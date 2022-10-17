Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
Bonnie Lou Bane
Bonnie Lou Bane, 67 of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away October 18, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital. Born December 10, 1954 the daughter of George and Edna (Hays) Rodgers. She graduated from Butler High School in 1973. She worked at Bobby Brooks, Sugar Creek Nursing Home, and Perkins where she met the love of her life for the last 36 years. She was a member of Saint Wendelin Roman Catholic Church in Carbon Center.
butlerradio.com
Patricia Ann “Patty Ann” Johnston
Patricia Ann “Patty Ann” Johnston, 80, of Fenelton, Pennsylvania, passed away on October 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born August 21, 1942, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Raymond Fetsko and the late Leona Hoffman Frankos. Patty Ann graduated from Evans City High School. She worked...
butlerradio.com
Dolores I. Fallecker
Dolores I. Fallecker passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Parker Personal Care Home, in Parker, PA. Born on Saturday, March 21, 1931 in Butler, the daughter of the late Dorothy and Earl Zang. She was the oldest of their 10 children. Dolores was married on November...
butlerradio.com
Louise (Folland) McCune
Louise (Folland) McCune, 91, of Butler passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Hospice, Monday, October 17, 2022. She was born in Dearborn, Michigan, August 6, 1931, the daughter of the late Christopher and Imore (Floyd) Folland. She attended school at the Henry Ford Greenfield Village Edison Institute from 1937 – 1946 when she moved to Lima, Ohio, when her father obtained a Lincoln Mercury dealership. She graduated from Lima Central High and then attended Bowling Green State University where she met the love of her life, Richard “Dick” McCune. They graduated in June 1953 and were married 63 years. Louise taught school for thirty years, first grade for one year in Maumee, Ohio and 29 years teaching health, swimming and gym at Butler Jr. High, Intermediate School and Butler Senior High School, advising Cheerleaders, Sequinettes and Aquaettes at various times. After retirement, Louise and Dick spent their winters at ORA in Melbourne Beach where they had many friends, including Steve and Karen Ruda, Dennis and Nancy Ruda and Bill and Anne Clapp. Louise loved to make her annual camping trip to the shores of Lake Michigan in the summer. Louise is survived by sons, R. Michael (Heidi Belden) McCune, Judge Timothy (Patty) McCune and William (Sue) McCune, one daughter, Patti (Steve) Grogan. Grandchildren Michael and Evan McCune, Katie and Brook Belden, Matthew (Alexandra) McCune, Brett (Katie) Grogan, Carl Patrick McCune Grogan, Zachary McCune, Nathan McCune, Tyler (Nicole) Reiff, Kayla Reiff and her son Owen. Great grandchildren, Benjamin McCune and Sophia McCune. Brothers, Robert Folland and William (Linda) Folland and cousin, Carol Menzi. Numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. Louise was predeceased by her parents, husband Richard, sisters, Melva Folland and Helen Folland, brother, Jackson Folland. Any memorial donations should be made to the Butler Public Library, 218 N. McKean Street, Butler, PA 16001 or The Golden Tornado Scholastic Foundation Weekend Backpack Program, 110 Campus Lane, Butler, PA 16001. Services will be held privately. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
butlerradio.com
Norma Jean (Logan) Vensel
Norma Jean (Logan) Vensel, 89, of Butler, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. Born March 10, 1933, in Butler, PA, she was the daughter of the late Howard L. and Doretha Mae (Means) Logan. Norma Jean was a graduate of...
wtae.com
Trick-or-treat times in Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — Here are the trick-or-treat times in communities throughout Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania on Halloween. Scroll down to see the full list of trick-or-treat times. Halloween is Monday, Oct. 31. If your neighborhood is missing from the list or there has been a change to the time or...
wtae.com
North Huntingdon woman celebrates 105th birthday
Irene Orenak of North Huntingdon rang in her 105thbirthday on Wednesday. Her loving granddaughter-in-law, Heather, tells us Irene belongs to St. John's Ukrainian Catholic Church in McKeesport. She's also a member of the Bluebirds Duck Pins bowling team. Irene enjoys bingo, embroidery, cross stitch, word searches and spending time with...
butlerradio.com
Two local bowlers to be honored with HOF induction
The Butler County Bowling Association will induct two former bowlers into their Hall of Fame Saturday. Kurt Huff and the late Dan Persic, who owned Bruin Lanes, will be honored at a dinner being held at the Hardwood Café.
Clues surface in missing PA woman case
Pittsburgh, Pa. — Police in Castle Shannon located the vehicle of a missing woman who was last seen Oct. 10. Police issued an alert for Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon, who was last seen leaving Trader Joe’s in Upper St. Clair at approximately 12:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Stalter, described as 5' 5" with hazel eyes and brown hair, works at the store and lives on Hoodridge Drive in Castle...
Huntington adding a new Pittsburgh branch, closing Beaver County site
ROCHESTER, Pa. — One of the biggest banks operating in Pittsburgh is adding a South Hills Village branch in March, continuing strategic expansion in and around the city. But Huntington National Bank also will be closing its Rochester office, amid a batch of branch consolidation spanning five states, which will mark its third Beaver County closure in roughly a year.
Dr. Oz makes Butler County campaign stop
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — About three weeks ahead of Election Day, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a campaign stop at Domenico’s in Butler County Monday. He was joined by Republican Congressman Mike Kelly and Senator Tom Cotton from Arkansas. The visit comes as the race between...
1 killed in Westmoreland County crash
A Greensburg woman died at an Allegheny County hospital after being involved in a crash Wednesday in Hempfield. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Patricia Blake, 71. The incident was reported at the intersection of Route 66 and Business Route 66 at 5:40 p.m. Hempfield Fire Chief Anthony Kovacic said two vehicles collided and firefighters extricated a passenger. It was unclear if anyone else was injured.
Meet Carl, Beaver County’s newest addition
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A golden retriever puppy named Carl is making friends in Beaver County and will soon provide a service to residents in need. Carl is not officially a part of the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, but is owned by a sergeant who is trained in mental health first aid and is on the department’s Crisis Intervention Team. Carl was purchased by a citizen and will be trained as a therapy dog to offer comfort when needed, including for victims of violence and children who are testifying in court.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Planning to spend extra time in Allegheny County? Add the best day trips from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, into your itinerary! Discover plenty of activities for nature lovers, history buffs, and families around an hour away from bustling downtown Pittsburgh. Experience Cleveland’s rock and roll culture, or find endless outdoor activities from...
beltmag.com
Sharpsburg, PA – Past, Present, Future
The past, present, and future coexist simultaneously in Sharpsburg, and for the moment, one hasn’t pushed the other out. If Paris had its salons where artists and writers gathered to bounce ideas off each other, than Sharpsburg, Pennsylvania has Red Hawk Coffee on Canal Street. On any given day, the tiny café will be full of painters, writers, musicians, and filmmakers both drinking from ceramic vats of coffee as well as being the ones brewing them behind the counter. How’s the book going? Has that piece sold yet? Hey—you mind if I try my new standup bit out on you?
butlerradio.com
Grove City College’s Baja Racing Comes To Switchback
The public is invited to attend a local event this weekend featuring off-road vehicles engineered and designed by college students. Grove City College Racing Society of Automotive Engineers club is hosting the second annual Baja Butler Bash all day Saturday at Switchback race track just off Route 8 North. A...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Seeking “Leaf Angels”
Cranberry Township is looking for residents to help homeowners who need assistance to take care of the fall leaves. It’s called the Leaf Angel Program and it matches volunteers to residents who need help raking and disposing of leaves. You must be 15 years and older, or accompanied by...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Fruit sale, craft shows, stuffed pork chop dinner
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Pa. school bus driver badly injured in crash: reports
The driver of an empty school bus was seriously injured crashed into a steel support in Forest Hills, according to a story from the Post-Gazette. The incident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard. The crash left the front end of the bus twisted around the borough’s welcome sign.
butlerradio.com
Owl Prowl At Moraine State Park
A local park will host an educational session later this week that will focus on owls that prowl the night woods in Pennsylvania. On Thursday, the Park Naturalist at Moraine will welcome participants who are interested in learning more about the owls here in the state. This event will begin...
