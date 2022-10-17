ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonagh, Farrell, Gleeson get ‘Bruges’ band back together

NEW YORK (AP) — “Time be flyin’,” it’s said in Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin.” It’s a sentiment shared by McDonagh and his two stars, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, who have reteamed 14 years after McDonagh’s pitch-black feature debut, “In Bruges.”
L.A.’s Roberts Projects Expands, Alexander the Great Surveyed, and More: Morning Links for October 21, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE CITY OF ANGELS. Los Angeles’s Roberts Projects gallery is expanding, with plans to leave its home in Culver City for a new space in Hancock Park, the Los Angeles Times reports. At 10,000 square feet, the new gallery is three times bigger than Roberts Projects’s current one. Fans of Betye Saar will also be pleased by the Hancock Park spot, which will feature a new architectural niche designed by the 96-year-old artist. In the New York Times, Walker Mimms has a review of a Getty Center show about Cy Twombly, whom Mimms writes had a secret funny side. And Spectrum News spoke to artist Cloe Hakakian,...
France honors hero dogs, highlighting their achievements

SUIPPES, France (AP) — From tracking down suspects in the 2015 Paris terror attacks to fighting extremists in Africa’s Sahel region, dogs have helped French soldiers, police officers and rescue teams save lives for more than a century. In recognition of the four-pawed partners, France this week inaugurated...
US futures dragged down by Snap, other falling social media

A report that Elon Musk may cut almost 75% of Twitter’s workforce if and when he takes over, along with more grim news from Snap sent social media companies tumbling in premarket trading early Friday. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 slid 0.8% while futures for the Dow dipped...

