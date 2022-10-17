The last week of region football action in Chilton County takes place on Oct. 21, and home-field advantage in the 2022 AHSSAA state playoffs is up for grabs. There are four teams locked into the state playoffs, and there are many scenarios that could play out and affect where some Chilton County area teams are playing, and if they will make the playoffs at all. The top four teams in each region advance to the state playoffs, and the top two get home-field advantage in the first round. All games start at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO