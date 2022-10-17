ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

The Pride of Broken Arrow wins regional marching band competition

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Pride of Broken Arrow is back in Green Country after a huge win in St. Louis.

The band won the Bands of America Super Regional Marching Band competition this weekend, defeating 63 other bands for the honor.

This win comes months after the Pride won Grand Nationals in Indianapolis.

Four bands from Oklahoma made the top 14, including Yukon, Southmoore, and Mustang High Schools. Berryhill also competed, but didn’t advance to the final 14 teams.

