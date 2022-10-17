Chargers vs. Broncos First Touchdown Scorer Picks: 3 Juicy Bets for Monday Night Football

Another primetime game, another opportunity for NFL fans to marvel at Russell Wilson and this high-powered Denver Broncos offense. What a joy.

All jokes aside, there should be at least one touchdown scored (at least, we hope) when the Broncos travel west to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. So, let’s target three players to score the first touchdown on MNF and hope for a juicy payout.

Latavius Murray +950

Denver’s backfield is a confusing mess right now. Javonte Williams has been ruled out for the season, and Melvin Gordon is questionable to suit up on Monday night due to rib and neck injuries. If Gordon doesn’t play, it’ll be Mike Boone and Latavius Murray running the show.

Murray will be making his Broncos debut after rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown for the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. Nathaniel Hackett has raved about Murray this week, so it’s likely we see a 50/50 split between he and Boone Monday night.

The Chargers are allowing a league-worst 5.8 yards per carry this season, so there’s a path to success for whichever running back sees the most action in the game. Murray has always been a reliable goal-line option, so I’ll take a shot on him at a juicier price of +1600 ( FanDuel ).

Justin Herbert +2300

Justin Herbert isn’t known as a dual-threat quarterback, but he’s more than capable of scrambling for yards when the pocket breaks down. The 24-year-old has scored eight rushing touchdowns in 37 career starts. He hasn’t found the end zone yet this season, but I think he’ll have to run more on Monday night against a Denver defense that can get after the quarterback.

There’s also always the chance of a QB sneak near the goal line, so let’s hope we see one early in the game.

Donald Parham +2700

Donald Parham made his season debut last week against the Cleveland Browns, and although he didn’t record a catch in the game, he still played 25% of the snaps at tight end. I expect that percentage to gradually increase as the season goes along and Parham gets more comfortable on the field.

Parham is one of Herbert’s favorite red-zone targets when he’s healthy, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he finds the end zone against the Broncos. At 27/1, I think he’s well worth a shot.

