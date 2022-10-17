Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ncwlife.com
East Wenatchee woman accused of ramming into deputy's car
An East Wenatchee woman allegedly rammed into an unmarked and occupied police car Wednesday as detectives closed in on her for multiple prior warrants. Danielle Renae Reyes, 28, now faces a possible charge of second-degree assault, in addition to earlier counts of eluding, resisting arrest and DUI. The Columbia River...
yaktrinews.com
Truck tips, spills potatoes across Highway 24 near Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — A truck has tipped, spilling potatoes across Highway 24 at Bench Rd near Othello. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says no one is injured. The Washington State Patrol is on scene and handling the investigation. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
Deputies in East Wenatchee arrest man suspected of assaulting trooper, eluding police
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A man suspected of assaulting a state trooper and eluding police in Wenatchee was arrested on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Victor Dominguez in East Wenatchee for two warrants. One was for a Domestic Violence Court Order Violation, and the second was for third-degree assault. The Columbia River Drug Task Force says Dominguez assaulted a Washington State Patrol...
ifiberone.com
Home security video captured Soap Lake shooting; suspect held on $75,000 bail
SOAP LAKE — A 29-year-old man is charged with assault in Monday’s shooting that Soap Lake police say was caught on surveillance video. Julian A. Beauchamp Ortega was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault. His bail was set at $75,000. Soap Lake police responded about 1:17 a.m. Monday to...
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee woman accused of slamming into police vehicle after pursuits in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee woman with multiple warrants is accused of slamming into a police vehicle after fleeing from law enforcement on Wednesday in Wenatchee. The Columbia River Drug Task Force had located 28-year-old Danielle Reyes while she was driving in Wenatchee. Detectives say Reyes has multiple misdemeanor warrants and had been involved in several eluding incidents in both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
Othello Auto Theft Suspect Busted by Off-Duty Deputy
Off-duty law enforcement officers never really stop working. Off-duty officer spots a stolen vehicle, and suspect. Wednesday afternoon, an Adams County Deputy who was off duty noticed a black SUV that had been reported stolen earlier that morning just inside the Othello city limits. The black Chevy 2005 Chevy Trailblazer...
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Warden-area man shot roommate over argument about cleaning their home
WARDEN — Investigators allege a Warden man shot his roommate during an argument about cleaning their home. Crisoforo Garcia Cortes, 44, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with assault in the second degree while armed with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $50,00 during his initial court appearance on Monday.
ifiberone.com
13-year-old Ephrata student arrested
EPHRATA - A 13-year-old Ephrata Middle School student has been arrested. According to the Ephrata Police, the teen was taken into custody after they allegedly made an in-person threat to another student on Friday after school on campus. Once police were notified of the incident, police went to an off-campus...
kpq.com
Motorhome Lost in Fire on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee
A motorhome was fully engulfed in flames on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee Thursday. At around 9:45 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire responded to a call of a motorhome on fire at a private residence on the 1500 block of Millerdale Avenue. Apparently it started when the 911 caller was fixing the...
Moses Lake man gets 17 years in prison for rampant gun & meth trafficking
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Four convictions will put a Grant County man behind bars for 17 years for several charges related to the trafficking of drugs and guns, including one that was used in the shooting death of an Othello child. As announced by the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, 34-year-old Guillermo Valdez was sentenced to 204...
Othello mother & boyfriend arrested 8 months after alleged rape of a 3-year-old
OTHELLO, Wash. — Eight months after a 3-year-old girl was brought in to be evaluated for a suspected rape, the child’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested for withholding information about the incident. According to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old Othello man named Edgar Fermin Sales-Andres was arrested on October 17 for the accused...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Monday's early morning shooting that injured one
SOAP LAKE - One person has been airlifted to a hospital after they were shot in Soap Lake early Monday. Soap Lake Police Chief Ryan Cox says the report about the shooting came in at around 1 a.m. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Main Avenue East after an abrasive exchange of words between the shooter and the male victim.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, firearm offenses
SPOKANE — A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. Guillermo Valdez, 34, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Spokane to two counts of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
ifiberone.com
Chemical processor in Moses Lake fined nearly $200,000 for more than 60 safety, health violations
MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake-based manufacturing company that works with dangerous chemicals is facing nearly $200,000 in fines for dozens of safety and health violations. A Washington State Department of Labor & Industries inspection reportedly found 46 serious and 17 general violations involving Two Rivers Terminal LLC, which works in agricultural fertilizer, airports, pulp and paper, and water treatment. The company also has plants in Pasco and Umatilla, Ore.
ifiberone.com
Woman killed in Wednesday night crash near George identified
GEORGE — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Quincy woman killed in a rollover crash Wednesday night near George. The 24-year-old has been identified as Idalmis D. Morett, according to the sheriff’s office. Her family has been notified. Morett was driving a...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Wenatchee man killed in crash with large concrete piece that fell off trailer near Orondo
ORONDO — A 44-year-old Wenatchee man died on Highway 97 near Orondo after colliding with a large piece of concrete that came detached from a trailer and fell onto the highway. Dwight P. Carignan, a 60-year-old Oregon man, was hauling a 15-foot by 30-foot 6,300-pound structural concrete piece, heading...
ncwlife.com
Second suspect netted in Yair Flores murder
WALLA WALLA — An East Wenatchee man with a violent criminal record is the second person arrested in the murder of Yair Flores, the Wenatchee 18-year-old was shot to death in his own bed two months ago. On Tuesday, police agencies in Walla Walla arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez, who’s...
ncwlife.com
Brewster parents warned about Fentanyl pills that look like mints
The Brewster School District is warning parents that Fentanyl pills found recently in the area could be mistaken for candy. The Brewster Police Department said the green pills were seized during a traffic stop in the area. The school district posted a photo of the pills saying, “This is the...
lbmjournal.com
TAL Holdings opens store in Ephrata, Washington
Vancouver, Wash. — TAL Holdings, one of the fastest growing family-owned building material centers in the Pacific Northwest, has opened a new location under the Marson and Marson Lumber brand in Ephrata, Washington. The new store has 8,000 square feet of retail space and sits on a 4-acre lot...
Creepy Missile Silo Dive Site Near Tri-Cities is Full of History & Murder
***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property***. During the Cold War with Russia, the United States constructed nearly 20 Titan missile sites around the country, and one of those sits in the middle of nowhere less than an hour’s drive North of Tri-Cities.
Comments / 0