 2023.
pasadenanow.com
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend
It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
pasadenanow.com
Caltech’s Earthquake Specialists Shed Light On ‘Big One’ Ahead of Thursday’s Great ShakeOut Event
The next big earthquake in California is only a matter of when. “It will happen,” Caltech Seismologist and Research Professor of Geophysics, Dr. Egill Hauksson said. “We know that it will occur because the Pacific and North America Plates keep moving past each other at a steady speed.”
pasadenanow.com
The Bees of South Pasadena
South Pasadena Beautiful and The Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library present “Bees of South Pas,” a free community event on Wednesday, Oct. 19, where you can socialize and learn about nature’s best socializers: bees!. The event takes place at the South Pasadena Library Community Room,...
pasadenanow.com
Interim Police Chief Clawson, Officers, Explorers In Spotlight At Pasadena Police Foundation Chief’s Breakfast
Just about five minutes into his address at the Pasadena Police Foundation Chief’s Breakfast Tuesday, Interim Police Chief Jason Clawson casually reached into his uniform pocket and produced a silver coin, just after inviting Police Explorer Carlon Lopez, this year’s Bernard Melekian“Outstanding Youth” honoree, to accompany him on the stage.
pasadenanow.com
John F. Shea Dies At 96
John Shea, Chairman of J.F. Shea Co., Inc. and a prolific supporter of inner-city Catholic schools, died peacefully after a brief illness on October 16, 2022 in Pasadena. He was 96 years old. Born on September 29, 1926 in Oakland, Calif., Shea grew up in the Hancock Park neighborhood of...
pasadenanow.com
City Council Approves Pay Raises for Firefighters as Part of Consent Calendar
The Pasadena City Council unanimously approved Consent Calendar items on the Monday Council agenda. Most notably, the calendar contained multi-year labor agreements with both the Pasadena Firefighters Association (PFFA) and the Pasadena Police Officers Association (PPOA). The agreements will provide the City’s police officers and firefighters base pay increases of...
pasadenanow.com
High Interest Rates Bring Down September Homes Sales, Prices in LA Metro Area
Thanks to rising interest rates, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area fell to $750,000 in September — down from $765,000 in August but still up from $730,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported Tuesday. The month-to-month drop represented...
pasadenanow.com
Get Up Close and Personal With Pasadena’s Public Art Collection
Day One, the Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition, and the Department of Transportation present “Public Art in Pasadena #2” on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 5 to 7 p.m., when you can explore Old Pasadena and the Playhouse Village – Pasadena’s oldest commercial districts – focusing on the artwork on display throughout the area.
pasadenanow.com
Time to Reevaluate Disaster Preparedness Plans at Home in New Age of Remote Working Trend
Pasadenans should be prepared for The Big One, that hypothetical-but-probable earthquake of magnitude 8 or greater that is expected to happen along the San Andreas Fault someday. “In the wake of large-scale disasters throughout the world, the City of Pasadena reminds all residents to be prepared for the type of...
pasadenanow.com
Dino’s Famous Chicken Now in Pasadena: “Really Good Food”
Pasadena residents can now order their favorites (or discover new ones) at Dino’s Famous Chicken for pick up and delivery from its new Pasadena location at 55 S. Madison Avenue. “Pasadena’s always been an area that we wanted to get into,” Nicole Pantazis, daughter of Demetrios Pantazi, the original...
pasadenanow.com
South Pasadena High School Hosts Largest Virtual Enterprise Leadership Training Day in the Nation
On Thursday, October 13, 2022, more than 400 students from high schools throughout California visited South Pasadena High School as part of the Virtual Enterprise Student Leadership Training Day. As the kickoff to the Virtual Enterprise competition year, teams of students met with business professionals who presented workshops throughout the...
pasadenanow.com
Getting the Loh-Down: Conversation and Book Signing Behind the Book with Sandra Tsing Loh
Caltech’s Behind the Book series presents Caltech alum Sandra Tsing Loh, author of “The Mad Woman in a Volvo,” in conversation with Samantha Dunn. A writer for The New York Times called Sandra Tsing Loh “perpetual darling of the ever-beleaguered Los Angeles intelligentsia and constant candidate for that publishers’ holy grail, the female David Sedaris.”
pasadenanow.com
Ramona’s Class of ’77 45th Anniversary Reunion
Ramona Convent Secondary School’s Class of ’77 held their 45th anniversary reunion on campus last weekend. To hear them talk about things they remember about their school days, you would have thought that they graduated in June. Classmates gathered from Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Arizona, as well as from Northern California and the local area.
pasadenanow.com
LA County Board to Consider Supplying Libraries with Anti-Overdose Medication
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday will consider a proposal to place a supply of the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, or Narcan, at county libraries and train librarians how to administer it. “Narcan is easy to use, anyone can carry it, and it saves lives,” Supervisor Janice Hahn, who introduced the motion,...
Comments / 0