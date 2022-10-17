Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara to Remove Green Bike Lanes Along State Street
When the bright-green bike lanes were painted on State Street in March 2021, it seemed like the dawn of a new era for downtown Santa Barbara’s busiest strip, and for more than a year and a half, the promenade was home to cyclists and pedestrians alike. But while the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Olive Mill Roundabout Overview Meeting
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Please join us to discuss the upcoming Olive Mill Roundabout construction. For businesses, we have set up a joint meeting with the Coast Village Improvement Association (please note that you do not have to be a member to attend):
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Santa Barbara Awarded $200,000 Grant to Deter Unsafe Behaviors, Increase Safety on Roads
SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 21, 2022. The City of Santa Barbarba has been awarded a state grant by the California Office of Transportation Safety. The Santa Barbara Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads.
The California Challenge Bike Ride is underway
The California Challenge Bike Ride will move through Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.
NBC Los Angeles
Look Down at Scintillating Sidewalk Art During ‘Lompoc Chalks'
LOOKING UP IN LOMPOC: It's difficult to know whether you should gaze down, up, or straight ahead in and around Lompoc, that lovely and history-laden Santa Barbara County burg. If you're looking up, you may be wowing-out over a Vanderberg Air Force Base launch. If you're gazing straight ahead, it could be to admire Lompoc's famous murals, which colorfully punctuate some of Lompoc's largest exterior walls. And gazing down? Perhaps you're a petal person and you're enjoying the area's Flower Trail, which blooms each year in the spring and summertime. There are, in short, several sights to savor while in the area, whether you're looking skyward, straight ahead, or at the ground. It's this last category that's going to be in focus from Oct. 21 through 23 when a bevy of talented madonnari make for the Lompoc Airport to create several masterful artworks, one chalk stroke at a time.
Santa Barbara Independent
Best of Santa Barbara® 2022
See all of the winners in our “Best of Santa Barbara® 2022” cover here. Asked why Santa Barbara is a good place to work/have your business, Loquita General Manager Gerardo Ibarra says, “It’s an undisputed fact that Santa Barbara is one of the most beautiful places on earth. The privilege of living in ‘paradise’ is one we never take for granted, and we celebrate it every day. But it’s the beauty of our local community that makes Santa Barbara so special and unlike any other place. We are a diverse group of interesting people who are committed to helping one another and to protecting the incredible place we call home. Being able to work in service to our community is what drives us towards excellence every day.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Hives New Store Opening
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara Hives is excited to announce the opening of a second store this Saturday, October 22, 2022! The new store is located at 3328 State Street in the old Instrumental Music location. The store hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and on Sundays from 10am to 4pm. The flagship store at 516 Palm Ave in Carpinteria has already had tremendous support from the community since 2019 and will soon be expanding operations to offer plant-based foods, ferments and more in a brand-new kitchen! The partners, Ashley Farrell and Barnaby Draper, are local beekeepers focused on supporting bees, beekeepers and sustainability. In keeping with these values, patrons can expect to find beekeeping resources and support, and a treasure trove of bee products, hemp products and local art. To top it off, a tree is planted for every purchase! This means the community gets to participate in sustainability efforts as they shop!
Santa Barbara Independent
Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 10/20/2022. The City of Santa Barbara collected $3.21 million in transient occupancy taxes (TOT) for September 2022. TOT revenues in September 2022 were about 28.2% above the monthly budget, continuing a solid uptrend that is fueled by higher average daily rates and strong seasonal demand for rooms.
Deep water divers will be honored with new waterfront monument in Santa Barbara
After an ongoing fundraising campaign, a new deepwater diving monument will be going in at the Santa Barbara Harbor walkway entrance. Smaller versions are now for sale to raise the necessary funds. The post Deep water divers will be honored with new waterfront monument in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Storied Montecito Estate
Built on six steep acres, this three-year project by local builders Giffin & Crane overcame considerable site constraints primarily because of intricately coordinated teamwork between the owners, site managers, and dozens of subcontractors. Along the way, it became a prime example of Santa Barbara custom homebuilding. “Aside from the complexity...
Santa Barbara Independent
Carpinteria Approves Draft Housing Element, Will Submit to State for Review
Carpinteria is well on track to complete its Housing Element drafting process, proving to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) that it could accommodate the state-allocated figure of 901 housing units over the next eight-year cycle from 2023 to 2031. While the number is one of the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | Cannabis Warts: Will They Ever End?
SPRAY MISTY FOR ME: When it comes to cannabis, I’ve been accused by all the warring parties of being knee-deep in the hip pocket of the other side. Personally, I’ve always considered myself an agnostic where cannabis is concerned. Translated, that means I try to avoid the crazies. The problem here is that everyone’s crazy. After watching the county supes in action two weeks ago — on yet another appeal about an expanded greenhouse operation in Carpinteria — maybe I am too.
Daily Nexus
Quite a catch: the Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival
The Saturday rain cleared up just in time for the annual 19th Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival. All things seafood and maritime, the free community event showcased the ocean’s freshest ingredients. Food trucks and tents served up hot lobster rolls, fish tacos and clam chowder. A delicious, smoky...
Santa Barbara resident hosts signing for her new bestseller book
Local Santa Barbara resident Dr. Jennifer Freed is holding a book signing in Montecito on Thursday for her new bestseller book, "A Map to Your Soul." The post Santa Barbara resident hosts signing for her new bestseller book appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Coast Guard Medically Evacuates NOAA Researcher
The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 61-year-old man from a National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) research vessel, 46 miles off Santa Maria, Calif. [on Tuesday]. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders received a call reporting that a crewmember aboard the NOAA vessel had sustained a head injury. The watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon and launched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to conduct the medevac.
Santa Barbara Independent
Art About Buildings at Thomas Reynolds Gallery in Downtown Santa Barbara
In practice and theory, art and architecture can be viewed as later family relations, albeit with the critical difference that buildings are more deeply indebted to the concrete rules of structural integrity and gravity. Architects naturally make art, drawing and painting in the line of duty (when outside the digital domain) and as a way of exploring the beauties of architecture around the world and, especially in an architecturally rich place as Santa Barbara, in the hometown.
Lompoc mayor appointed to leadership role in power agency
The mayor of Lompoc will take on a leadership role in the Northern California Power Agency, city officials announced Thursday.
Santa Maria residents encouraged to use water hotline
Santa Maria is asking residents to reach out regarding water conservation concerns. The city’s utilities department has set up a water conservation hotline.
Local schools participate in the 'Great Shakeout' statewide earthquake drill
Some schools in the Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District participated in the Great Shakeout earthquake drill on Thursday, October 20.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Probation Department Awarded Grant to Supervise People with Multiple DUI Convictions
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA MARIA, CA) – The Santa Barbara County Probation Department received. funds for an intensive probation supervision program for high-risk DUI offenders with. multiple DUI convictions. The $178,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) will...
