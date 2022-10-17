ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

United Way collecting winter coats in Monongalia and Preston counties

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties is kicking off its Warm Hands Warm Hearts Community Outerwear Drive.

The United Way announced in a press release Monday that it is now accepting new or gently worn children’s and adults’ winter coats, scarves, hats, mittens, gloves, boots and other types of outwear at drop-off locations throughout Monongalia and Preston counties.

Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office warns of impersonation scam

Anyone interested in taking up a Warm Hands Warm Hearts collection or placing a public donations barrel at their business can contact Engagement Manager Servando Arredondo at servando@unitedwaympc.org .

Current drop-off locations include:

  • Clear Mountain Bank’s Sabraton location, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • Fairmont Federal Credit Union’s Pineview Drive and Westover locations, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
  • Huntington Bank’s Cheat Lake, High Street and Suncrest locations, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • The WVU College of Law, open from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Click here to see the full list of drop-off locations.

According to the release, all donations received during the campaign will be distributed through Monongalia and Preston counties.

The drive will run through Jan. 15, 2023.

WBOY 12 News

