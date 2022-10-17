ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Woman, 20, who was born in prison and adopted at the age of four reveals how her biological father kept an ultrasound photo for 18 years before they reunited - and says it helped her to 'piece together' her identity

A woman who was born in prison and adopted when she was four has revealed her amazement after she met her birth father at 18 and realised he had always kept and treasured a sonogram photo of her in the womb. Tiegan Boyens, 20, from York, always knew she had...
Black Hills Pioneer

Charlie Puth has is 'in love' with his mystery girlfriend

Charlie Puth has a mystery girlfriend. The 30-year-old singer is "in love" with a girl he has known since childhood and explained that it is "really nice" to have someone from his early life by his side as his fame escalates.
Black Hills Pioneer

Reba McEntire was 'very self-centred' before she became a mother

Reba McEntire was "very self-centered" before she became a mother. The 67-year-old singer has race car driver, Shelby, 32, with ex-husband Narvel Blackstock and explained that she is "very proud" of her son because he has ADHD but is "always trying to do better" in life.
Black Hills Pioneer

Different movies with the same plots

Stacker chose 15 pairs of films that have eerily similar plots: All pairs on this list have the same basic plot once you strip away the details.
Black Hills Pioneer

Ricki Lake is in her 'happiest place' in life after remarrying following her ex-husband's death

Ricki Lake is in the "happiest place" in her life after remarrying following her ex-husband's death. The 54-year-old star was married to Christian Evans from 2012 to 2015, and the jewellery designer - who suffered from bipolar disorder - took his own life in 2017, while she got engaged to Ross Burningham in February 2021 and tied the knot earlier this year.
Black Hills Pioneer

George Clooney hails 'brave' Universal for supporting Ticket to Paradise

George Clooney says Universal were "brave" to release 'Ticket to Paradise' in cinemas. The 61-year-old actor features alongside Julia Roberts in the romantic comedy and was grateful for the studio's backing in what has been a tough time for the movie industry.
Black Hills Pioneer

Dame Judi Dench accuses ‘The Crown’ of being ‘cruelly unjust’ to Royal Family

Dame Judi Dench is accusing ‘The Crown’ of being “cruelly unjust” to the Royal Family. The Oscar winner, 87, who was made a Companion of Honour in 2005 and played Queen Victoria in the films ‘Mrs Brown’ and ‘Victoria and Abdul’, also accused the Netflix show of “sensationalism” and said it should open with a warning it is “fictionalised drama” and not historical fact.
Black Hills Pioneer

Chrishell Stause and G Flip 'always' manage to make their long-distance romance work

Chrishell Stause and G Flip "always" manage to make their long-distance romance work. The 41-year-old reality star currently resides in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles but has managed to maintain a relationship with G Flip, 28, with" a lot of phone calls" and FaceTime sessions while the rapper makes the monthly trip back to their native Australia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Hills Pioneer

Billie Eilish confirms romance with Jesse Rutherford by putting on PDA

Billie Eilish has confirmed her romance with Jesse Rutherford by putting on a very public display of affection with the musician. The 20-year-old singer kissed, hugged and held hands with The Neighbourhood rocker, 31, after they shared dinner at La Mirch restaurant on Tuesday night. (18.10.22)
Black Hills Pioneer

Amanda Bynes has 300 hours left at cosmetology school

Amanda Bynes has "300 hours" of training left to complete at beauty school. The 36-year-old star - who started her career as a child actress with her own Nickelodeon sketch show before stepping back from the industry over personal issues more than a decade ago - graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019 but went back to college in early October in the hope of becoming a manicurist and is already one-quarter of the way through her course.
Black Hills Pioneer

Duchess of Sussex hopes any actress who plays her captures ‘softness’ and ‘silliness’

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hopes any actress who plays her on screen captures her various “dimensions” including “softness” and “silliness”. The former ‘Suits’ star, 41, added she would also be available to coach anyone set to portray her on film and said she feared it could turn into a “caricature” created to make money.

