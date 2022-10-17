Read full article on original website
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Is EA Sports PGA Tour Coming To Nintendo Switch?
After years of absence, the "EA Sports PGA Tour" franchise is finally returning to screens. EA is reviving the series with its first new golf title since 2015. While there's no set release date yet, it's expected sometime next year and golf fans should be happy to get back on the virtual links.
Overwatch 2: Console Players Frustrated By Losing Aim Assist
"Overwatch 2" got off to a rocky start. On launch day and the days that followed, players were met with incredibly long queue times preventing them from playing the game. But that's not all. Once they logged in, players were greeted with many bugs and missing content that prevented them from enjoying the game fully. And it seems that even after Blizzard fixed some of the problems, complaints are still coming in. But this time, players are complaining about an intended feature, not a bug.
