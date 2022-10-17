"Overwatch 2" got off to a rocky start. On launch day and the days that followed, players were met with incredibly long queue times preventing them from playing the game. But that's not all. Once they logged in, players were greeted with many bugs and missing content that prevented them from enjoying the game fully. And it seems that even after Blizzard fixed some of the problems, complaints are still coming in. But this time, players are complaining about an intended feature, not a bug.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO