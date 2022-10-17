ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Stormont election by Christmas if executive not restored - Heaton-Harris

The Northern Ireland secretary has revealed he will call an election if the Stormont Executive is not restored by 00:01 on 28 October. Chris Heaton-Harris told MPs on the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee he had informed his cabinet colleagues of the decision on Tuesday morning. "I cannot be clearer -...
BBC

US reminds pro-Putin Hungary it's a Western ally

The US embassy in Budapest has hit back at weeks of vitriolic anti-American comments from Viktor Orban's Fidesz government over the war in Ukraine. A one-minute video posted by the embassy this week on Twitter presented five anti-US remarks by government figures or their media allies. Viewers were asked to...
BBC

Russian jet released missile near RAF aircraft over Black Sea

A missile was released from a Russian aircraft near an unarmed RAF plane on patrol over the Black Sea, the defence secretary has said. Ben Wallace said the "potentially dangerous" incident happened on 29 September in international airspace. Russia said it was the result of a "technical malfunction". UK patrols...
The Associated Press

New Swedish PM presents 3-party center-right government

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Incoming Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson vowed Tuesday to set the country on a new course on immigration, criminal justice and energy policy as he presented a center-right coalition government led by his conservative Moderate Party. The new Cabinet consists of 24 ministers — 13 men and 11 women. Thirteen are Moderates, six are Christian Democrats and five are Liberals. The three center-right parties secured a majority in Parliament after the Sept. 11 elections with the help of the Sweden Democrats, a far-right party that has entered the political mainstream after years of being treated as a pariah by the other parties. Moderate Party parliamentary leader Tobias Billstrom was appointed foreign minister while the head of Parliament’s defense committe, Pal Jonson, another Moderate, was tapped as defense minister. Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch became energy minister, and 26-year-old Romina Pourmokhtari of the Liberals made history as Sweden’s youngest-ever Cabinet minister, in charge of climate and environment. Elisabeth Svantesson, the Moderate Party’s spokeswoman on economic policy, was appointed finance minister.
BBC

Calls for Liz Truss not to take yearly £115,000 as ex-prime minister

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Liz Truss not to claim an allowance of up to £115,000 a year that she would be entitled to after resigning as PM. Liz Truss announced her resignation from the lectern outside No 10 on Thursday after just 44 days in the job.
BBC

Iran drone experts 'in Crimea' and life under occupation - Ukraine round-up

Iran has deployed experts to Russian-occupied Crimea to help launch drone attacks on Ukraine, according to the US government. Kyiv says Iranian drones have been used in a wave of attacks on critical Ukrainian infrastructure in recent days. "We assess that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea...
BBC

South Gloucestershire green hydrogen unit gets £2.5m from council

A new facility to produce and store green hydrogen is set to receive £2.5m in council funding. The unit is being developed by Advanced Automotive Propulsion Systems in Emersons Green, South Gloucestershire. It aims to transform industries that are difficult to decarbonise, like aviation, shipping and haulage. Planes, ships...
BBC

Harry Dunn: Justice for family three years after crash death

Three years on from the death of teenager Harry Dunn, who died after a car crashed into his motorbike outside a US military base in the UK, a US citizen has admitted responsibility and pleaded guilty to criminal charges. After a transatlantic diplomatic row, how did the case finally end...
The Guardian

UK asset managers warn of tough times as investors pull or divert cash

Asset managers have said they are navigating tough investment conditions in the UK, as economic turmoil reduced the value of their portfolios and persuaded customers to pull and divert their cash. London-based firms including Jupiter, Schroders, and St James’s Place issued trading updates on Thursday, which laid bare the challenges...

