Davis, OK

KXII.com

Choctaw elders receive keys to their new homes

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -Choctaw elders have a new place to call home sweet home. This was made possible through the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Independent Elder Housing program. “I’m so happy, I’m so happy,” said Hellen Pittman, who at the young age of 101 is elated to move into...
CALERA, OK
KXII.com

Bryan County deputy helps delivers baby outside UPS store

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -UPS delivers countless packages every day, but never this. “It was definitely a first, I’ve never done that before,” said Bryan County Patrol Deputy Dylan Phillips. It was just a normal morning for Phillips, who was headed down US 70 in Durant. “Dispatch had sounded...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

University Blvd. traffic lights in Durant resume

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A construction update on University Blvd. in Durant. The city posted on social media that traffic lights will be working again at Bryan Drive and Radio Road that intersect with University. As of Wednesday morning, the traffic lights at Bryan Drive and University have resumed. However, the...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Pottsboro man arrested accused of threatening roommate with knife

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro man was arrested Tuesday accused of threatening his roommate with a knife. According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a disturbance on Kristin Lane where the victim had called 911 alleging that his roommate, Thomas White, 35, was going “crazy” and trying to stab him with a knife.
POTTSBORO, TX
KXII.com

Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a silo at a cement plant in Ada. Ponototc County Sheriff John Christian said it happened around 1 p.m. at the Holcim USA cement plant on County Road 1550. Christian identified the man as Brandon Morgan, 32, an...
ADA, OK
fox5ny.com

Eight-year-old boy saves choking classmate: ‘My dad taught me’

NORMAN, Okla. - An eight-year-old boy is being hailed a hero after saving a classmate who was choking. The incident took place on September 15 at Lakeview Elementary School in Norman, Oklahoma. Music teacher Jordan Nguyen said she was the adult on duty during 3rd grade lunch period when she...
NORMAN, OK
KXII.com

Ardmore moving on to Midwest City

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers are looking for their first district win this week when they take on Midwest City. The Tigers have had some tough luck late in ballgames. They have lost by eight points or less in 3 of their 4 district games. They lost by five points against El Reno in a game that went down to the final play. Ardmore will try to turn that around this week when they play Midwest City.
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Ringling, Wynnewood prepare for district showdown

RINGLING, Okla. (KXII) - There will be a huge game in Class A that will likely decide the district championship with Ringling hosting Wynnewood. The Blue Devils are ranked number one in the state and are undefeated (7-0) on the season. They will face a Wynnewood Savages team that is undefeated in district (4-0) with a 6-1 record overall.
WYNNEWOOD, OK
KXII.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Ada woman

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, for a woman with signs of dementia who has not been seen since Monday. OHP said 72-year-old Wilena Huff was last seen on October 17, at approximately...
ADA, OK
KTEN.com

Fatal fall at Ada cement plant

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — A man died Monday afternoon after falling from a tower at an industrial facility in Ada. The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 1 p.m. at the Holcim USA cement plant at 14500 County Road 1550. The name of the victim was...
ADA, OK
Purcell Register

Blackwood draws 4-year prison term

A Byars man is back behind bars after a McClain County jury returned a guilty verdict Wednesday in his trial for first degree manslaughter. James S. Blackwood, 64, was booked into the McClain County Detention Center shortly after midnight this morning. He had been free on $100,000 bond since the...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
davisnewspaper.net

Largest Fentanyl Bust To-Date for MCSO

On Oct. 11, 2022, a four-day long investigation into a local Fentanyl trafficking came to a close for the Murray County Sheriff’s Department (MCSO.) William Parker Gray, 33, of Sulphur, was stopped for a traffic violation north of Sulphur, where deputies located approximately 2,400 Fentanyl pills combined with approximately 12 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and four firearms.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK

