Topeka family grieves man shot by police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is grieving and remembering a man who was shot and killed by Topeka police on Oct. 13 .

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man shot as Taylor L. Lowery, 33, of Topeka.

“I was just in disbelief and then next thing you know that’s when all the phone calls came in and that’s when I left and seen that the news was true,” Da’Mabrius Duncan, the mother of Lowrey’s child told 27 News.

The Topeka Police Department said around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, officers responded to a home in the 4800 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard after a woman called 911 to report her brother was trying to break into the house. The man got inside the home and attempted to barricade inside.

Authorities said the woman was able to safely escape. The suspect, later identified as Lowery, drove away from the residence in an SUV. Officers attempted to catch up to Lowery and quickly located him outside of the Kwik Shop at 4500 SW Topeka Blvd.

Police said Lowry attempted to carjack a vehicle with a knife. That is when five officers fired at Lowry.

A co-worker of Lowry’s told 27 News, “If anything was really going on with him internally, nobody would ever know. He was someone who would ball his feelings up but he would take on other people’s feelings,” Dante Upshaw said.

Topeka Police officers said they watched Lowery attempt to forcibly steal a car that was parked at the Kwik Shop. Police said he was holding a large kitchen knife against the driver of the vehicle. Two women and an infant were in the vehicle, according to a statement from the KBI.

Now, family members are left to wonder what happened and are grieving one of their own.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in the last several weeks.

Following the two police shootings in recent weeks, local organizations are demanding action.

On Thursday, when Lowry was shot and killed after police said he threatened three people with a knife and charged officers, organizations want an investigation done into the police-related shootings.

“We have to keep our people safe,” said community organizer Regina Platt. “ And so, to have the conversation, which has been about two years now, we’ve been having this conversation and bringing it to the table over and over again repeatedly. It’s time that we take action.”

These organizations are asking for the city to work with the Department of Justice to perform an external auditor for the police department.

