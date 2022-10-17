Read full article on original website
Two arrested after 32 malnourished, neglected animals discovered at Rogue River residence
ROGUE RIVER — Following a report of a sick dog in the front yard of a Rogue River residence, 32 neglected and abused animals were rescued from the residence. Three animals were found dead. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested two individuals, 71-year-old Michael Lee Hamilton and 61-year-old Debbie...
North Medford softball player commits to University of Oregon
Medford, Ore. — University of Oregon (UO) has a new Southern Oregon commit!. Presley Lawton, junior at North Medford High School, has made the decision to continue her academic and athletic career at UO for softball. Earlier this month, Lawton received a phone call from her dad telling her...
UO wide receiver Chase Cota, of Medford, reflects on playing for UCLA - and returning home
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon football staff has added many new players to their team this year - and has even brought one back home. Sports reporter Erin Slinde is sharing the Medford native's story in her sit-down interview with Ducks wide receiver Chase Cota to find out how his journey brought him back to Oregon.
