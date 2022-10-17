Read full article on original website
Clanton Advertiser
Playoff positioning on the line in the last week of region football
The last week of region football action in Chilton County takes place on Oct. 21, and home-field advantage in the 2022 AHSSAA state playoffs is up for grabs. There are four teams locked into the state playoffs, and there are many scenarios that could play out and affect where some Chilton County area teams are playing, and if they will make the playoffs at all. The top four teams in each region advance to the state playoffs, and the top two get home-field advantage in the first round. All games start at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21.
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes varsity teams make history claiming Class 1A, Area 4 volleyball champion and runner-up
EDITOR’S NOTE: The story has been updated to reflect outcomes of both team’s performances in the Alabama High School Athletic Assocation 2022 1A South Super Regional Championships, which took place on Wednesday. Two Lowndes County varsity volleyball teams made history on Oct. 12, claiming Class 1A Area 4...
Clanton Advertiser
Chapman’s workhorse performance earns AOW honors
Isabella High School’s Zac Chapman is this week’s athlete of the week for his five-touchdown performance on the road in the Mustangs 49-42 loss at Vincent High School on Oct. 14. Chapman has been a force in the Isabella backfield the whole 2022 season, and the Mustangs leaned on the senior running back heavily against Vincent. Chapman ran for 198 yards and for touchdowns, and caught five passes for over 100 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Andalusia Star News
Lowery, Kelley set December wedding
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Wiggins of Andalusia and Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lowery of Mountain Brook, Alabama, announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Riley Grace Lowery, to Mason Wayne Kelley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ashley Kelley of Andalusia. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mr. Ralph and Mrs....
elmoreautauganews.com
Autaugaville School Celebrates Homecoming
Professional Photos provided by Robert Elliot Taylor – Elluminated_Lenses. Autaugaville School celebrated Homecoming the week of October 3-7, 2022, with spirit days, a parade, a royal coronation, and finally the football game. All grades Pre-K – 12th Grade participated in the festivities as well as the community. The community rallied around all the students to show their school pride and even hosted their annual tailgate prior to the football game on Friday night.
Record low temperatures hit Alabama: Montana is warmer than Birmingham
It has been cold enough to break a few records in Alabama -- both during the day on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service said at least two Alabama cities had record low temperatures on Wednesday morning, and freeze warnings will again go into effect for a large part of the state later tonight.
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
WSFA
This week’s cold blast will go down in history
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whew! We made it through one of the all-time coldest shots of air to impact Alabama in October. Records were broken all across the state and eastern half of the country this week. That includes Montgomery, which broke some impressive and longstanding records beginning back on...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery principal surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award
A Montgomery principal received a huge surprise this morning for his work in and out of the classroom. Dr. Bryan Cutter, principal at Dalraida Elementary School, received a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during an assembly Wednesday that he helped organize. The catch is he didn’t know he was the guest of honor.
Clanton Advertiser
Marriages
These marriages were issued in Chilton County from Oct. 13-19. Christian Patrick Clark to Peyton Elizabeth Martin. Carlos Martinez Luna to Sandra Esmeralda Hernandez Ortiz.
Alabama firefighter loses home to fire
MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
Troy Messenger
Pike County Fair opens tonight
The Pike County Fair opens tonight at the Pike County Fairgrounds on U.S. Highway 231 south of Troy and will run through Saturday. The Pike County Fairgrounds were a-buzz Monday with early morning activity. Carnival rides were arriving and workers were getting the rides and amusements in place for opening night.
AL.com
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two vehicle crash in Elmore County causes lane blockage
UPDATE 10/20/2022: The roadway is re-opened as of 6:48 p.m., according to ALEA. ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A crash involving two vehicles is causing a road closure in Elmore County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened at around 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 20. Both lanes of Alabama 111, near […]
Clanton Advertiser
Deeds
The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Oct. 13-19. Bobby Wayne Harrison and Glenda A. Harrison to James Gregg Walls for $4,170 for Section 33, Township 21 North, Range 12 East. Jeremy T. Hubbard to Jeremy T. Hubbard and Stacey A. Hubbard for $10 for Section 29, Township...
BREAKING: Serious Accident At 69 And Skyland In Tuscaloosa
A serious delay currently due to an overturned dump truck at the intersection of 69 & Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Cap'n Ray, Traffic director for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa reported the accident just a few minutes ago. It is causing long delays at the moment. ALGO has the exact location HERE.
Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – First, it was a pharmacist, who told state regulators patients were traveling from Tenessee to a Tuscaloosa doctor for Oxycontin prescriptions. Then, it was officials with the Medicaid program. They said a Tuscaloosa doctor was engaging in excessive billing. Then, a few years later, another pharmacist spoke up. The same doctor […]
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
Opelika-Auburn News
Fundraiser set up for widow and daughters after ‘heartbreaking’ events in Auburn subdivision
On Oct. 12, Randy Travis Navarre was found unresponsive in the Lee County Jail and later died in the hospital leaving behind his wife and three young daughters. Mckinzi Jacques, a family friend from Auburn, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Navarre family to help pay for funeral expenses. Navarre and his wife Caitlin had three daughters Reagan, 6, Lainey, 5, and Harlyn who is 10 months old.
WSFA
Lanes of I-85 NB near Forest Avenue reopen after crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound near Forest Avenue were delayed Thursday after a crash, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT says the crash happened around 8 a.m. and blocked the left shoulder and left lane. Details surrounding the crash have not been publically...
