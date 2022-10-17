United Way collecting winter coats in Monongalia and Preston counties

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties is kicking off its Warm Hands Warm Hearts Community Outerwear Drive.

The United Way announced in a press release Monday that it is now accepting new or gently worn children’s and adults’ winter coats, scarves, hats, mittens, gloves, boots and other types of outwear at drop-off locations throughout Monongalia and Preston counties.

Anyone interested in taking up a Warm Hands Warm Hearts collection or placing a public donations barrel at their business can contact Engagement Manager Servando Arredondo at servando@unitedwaympc.org .

Current drop-off locations include:

Clear Mountain Bank’s Sabraton location, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Fairmont Federal Credit Union’s Pineview Drive and Westover locations, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Huntington Bank’s Cheat Lake, High Street and Suncrest locations, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The WVU College of Law, open from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Click here to see the full list of drop-off locations.

According to the release, all donations received during the campaign will be distributed through Monongalia and Preston counties.

The drive will run through Jan. 15, 2023.

