wbrz.com
Deputies arrest man after vicious beating resulting from minor car accident left victim in hospital
PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies arrested a man for allegedly beating another man and leaving him in the road after a minor car accident Sunday. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 8 p.m. along Causey Road. Deputies said the victim was attacked after the accident while trying...
theadvocate.com
Ascension deputies arrest man in Sunday road rage beating that hospitalized man with cancer
Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies arrested on Thursday a man accused of a violent road rage attack that hospitalized a Prairieville air-conditioning repair man. Bryan Cage, 37, of Zachary, turned himself in to sheriff's deputies shortly after detectives received a warrant for his arrest Thursday, deputies said. Scott Gray, 59, the...
wbrz.com
Father arrested after shooting at car with children inside, killing man during child custody visitation
HAMMOND - A father was arrested after shooting at a car with his two children inside, killing the driver. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Ajante Jackson told the mother of his two children that he would like to have a visit with them Tuesday. Deputies said 21-year-old...
brproud.com
Road rage suspect accused of beating man after car accident arrested by deputies
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a man accused of a Sunday road rage incident that left another man who is battling cancer with multiple injuries. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said Bryan Cage, 37, of Baton Rouge was arrested on charges of second-degree battery and hit-and-run driving Thursday.
wbrz.com
Seventh-grader arrested after bringing loaded gun to school Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A middle school went on lockdown after a seventh-grade student brought a gun to campus Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said administrators at Belfair-Montessori Magnet School contacted law enforcement after a classmate of the student alerted them about the weapon. Sheriff's deputies searched the 13-year-old student and found the loaded gun inside his backpack.
16-year-old accused of asking friend to fatally shoot her mom
BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested after the female teen asked her friend to fatally shoot her mother. According to WBRZ-TV, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 11 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds, and she died at the hospital from her injuries. The shooting reportedly occurred at the Highland Club apartment complex on Jefferson Highway.
wbrz.com
State Police identifies Baton Rouge man killed after crashing truck into tree off Greenwell Springs Road
CENTRAL - A man was killed after crashing his truck into a tree on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday evening. State Police said the crash happened along Greenwell Springs Road (LA 37) north of LA 409, near Alphonse Forbes Road. It claimed the life of 53-year-old Mark Anthony Phillips of Baton Rouge.
wbrz.com
Gonzales police officer arrested after years of alleged abuse
GONZALES - A Gonzales police officer who resigned this month after he was accused of beating his estranged spouse had allegedly bragged that he would get away with the abuse, deputies say. The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Michael Britt, who previously worked at the East Baton Rouge jail, was arrested...
Former Louisiana police officer accused of beating teen restrained in hospital bed, convicted of malfeasance
Opelousas police officer fired after beating a Black teen, convicted on three counts of malfeasance in office
Loaded gun found after officials search middle school student
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders found a loaded gun after searching a seventh-grade student. The discovery resulted in a brief lockdown Thursday, Oct. 20. A spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System said the firearm was found at Belfair-Montessori Magnet School. Disciplinary action is pending, officials...
brproud.com
EBRSO responds to report of shots fired on Jasper Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of shots fired at a location on Jasper Ave. Deputies were seen at the scene around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 20. EBRSO said there were no reported shooting victims or injuries...
brproud.com
Man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released.
theadvocate.com
19-year-old arrested in stabbing death at Airline Highway Valero station, police say
A 19-year-old faces a charge of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a man during an early-morning fight in a gas station parking lot, a Baton Rouge police spokesman said. Police on Tuesday arrested Francis Denixon Vasquez-Aguilar, of Baton Rouge, in the deadly attack at a Valero station on...
wbrz.com
Car and BRPD unit both crash during vehicle chase Wednesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A driver being chased by a police officer crashed into a utility pole and the officer in pursuit crashed into a fence Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened at Shelley Street and North Foster Drive around 5:30 p.m. Officers said the driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital. The police officer suffered minor injuries.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after 5-year-old girl shot on North 49th St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 5-year-old girl is currently in the hospital after being shot around 1 p.m. on Monday, October 17. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they responded to the 1700 block of North 49th St. after a shooting was reported in the area. The police...
brproud.com
Baker PD looking for trio of suspects in attempted burglary of four-wheeler
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a case. Do you recognize anyone in the pictures provided below?. The three suspects pictured above are accused of trying “to steal a four-wheeler from a residence in Baker,” according to the Baker Police Department.
wbrz.com
Person dead after being hit by 18-wheeler on O'Neal Lane Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A person was killed after being hit by an 18-wheeler at the intersection of O'Neal Lane and Florida Boulevard Thursday morning, sources told WBRZ. The crash happened around 10:45 a.m., according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Deputies confirmed the victim died later that same day.
theadvocate.com
How a middle school fight, ongoing family feud led to the arrests of 5 adults and a teen
Five adults and a 17-year-old were arrested when an ongoing family feud came to a head with a brawl that initially erupted between students before the end of class Monday at Westdale Middle School, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. According to an affidavit, an on-duty deputy called for...
wbrz.com
Pair busted for distribution of large amounts of fentanyl; suspect threw gun at police during chase
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a pair of accused drug dealers who reportedly sold large amounts of fentanyl around a young child. According to arrest documents, deputies arrested Tyler Wood, 29, and Brooklynn Bonner, 27. A Facebook post from the sheriff's office said its narcotics division had been monitoring Wood for two weeks and even purchased fentanyl from him as part of its operation.
One dead in New Iberia shooting; victim identified
A 20-year-old New Iberia man was found shot on the side of the road Tuesday night; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
