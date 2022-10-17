Amanda Bynes has "300 hours" of training left to complete at beauty school. The 36-year-old star - who started her career as a child actress with her own Nickelodeon sketch show before stepping back from the industry over personal issues more than a decade ago - graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019 but went back to college in early October in the hope of becoming a manicurist and is already one-quarter of the way through her course.

