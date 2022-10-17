An Olympic curling stone costs about $600, making a full set worth $9,600. Here's why they're so expensive.

Read full article on original website
Related
Remote islands off the coast of Scotland mysteriously lost all phone and internet connection after an undersea cable was cut
Local police said there was a "complete outage" on the Shetland Islands, with a communications company pointing to undersea cable damage.
I stayed in a luxurious 230-square-foot stateroom on Norwegian's newest ship and saw why it starts at almost $1,000 per person
Norwegian Cruise Line invited me on the new Norwegian Prima's first US sailing in early October. I surprisingly enjoyed my four nights in the luxurious over 230-square-foot family balcony stateroom. The room starts at $991 per person during the Prima's upcoming New York City to Bermuda roundtrip itineraries. Norwegian Cruise...
SpaceX's former talent chief says she took 'the bad with the good' when working for Elon Musk. 'If you mess with the recipe you might mess with the magic.'
SpaceX's former talent chief said she took "the bad with the good" when working for Elon Musk. Dolly Singh told a new BBC documentary: "If you mess with the recipe, you mess with the magic." She said if Musk asked her to jump, she would respond: "How high?" SpaceX's former...
Airlines expect smooth half-term getaways from England after summer disruption
British Airways and easyJet confident of fulfilling schedule in busiest weekend before Christmas
Comments / 0