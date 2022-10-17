ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka family grieves man shot by police

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHpyF_0icVFfb800

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is grieving and remembering a man who was shot and killed by Topeka police on Oct. 13 .

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man shot as Taylor L. Lowery, 33, of Topeka.

“I was just in disbelief and then next thing you know that’s when all the phone calls came in and that’s when I left and seen that the news was true,” Da’Mabrius Duncan, the mother of Lowrey’s child told 27 News.

The Topeka Police Department said around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, officers responded to a home in the 4800 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard after a woman called 911 to report her brother was trying to break into the house. The man got inside the home and attempted to barricade inside.

Authorities said the woman was able to safely escape. The suspect, later identified as Lowery, drove away from the residence in an SUV. Officers attempted to catch up to Lowery and quickly located him outside of the Kwik Shop at 4500 SW Topeka Blvd.

Police said Lowry attempted to carjack a vehicle with a knife. That is when five officers fired at Lowry.

A co-worker of Lowry’s told 27 News, “If anything was really going on with him internally, nobody would ever know. He was someone who would ball his feelings up but he would take on other people’s feelings,” Dante Upshaw said.

Topeka Police officers said they watched Lowery attempt to forcibly steal a car that was parked at the Kwik Shop. Police said he was holding a large kitchen knife against the driver of the vehicle. Two women and an infant were in the vehicle, according to a statement from the KBI.

Now, family members are left to wonder what happened and are grieving one of their own.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in the last several weeks.

Graphic videos: Topeka police surround, arrest shooting suspect in downtown area

Following the two police shootings in recent weeks, local organizations are demanding action.

On Thursday, when Lowry was shot and killed after police said he threatened three people with a knife and charged officers, organizations want an investigation done into the police-related shootings.

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in south Topeka

“We have to keep our people safe,” said community organizer Regina Platt. And so, to have the conversation, which has been about two years now, we’ve been having this conversation and bringing it to the table over and over again repeatedly. It’s time that we take action.”

These organizations are asking for the city to work with the Department of Justice to perform an external auditor for the police department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Police arrest woman Thursday morning at residence near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police arrested a woman Thursday morning at a residence just west of downtown as part of a narcotics investigation, authorities said. Officers responded around 9 a.m. to a residence in the 200 block of S.W. Tyler. Police cars blocked both ends of the 200 block...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

LYON COUNTY SHOOTING: Suspect sought, considered armed and dangerous

Lyon County deputies are looking for one man in the alleged shooting of another near Emporia earlier this week. Sheriff Jeff Cope says deputies are looking for 37-year-old Logan Casteel of unknown address. Cope says the search for Casteel follows a shooting that came to light Monday evening. Deputies and...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

80-year-old found safe in Shawnee County after going missing

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An 80-year-old dementia patient who went missing Thursday was found safe in a wooded area inside Shawnee County. The woman had not been seen since Wednesday evening, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. She was then reported missing at 9:25 a.m. Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol – Air Support Unit, Kansas […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Officers respond to incident at downtown Topeka building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Topeka police units responded to an incident Thursday morning at a downtown Topeka building. The units were called at 7:51 a.m. to a building at 635 S.W. Harrison. An awning on the east side of the building identified it as Metropolitan Place. Initial reports indicated...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Woman arrested for drugs near Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served Thursday led to the arrest of a Topeka woman for multiple different charges. Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of SW Tyler St in relation to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers found methamphetamine and cocaine.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kan. registered offender accused again of selling drugs

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges. On Oct. 18, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 Block SW 10th Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee County sheriff looks for solutions after Ford cancels vehicle order

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office may have to wait for their new police cruisers. The agency’s order for 2022 Ford Interceptors was cancelled. A sheriff spokeswoman says the Ford Motor Company has cancelled multiple orders for police cruisers across the country. Abigail Christian, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, told 27 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police arrest second suspect in Meadowlark Apartments murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a second suspect for the murder of Keith Gaylord at Meadowlark Apartments. The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 17, officials arrested Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens, 22, of Topeka, as a second suspect in the murder of Keith Gaylord. TPD...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

4 Topekans face charges of endangering a child

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four Topekans are facing multiple drug charges and aggravated endangering of a child following an investigation. According to the Topeka Police Department, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 block of S.W. 10th Avenue on Oct 18. Police said officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia. Amanda Sibert, […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Lawrence teen arrested after gun pulled during altercation

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence teen could face criminal charges after they pulled out a gun during a verbal argument. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, officials were called to the 500 block of Colorado St. with reports of a disturbance.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served by the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit related to an ongoing investigation led to the arrest of four people. While conducting the search warrant in the 3700 block of SW 10th Ave, TPD said they located methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy