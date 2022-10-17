Read full article on original website
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
365thingsinhouston.com
Take in the Twelve Carat Tour when Post Malone performs at Toyota Center
Hear the latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache, and more from Post Malone when he takes the stage at Toyota Center on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Post Malone, the hip-hop pop star with more than 80 million records sold, will be stopping by Houston for the North American leg of his massive 33-date world tour in support of his 2022 hit release, Twelve Carat Toothache.
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: October 21 to 23, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
Houston Press
Southern Smoke Festival 2022: Three Days of Food and Fun
Southern Smoke Festival is back this year, after a nearly three-year absence. Due to the COVID pandemic, the fall charity festival from Chris Shepherd's Southern Smoke Foundation was last held in 2019. This year, its organizers have chosen to make the foodie fest's return bigger and better and longer than ever before.
Here's where Lin-Manuel Miranda is eating in Houston
The composer superstar behind "Hamilton" posted photos on social media at big-name restaurants.
Eater
Oxtail Is a Cultural Delicacy — This Houston Festival Will Celebrate It in a Major Way
Recalling her Jamaican stepfather cooking oxtails over an open fire in the backyard, restaurant consultant Shakti Baum has fond memories of what she calls “a cut of meat for the people.”. Used in comforting African American soul food, in saucy Caribbean dishes, and in rich soups in Asian and...
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Filipino Street Festival 2022: Guide to date, tickets, food, entertainment and more!
The Houston Filipino Street Festival has grown to be the biggest Filipino Festival in the south, showcasing Filipino Street Food, Entertainment, Family Activities, and More! Come celebrate and learn about Filipino culture and all the good it stands for. You may also like Houston Korean Festival 2022 which is also...
Why the country's best chefs are flocking to Houston this weekend
The Southern Smoke Festival will have the city crawling with culinary talent.
Here is your chance to win tickets to Wings Over Houston...
The League City Convention & Visitors Bureau is partnering with Wings Over Houston to give away tickets to the annual airshow on October 28-29. How To Enter Download the Visit League City app (visit your app store and search League City!) and create an account.
cw39.com
Houston taco shop ranked among best taco restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos are one of those foods that transcend any barriers that might be between two people because no one is worried about anything during the time they’re consuming tacos. The power that tacos hold from the simplicity of Taco Bell to the complexity that some...
houstoniamag.com
10 of Houston's Best Soul Food Restaurants
From smothered pork chops to okra to meatloaf, these Houston-area restaurants are serving up the city's best soul food. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
dallasexpress.com
Surf Lagoon Rolling Into Texas City
From the fall of 2024, Houston will be home to a new surf destination which is now in the works as part of Generation Park. Generation Park is a lifestyle and business destination in Houston and one of the fastest-growing residential and economic centers in the city. It features restaurants, retailers, and more.
Houston Press
Korean Festival Houston Returns to Discovery Green
Put it on your calendars: Korean Festival Houston is returning to Discovery Green on October 22. Once again, the Korean American Society of Houston (KASH) has partnered with dozens of sponsors – from local mom-and-pop restaurants to the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Houston – to bring the best of Korean culture to downtown Houston. That includes the food, games, traditional performances, clothing, martial arts, K-beauty, K-pop, and much more.
Texas comfort food spot ranked in top 10 best fried chicken restaurants in America
One of the staples of American cuisine, particularly in the south is the ever-so-popular fried chicken.
travelawaits.com
10 Best Houston Airbnbs For Under $150 Per Night
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If you live in an area of the world where the cooler air is slowly moving in, your mind might start to wander as you dream of the warm sunshine. You might be wishing there was still enough warmth in the air to enjoy a day outside or maybe even next to the pool. Great news: you still can! As an area that tends to stay warmer a little later into the year, there are lots of great places in Houston, Texas, available on Airbnb that are quite affordable — many of which are under $150 per night!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Iconic ‘Darth Vader House' Hits the Market in Houston
A house in Houston just hit the market and it looks like it's straight out of "Star Wars." Whether you are a die-hard fan or just a lover of contemporary architecture, this Houston, Texas property is really unique. The luxurious 7,000-square-foot “Darth Vader House” might be your ticket to coming to the dark side.
A complete guide to Houston's must-visit Indian markets and grocers
These South Asian shops are stocked with fragrant spices, fresh produce and more.
Eater
14 of Houston’s Best Steak Nights
With establishments like B&B Butchers, Georgia James, Gatsby’s, and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, it’s easy to know where to go for a top-notch steak in Houston. Fortunately, specially-scheduled Steak Nights have been a Houston bar tradition since the percolation of the city’s vibrant dining scene, and many locals know that some of the most flavorful and affordable steaks are being cooked up in more casual places like bars, breweries, or restaurants that are certainly not steakhouses.
texasstandard.org
Why some Houston suburbs are sinking
A new study by researchers at the University of Houston shows that some of Houston’s suburbs are sinking at “a significant rate.” Groundwater demands and a growing population have helped compress the soil underneath places such as Katy, Spring, The Woodlands and Fresno. Shuhab Khan, a geology...
cw39.com
International Space Station zips over Houston | When and how to see it
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Skies remain clear over Houston for a few more days, making for ideal conditions to see the International Space Station over Space City. The ISS travels over Houston with multiple viewing opportunities this week, but you’ll need to set your alarm pretty early. Thu, Oct...
Click2Houston.com
Community remembers George Floyd on his 49th birthday with special celebration, photo exhibit
HOUSTON – Members of the community came together to celebrate the birthday of George Floyd more than two years after he was killed by a Minneapolis police officer. Earlier this year, officials unveiled a statue in remembrance of Floyd at Tom Bass Park. Floyd grew up in Houston and is buried not far from the park in Pearland.
