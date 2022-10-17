ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soap Lake, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ncwlife.com

East Wenatchee woman accused of ramming into deputy's car

An East Wenatchee woman allegedly rammed into an unmarked and occupied police car Wednesday as detectives closed in on her for multiple prior warrants. Danielle Renae Reyes, 28, now faces a possible charge of second-degree assault, in addition to earlier counts of eluding, resisting arrest and DUI. The Columbia River...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
yaktrinews.com

Truck tips, spills potatoes across Highway 24 near Othello

OTHELLO, Wash. — A truck has tipped, spilling potatoes across Highway 24 at Bench Rd near Othello. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says no one is injured. The Washington State Patrol is on scene and handling the investigation. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
OTHELLO, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies in East Wenatchee arrest man suspected of assaulting trooper, eluding police

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A man suspected of assaulting a state trooper and eluding police in Wenatchee was arrested on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Victor Dominguez in East Wenatchee for two warrants. One was for a Domestic Violence Court Order Violation, and the second was for third-degree assault. The Columbia River Drug Task Force says Dominguez assaulted a Washington State Patrol...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

East Wenatchee woman accused of slamming into police vehicle after pursuits in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee woman with multiple warrants is accused of slamming into a police vehicle after fleeing from law enforcement on Wednesday in Wenatchee. The Columbia River Drug Task Force had located 28-year-old Danielle Reyes while she was driving in Wenatchee. Detectives say Reyes has multiple misdemeanor warrants and had been involved in several eluding incidents in both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
WENATCHEE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Othello Auto Theft Suspect Busted by Off-Duty Deputy

Off-duty law enforcement officers never really stop working. Off-duty officer spots a stolen vehicle, and suspect. Wednesday afternoon, an Adams County Deputy who was off duty noticed a black SUV that had been reported stolen earlier that morning just inside the Othello city limits. The black Chevy 2005 Chevy Trailblazer...
OTHELLO, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Warden-area man shot roommate over argument about cleaning their home

WARDEN — Investigators allege a Warden man shot his roommate during an argument about cleaning their home. Crisoforo Garcia Cortes, 44, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with assault in the second degree while armed with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $50,00 during his initial court appearance on Monday.
WARDEN, WA
ifiberone.com

13-year-old Ephrata student arrested

EPHRATA - A 13-year-old Ephrata Middle School student has been arrested. According to the Ephrata Police, the teen was taken into custody after they allegedly made an in-person threat to another student on Friday after school on campus. Once police were notified of the incident, police went to an off-campus...
EPHRATA, WA
kpq.com

Motorhome Lost in Fire on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee

A motorhome was fully engulfed in flames on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee Thursday. At around 9:45 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire responded to a call of a motorhome on fire at a private residence on the 1500 block of Millerdale Avenue. Apparently it started when the 911 caller was fixing the...
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Othello mother & boyfriend arrested 8 months after alleged rape of a 3-year-old

OTHELLO, Wash. — Eight months after a 3-year-old girl was brought in to be evaluated for a suspected rape, the child’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested for withholding information about the incident. According to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old Othello man named Edgar Fermin Sales-Andres was arrested on October 17 for the accused...
OTHELLO, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Monday's early morning shooting that injured one

SOAP LAKE - One person has been airlifted to a hospital after they were shot in Soap Lake early Monday. Soap Lake Police Chief Ryan Cox says the report about the shooting came in at around 1 a.m. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Main Avenue East after an abrasive exchange of words between the shooter and the male victim.
SOAP LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Chemical processor in Moses Lake fined nearly $200,000 for more than 60 safety, health violations

MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake-based manufacturing company that works with dangerous chemicals is facing nearly $200,000 in fines for dozens of safety and health violations. A Washington State Department of Labor & Industries inspection reportedly found 46 serious and 17 general violations involving Two Rivers Terminal LLC, which works in agricultural fertilizer, airports, pulp and paper, and water treatment. The company also has plants in Pasco and Umatilla, Ore.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman killed in Wednesday night crash near George identified

GEORGE — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Quincy woman killed in a rollover crash Wednesday night near George. The 24-year-old has been identified as Idalmis D. Morett, according to the sheriff’s office. Her family has been notified. Morett was driving a...
QUINCY, WA
ncwlife.com

Second suspect netted in Yair Flores murder

WALLA WALLA — An East Wenatchee man with a violent criminal record is the second person arrested in the murder of Yair Flores, the Wenatchee 18-year-old was shot to death in his own bed two months ago. On Tuesday, police agencies in Walla Walla arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez, who’s...
WALLA WALLA, WA
ncwlife.com

Brewster parents warned about Fentanyl pills that look like mints

The Brewster School District is warning parents that Fentanyl pills found recently in the area could be mistaken for candy. The Brewster Police Department said the green pills were seized during a traffic stop in the area. The school district posted a photo of the pills saying, “This is the...
BREWSTER, WA
lbmjournal.com

TAL Holdings opens store in Ephrata, Washington

Vancouver, Wash. — TAL Holdings, one of the fastest growing family-owned building material centers in the Pacific Northwest, has opened a new location under the Marson and Marson Lumber brand in Ephrata, Washington. The new store has 8,000 square feet of retail space and sits on a 4-acre lot...
EPHRATA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Creepy Missile Silo Dive Site Near Tri-Cities is Full of History & Murder

***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property***. During the Cold War with Russia, the United States constructed nearly 20 Titan missile sites around the country, and one of those sits in the middle of nowhere less than an hour’s drive North of Tri-Cities.
WARDEN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy