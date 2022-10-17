WATCH: Dolphins FB Alec Ingold joins Brennan Scarlett's podcast

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Brennan Scarlett has been continuing the production of his podcast/YouTube show, “B Scar TV” since he was released from injured reserve during the first week of September.

Scarlett’s guest list has included Elandon Roberts, Emmanuel Ogbah, Aaron Jones, Kendrick Bourne, Blake Ferguson and Jevon Holland. In the most recent episode, release over the weekend, Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold joined the show to discuss a variety of topics from his switch from quarterback to fullback, NFL fanbases, financial literacy, adoption and more.

Ingold’s story is an amazing one.